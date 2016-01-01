The Basics of Designing 3D Art with Blender and Unity

1

Getting Blender and Unity

Find out where to get Blender and Unity.

Simple shapes and working with the environment in Unity

Get to know the Unity environment by creating and loading a simple model.

Building a Car 1: Geometry

Learn how to build a car using simple shapes.

Building a Car 2: Materials

Learn how to use the materials that define the look of your object.

Building a Car 3: Texture Mapping

Learn how to add a texture to the car that you are building.

Building a Car 4: Using in Unity

Take your completed car for a spin inside the Unity editor.