The Basics of Designing 3D Art with Blender and Unity
The Basics of Designing 3D Art with Blender and Unity

Expand your programming skills while having fun! If you’ve entertained the idea of creating your own 3D game, then the Unity 3D game engine is for you. Your instructors, Paris, Jon, and Tim show you how to get going fast with 3D art using Blender and Unity. You’ll go from from generating simple shapes to creating a car you’d want to ride around in. No previous art experience required.

Presented by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent 38 minutes

Getting Blender and Unity
Find out where to get Blender and Unity.

Simple shapes and working with the environment in Unity
Get to know the Unity environment by creating and loading a simple model.

Building a Car 1: Geometry
Learn how to build a car using simple shapes.

Building a Car 2: Materials
Learn how to use the materials that define the look of your object.

Building a Car 3: Texture Mapping
Learn how to add a texture to the car that you are building.

Building a Car 4: Using in Unity
Take your completed car for a spin inside the Unity editor.
 