Getting Started with Swift on the iPad

Getting and Setting up Playgrounds

This short video shows you exactly how to set up an Apple Playground so you can work with Swift on your iPad.

Working with Code in Apple’s Playgrounds

Get familiar with the Playground environment by writing some simple code.

Playing with Shapes in Apple’s Playgrounds

Playground is a great tool for experimentation. In this video we’ll experiment by playing with shapes.

Apple-provided Playgrounds

Did you know that Apple actually provides interactive, education-focused playgrounds? Take a quick tour to help you get the most out of this learning experience.