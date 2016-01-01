|
|
|
|
Below are the video training courses included in this Learning Path.
1
The Basics of Designing 3D Art with Blender and Unity
Presented by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent
38 minutes
Getting Blender and Unity
Find out where to get Blender and Unity.
Simple shapes and working with the environment in Unity
Get to know the Unity environment by creating and loading a simple model.
Building a Car 1: Geometry
Learn how to build a car using simple shapes.
Building a Car 2: Materials
Learn how to use the materials that define the look of your object.
Building a Car 3: Texture Mapping
Learn how to add a texture to the car that you are building.
Building a Car 4: Using in Unity
Take your completed car for a spin inside the Unity editor.
|