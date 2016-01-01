Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Constraints in iOS
Constraints in iOS: Why, How, and When to Use

Taking a constraint-based approach within your iOS app allows Auto Layout to adjust your view hierarchy depending on how much real estate you are dealing with and how it is laid out. A clear understanding of how to construct constraints is key get your apps looking good across devices with minimal fuss—spend the next few minutes and get the process down right.

Presented by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent 19 minutes

Getting Started with Constraints
Find out what exactly constraints are, and what problems they solve can solve in your iOS app.

Creating A View with Constraints
Build a view that uses constraints to determine its size and position.

Varying for Traits
Learn how to set up a constraint in your iOS app that’s available when it needs to be.

Constraint Priorities
If you have multiple constraints in your code they can conflict with each other. In this step, learn how to manage those constraints correctly to avoid problems.
 