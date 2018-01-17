Angular: Up and Running
Learning Angular, Step by Step
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 134
Angular: Up & Running covers most of the major pieces of Angular, but in a structured manner that is generally used in hands-on training. Each chapter takes one concept, and use examples to cover how it works. Problems to work on (with solutions) at the end of each chapter reinforce the learnings of each chapter and allow readers to really get hands-on with Angular.