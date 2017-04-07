Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Python in a Nutshell, 3rd Edition A Desktop Quick Reference By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Pages: 772 Useful in many roles, from design and prototyping to testing, deployment, and maintenance, Python is consistently ranked among today’s most popular programming languages. The third edition of this practical book provides a quick reference to the language—including Python 3.5, 2.7, and highlights of 3.6—commonly used areas of its vast standard library, and some of the most useful third-party modules and packages. Ideal for programmers with some Python experience, and those coming to Python from other programming languages, this book covers a wide range of application areas, including web and network programming, XML handling, database interactions, and high-speed numeric computing. Discover how Python provides a unique mix of elegance, simplicity, practicality, and sheer power. This edition covers: Python syntax, Object-Oriented Python, standard library modules, and third-party Python packages

Python’s support for file and text operations, persistence and databases, concurrent execution, and numeric computations

Networking basics, event-driven programming, and client-side network protocol modules

Python extension modules, and tools for packaging and distributing extensions, modules, and applications Getting Started with Python Chapter 1 Introduction to Python The Python Language The Python Standard Library and Extension Modules Python Implementations Python Development and Versions Python Resources Installation Installing Python from Binaries Installing Python from Source Code Installing Jython Installing IronPython Installing PyPy Chapter 2 The Python Interpreter The python Program Python Development Environments Running Python Programs The jython Interpreter The IronPython Interpreter The PyPy Interpreter Core Python Language and Built-ins Chapter 3 The Python Language Lexical Structure Data Types Variables and Other References Expressions and Operators Numeric Operations Sequence Operations Set Operations Dictionary Operations Control Flow Statements Functions Chapter 4 Object-Oriented Python Classes and Instances Special Methods Decorators Metaclasses Chapter 5 Exceptions The try Statement The with Statement and Context Managers Exception Propagation The raise Statement Exception Objects Custom Exception Classes Error-Checking Strategies The assert Statement Chapter 6 Modules Module Objects Module Loading Packages Distribution Utilities (distutils) and setuptools Python Environments Chapter 7 Core Built-ins and Standard Library Modules Built-in Types Built-in Functions The sys Module The copy Module The collections Module The functools Module The heapq Module The argparse Module The itertools Module Chapter 8 Strings and Things Methods of String and Bytes Objects The string Module String Formatting Text Wrapping and Filling The pprint Module The reprlib Module Unicode Chapter 9 Regular Expressions Regular Expressions and the re Module Python Library and Extension Modules Chapter 10 File and Text Operations Other Chapters That Also Deal with Files Organization of This Chapter The io Module Auxiliary Modules for File I/O In-Memory “Files”: io.StringIO and io.BytesIO Compressed Files The os Module Filesystem Operations Text Input and Output Richer-Text I/O Interactive Command Sessions Internationalization Chapter 11 Persistence and Databases Serialization DBM Modules Berkeley DB Interfacing The Python Database API (DBAPI) 2.0 Chapter 12 Time Operations The time Module The datetime Module The pytz Module The dateutil Module The sched Module The calendar Module Chapter 13 Controlling Execution Site and User Customization Termination Functions Dynamic Execution and exec Internal Types Garbage Collection Chapter 14 Threads and Processes Threads in Python The threading Module The queue Module The multiprocessing Module The concurrent.futures Module Threaded Program Architecture Process Environment Running Other Programs The mmap Module Chapter 15 Numeric Processing The math and cmath Modules The operator Module Random and Pseudorandom Numbers The fractions Module The decimal Module The gmpy2 Module Array Processing The array Module Extensions for Numeric Array Computation Chapter 16 Testing, Debugging, and Optimizing Testing Debugging The warnings Module Optimization Network and Web Programming Chapter 17 Networking Basics Networking Principles The Berkeley Socket Interface Transport Layer Security (TLS, AKA SSL) Chapter 18 Asynchronous Alternatives Coroutine-Based Async Architectures The asyncio Module (v3 Only) The selectors Module Chapter 19 Client-Side Network Protocol Modules Email Protocols HTTP and URL Clients Other Network Protocols Chapter 20 Serving HTTP WSGI Python Web Frameworks Chapter 21 Email, MIME, and Other Network Encodings MIME and Email Format Handling Encoding Binary Data as ASCII Text Chapter 22 Structured Text: HTML The html.entities (v2: htmlentitydefs) Module Generating HTML Chapter 23 Structured Text: XML ElementTree Extending, Distributing, v2/v3 Migration Chapter 24 Extending and Embedding Classic Python Extending Python with Python’s C API Extending Python Without Python’s C API Cython Embedding Python Chapter 25 Distributing Extensions and Programs setuptools Distributing Your Package Chapter 26 v2/v3 Migration and Coexistence Preparing for Python 3 Minimizing Syntax Differences Choosing Your Support Strategy Title: Python in a Nutshell, 3rd Edition By: Alex Martelli, Anna Ravenscroft, Steve Holden Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 772 Print ISBN: 978-1-4493-9292-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4493-9292-X Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-1384-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1384-3 Alex Martelli Alex Martelli spent 8 years with IBM Research, then 13 at think3 inc., followed by 4 years as a consultant (mostly for AB Strakt in Göteborg, Sweden), and lately 12 years at Google (currently as tech lead of 1:many tech support for Google Cloud Platform). He has also taught programming languages, development methods, and numerical computing at Ferrara University and other venues. He's a Fellow of the Python Software Foundation, a winner of the Frank Willison Memorial Award for contributions to the Python community, and a top-page reputation hog on Stack Overflow. Books he's authored or co-authored include two editions of the Python Cookbook, three of Python in a Nutshell, and "Beautiful Teams." Dozens of his tech talks at conferences, and interviews with him, are available on YouTube.



