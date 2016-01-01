Table Views in iOS

1

What are Table Views and How Do They Work?

Table views can be a handy way to present choices. Find out exactly what one is and how to implement it.

Making a Basic Table View

Learn how to create a simple table view that includes data.

Customizing Table View Cells

Table views are made up of table view cells. Learn how to get creative with them and make the most of your interface.

Making Custom Cells in Storyboards

Using the iOS interface builder you can design your own cells. This video shows you the basics to get you started.