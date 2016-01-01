Below are the video training courses included in this Learning Path.
1
UIKit Dynamics: Playing with Physics in iOS
Presented by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent54 minutes
Basics of UIKit Dynamics
UIKit Dynamics helps to create a more engaging interface for your iOS app. With this step you’ll learn the basics and how to incorporate them into your app.
Creating a Box Affected by Gravity with Collisions
What’s the fun of having created a box if you can’t see what physics can do to it? Find out how gravity and collisions can be used with UIKit Dynamics.
Creating a Box You Can Flick to Dismiss
Take a look at this simple way to add support for dragging and dropping a view with physical properties. In this video, we create a box then flick it from the screen.
Creating a Box That Falls From the Screen
Now create a simple box then make it disappear!
Creating a Pendulum
Learn how to use UIKit Dynamics joints to create a swinging view.