Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 772
Useful in many roles, from design and prototyping to testing, deployment, and maintenance, Python is consistently ranked among today’s most popular programming languages. The third edition of this practical book provides a quick reference to the language—including Python 3.5, 2.7, and highlights of 3.6—commonly used areas of its vast standard library, and some of the most useful third-party modules and packages.
Ideal for programmers with some Python experience, and those coming to Python from other programming languages, this book covers a wide range of application areas, including web and network programming, XML handling, database interactions, and high-speed numeric computing. Discover how Python provides a unique mix of elegance, simplicity, practicality, and sheer power.
This edition covers:
- Python syntax, Object-Oriented Python, standard library modules, and third-party Python packages
- Python’s support for file and text operations, persistence and databases, concurrent execution, and numeric computations
- Networking basics, event-driven programming, and client-side network protocol modules
- Python extension modules, and tools for packaging and distributing extensions, modules, and applications
Alex Martelli
Alex Martelli spent 8 years with IBM Research, then 13 at think3 inc., followed by 4 years as a consultant (mostly for AB Strakt in Göteborg, Sweden), and lately 12 years at Google (currently as tech lead of 1:many tech support for Google Cloud Platform). He has also taught programming languages, development methods, and numerical computing at Ferrara University and other venues. He's a Fellow of the Python Software Foundation, a winner of the Frank Willison Memorial Award for contributions to the Python community, and a top-page reputation hog on Stack Overflow. Books he's authored or co-authored include two editions of the Python Cookbook, three of Python in a Nutshell, and "Beautiful Teams." Dozens of his tech talks at conferences, and interviews with him, are available on YouTube.
Alex's proudest achievement are the articles that appeared in Bridge World (January and February 2000), which were hailed as giant steps towards solving issues that had haunted contract bridge theoreticians for decades, and still get quoted in current bridge-theoretical literature, after all these years.
Anna Ravenscroft
Anna Martelli Ravenscroft is an experienced speaker and trainer, with a background developing curricula for a wide range of topics, from church, to regional transit, to disaster preparedness; developing web applications for therapy, learning, and fitness; and writing and reviewing technical books, articles, and presentations. While not a professional programmer, She is a Python enthusiast, and an active member of the Open Source community: she's a PSF Fellow, and winner of the 2013 Frank Willison Memorial Award for contributions to the Python community. Anna co-authored the second edition of the Python Cookbook and the third edition of Python in a Nutshell. She lives in Silicon Valley with her husband Alex, two dogs, one cat, and eight chickens.
Steve Holden
Steve Holden Is CTO of a stress-management startup in the UK. He has taught many classes on TCP/IP, network security, database and programming topics, and was the author of "Python Web Programming", the O'Reilly School of Technology's "Certificate series in Python" and O'Reilly Media's "Intermediate Python" video series.
Steve has spent time on both sides of the "academic divide", and was an early researcher into the integration of text, graphics and database while teaching system development topics at Manchester University. This research led him to form Desktop Connection Limited, the first UK reseller of Frame Technology's (now Adobe's) FrameMaker software. His customers included British Telecom, British Aerospace, British Gas, and Sun Microsystems.
Born and raised in the UK, Steve has travelled throughout Europe and the USA on teaching assignments. He recently returned to the UK after 20 years in the USA and now lives in Hastings, where when not working or writing he enjoys looking for worthwhile beers, entertaining friends and family, and reading science fiction.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Python in a Nutshell, Third Edition, is an African rock python (Python sebae), one of approximately 18 species of python. Pythons are nonvenomous constrictor snakes that live in tropical regions of Africa, Asia, Australia, and some Pacific Islands. Pythons live mainly on the ground, but they are also excellent swimmers and climbers. Both male and female pythons retain vestiges of their ancestral hind legs. The male python uses these vestiges, or spurs, when courting a female.
The python kills its prey by suffocation. While the snake’s sharp teeth grip and hold the prey in place, the python’s long body coils around its victim’s chest, constricting tighter each time it breathes out. They feed primarily on mammals and birds. Python attacks on humans are extremely rare.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is a 19th-century engraving from the Dover Pictorial Archive.
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Customer Reviews