Alex's proudest achievement are the articles that appeared in Bridge World (January and February 2000), which were hailed as giant steps towards solving issues that had haunted contract bridge theoreticians for decades, and still get quoted in current bridge-theoretical literature, after all these years. View Alex Martelli's full profile page. Anna Ravenscroft Anna Martelli Ravenscroft is an experienced speaker and trainer, with a background developing curricula for a wide range of topics, from church, to regional transit, to disaster preparedness; developing web applications for therapy, learning, and fitness; and writing and reviewing technical books, articles, and presentations. While not a professional programmer, She is a Python enthusiast, and an active member of the Open Source community: she's a PSF Fellow, and winner of the 2013 Frank Willison Memorial Award for contributions to the Python community. Anna co-authored the second edition of the Python Cookbook and the third edition of Python in a Nutshell. She lives in Silicon Valley with her husband Alex, two dogs, one cat, and eight chickens. View Anna Ravenscroft's full profile page. Steve Holden Steve Holden Is CTO of a stress-management startup in the UK. He has taught many classes on TCP/IP, network security, database and programming topics, and was the author of "Python Web Programming", the O'Reilly School of Technology's "Certificate series in Python" and O'Reilly Media's "Intermediate Python" video series.



Steve has spent time on both sides of the "academic divide", and was an early researcher into the integration of text, graphics and database while teaching system development topics at Manchester University. This research led him to form Desktop Connection Limited, the first UK reseller of Frame Technology's (now Adobe's) FrameMaker software. His customers included British Telecom, British Aerospace, British Gas, and Sun Microsystems.



Steve has spent time on both sides of the "academic divide", and was an early researcher into the integration of text, graphics and database while teaching system development topics at Manchester University. This research led him to form Desktop Connection Limited, the first UK reseller of Frame Technology's (now Adobe's) FrameMaker software. His customers included British Telecom, British Aerospace, British Gas, and Sun Microsystems.



Born and raised in the UK, Steve has travelled throughout Europe and the USA on teaching assignments. He recently returned to the UK after 20 years in the USA and now lives in Hastings, where when not working or writing he enjoys looking for worthwhile beers, entertaining friends and family, and reading science fiction. View Steve Holden's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Python in a Nutshell, Third Edition, is an African rock python (Python sebae), one of approximately 18 species of python. Pythons are nonvenomous constrictor snakes that live in tropical regions of Africa, Asia, Australia, and some Pacific Islands. Pythons live mainly on the ground, but they are also excellent swimmers and climbers. Both male and female pythons retain vestiges of their ancestral hind legs. The male python uses these vestiges, or spurs, when courting a female. The python kills its prey by suffocation. While the snake's sharp teeth grip and hold the prey in place, the python's long body coils around its victim's chest, constricting tighter each time it breathes out. They feed primarily on mammals and birds. Python attacks on humans are extremely rare. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is a 19th-century engraving from the Dover Pictorial Archive.

