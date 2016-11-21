|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 400
Is your team considering agile? Are you interested in agile software development, and want to learn more? Do you think agile might help you build better software? You’re not alone. Agile is increasingly popular with software teams because the ones that have “gone agile” often talk about the great results they get. The software they build is better, which makes a big difference to them and their users. Not only that, but when agile teams are effective, they have a much better time at work! Things are more relaxed, and the working environment is a lot more enjoyable.
Head First Agile is a brain-friendly guide to understanding agile concepts and ideas. Here’s what you’ll find inside:
The agile mindset, what an agile methodology is, and why agile methodologies that seem so different can still all be agile
Scrum, and how it can help you build better, more valuable software, and make your team and your users happier
XP, and how its focus on code and programming can help you and your team build better systems
Lean and Kanban, and how they can help your whole team get better every day
We have two goals for Head First Agile. First and foremost, we want you to learn agile: what it is, and how it can help you build better software and improve your team. But we also are focused on our readers looking to pass the PMI-ACP certification, so not only does the book have 100% coverage of the material for the PMI-ACP exam, it also includes end-of-chapter exam questions, a complete exam study guide, exam tips, and a full-length practice PMI-ACP exam—everything that you need to pass the exam.
So while Head First Agile is useful for developers, project managers, and others who want to prepare for and pass the PMI-ACP certification exam, this unique book is also valuable for software team members (including developers) who don't necessarily need to pass the PMI-ACP certification exam, but want to learn about agile and how it can help them.
Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, this book uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multi-sensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works.
Chapter 1What is agile?
Chapter 2Agile values and principles
Chapter 3Managing projects with Scrum
Chapter 4Agile Planning and Estimation
Chapter 5Extreme Programming
Chapter 6Lean/Kanban
Chapter 7Preparing for the PMI-ACP
Chapter 8The PMI code of conduct
Chapter 9Practice exam
Andrew Stellman
Andrew Stellman is a developer, architect, speaker, agile coach, project manager, and expert in building better software. Andrew is an author and international speaker, with top-selling books in software development and project management, and world-recognized expert in transforming and improving software organizations, teams, and code. He has architected and built large-scale software systems, managed large international software teams, and consulted for companies, schools, and corporations, including Microsoft, the National Bureau of Economic Research, Bank of America, Notre Dame, and MIT. He's had the privilege of working with some pretty amazing programmers during that time, and likes to think that he's learned a few things from them.
View Andrew Stellman's full profile page.
Jennifer Greene
Jennifer Greene is an agile coach, development manager, business analyst, project manager, tester, speaker, and authority on software engineering practices and principles. She’s been building software for over twenty years in many different domains including media, finance, and IT consulting. She’s worked with teams of excellent developers and testers to tackle tough technical problems and focused her career on finding and fixing the habitual process issues that crop up along the way.
View Jennifer Greene's full profile page.
