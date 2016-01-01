|
Below are the video training courses included in this Learning Path.
1
Getting Started with Swift on the iPad: Working with Apple’s Playgrounds
Presented by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent
14 minutes
Getting and Setting up Playgrounds
This short video shows you exactly how to set up an Apple Playground so you can work with Swift on your iPad.
Working with Code in Apple’s Playgrounds
Get familiar with the Playground environment by writing some simple code.
Playing with Shapes in Apple’s Playgrounds
Playground is a great tool for experimentation. In this video we’ll experiment by playing with shapes.
Apple-provided Playgrounds
Did you know that Apple actually provides interactive, education-focused playgrounds? Take a quick tour to help you get the most out of this learning experience.
