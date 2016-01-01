Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Getting Started with Swift on the iPad
Getting Started with Swift on the iPad: Working with Apple’s Playgrounds

Apple’s Playgrounds have made it easier than ever to take a game from idea to reality with minimal coding. Combine this friendly app-creating environment with the power of a few lines of Swift and you can try out some quick gaming ideas on your iPad, which lets you test your user interface and game mechanics in its future setting.

Getting Started with Swift on the iPad: Working with Apple’s Playgrounds

Presented by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent 14 minutes

Getting and Setting up Playgrounds
This short video shows you exactly how to set up an Apple Playground so you can work with Swift on your iPad.

Working with Code in Apple’s Playgrounds
Get familiar with the Playground environment by writing some simple code.

Playing with Shapes in Apple’s Playgrounds
Playground is a great tool for experimentation. In this video we’ll experiment by playing with shapes.

Apple-provided Playgrounds
Did you know that Apple actually provides interactive, education-focused playgrounds? Take a quick tour to help you get the most out of this learning experience.
 