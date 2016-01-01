1

Basics of UIKit Dynamics

UIKit Dynamics helps to create a more engaging interface for your iOS app. With this step you’ll learn the basics and how to incorporate them into your app.

Creating a Box Affected by Gravity with Collisions

What’s the fun of having created a box if you can’t see what physics can do to it? Find out how gravity and collisions can be used with UIKit Dynamics.

Creating a Box You Can Flick to Dismiss

Take a look at this simple way to add support for dragging and dropping a view with physical properties. In this video, we create a box then flick it from the screen.

Creating a Box That Falls From the Screen

Now create a simple box then make it disappear!

Creating a Pendulum

Learn how to use UIKit Dynamics joints to create a swinging view.