Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Desktop Quick Reference
Larger Cover
Python in a Nutshell, 3rd Edition
A Desktop Quick Reference
By Alex Martelli, Anna Ravenscroft, Steve Holden
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 772

Useful in many roles, from design and prototyping to testing, deployment, and maintenance, Python is consistently ranked among today’s most popular programming languages. The third edition of this practical book provides a quick reference to the language—including Python 3.5, 2.7, and highlights of 3.6—commonly used areas of its vast standard library, and some of the most useful third-party modules and packages.

Ideal for programmers with some Python experience, and those coming to Python from other programming languages, this book covers a wide range of application areas, including web and network programming, XML handling, database interactions, and high-speed numeric computing. Discover how Python provides a unique mix of elegance, simplicity, practicality, and sheer power.

This edition covers:

  • Python syntax, Object-Oriented Python, standard library modules, and third-party Python packages
  • Python’s support for file and text operations, persistence and databases, concurrent execution, and numeric computations
  • Networking basics, event-driven programming, and client-side network protocol modules
  • Python extension modules, and tools for packaging and distributing extensions, modules, and applications
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Recommended for You
Related Content
Customer Reviews

REVIEW SNAPSHOT®

by PowerReviews
oreillyPython in a Nutshell, 3rd Edition
 
5.0

(based on 1 review)

Ratings Distribution

  • 5 Stars

     

    (1)

  • 4 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 3 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 2 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 1 Stars

     

    (0)

Reviewed by 1 customer

Displaying review 1

Back to top

3/15/2016

(4 of 4 customers found this review helpful)

 
5.0

Older editions were awesome, looking forward to the update!

By Dan

from Spokane, WA

About Me Designer, Developer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Easy to understand
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Python in a Nutshell, 3rd Edition:

    I really enjoyed the older editions, which are now sadly out of date. Python has come a long way since 2.4, but most of the basics haven't and the earlier editions of this book were fantastic at teaching them.

    The author is also active on Stack Overflow, and his answers are always the correct answers. He really does know his stuff.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    (4 of 4 customers found this review helpful)

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    Displaying review 1

    Back to top

    		  
    Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
    Buying Options
    Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
    Ebook:  $59.99
    Formats:  DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF
    This item is not available.
    Print & Ebook:  $76.99
    This item is not available.
    Print:  $69.99
    Safari Books Online - Read now >
     