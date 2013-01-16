One skill that’s essential for any professional JavaScript developer is the ability to write testable code. This book shows you what writing and maintaining testable JavaScript for the client- or server-side actually entails, whether you’re creating a new application or rewriting legacy code.
From methods to reduce code complexity to unit testing, code coverage, debugging, and automation, you’ll learn a holistic approach for writing JavaScript code that you and your colleagues can easily fix and maintain going forward. Testing JavaScript code is complicated. This book helps experienced JavaScript developers simply the process considerably.
Get an overview of Agile, test-driven development, and behavior-driven development
Use patterns from static languages and standards-based JavaScript to reduce code complexity
Learn the advantages of event-based architectures, including modularity, loose coupling, and reusability
Explore tools for writing and running unit tests at the functional and application level
Generate code coverage to measure the scope and effectiveness of your tests
Conduct integration, performance, and load testing, using Selenium or CasperJS
Use tools for in-browser, Node.js, mobile, and production debugging
Understand what, when, and how to automate your development processes
Chapter 1 Testable JavaScript
Prior Art
Code Is for People
Beyond Application Code
Recap
Chapter 2 Complexity
Code Size
JSLint
Cyclomatic Complexity
Reuse
Fan-Out
Fan-In
Coupling
Coupling Metrics
Coupling in the Real World
Dependency Injection
Comments
The Human Test
Recap
Chapter 3 Event-Based Architectures
The Benefits of Event-Based Programming
The Event Hub
Web-Based Applications
Testing Event-Based Architectures
Caveats to Event-Based Architectures
A Smarter Hub: The Event Switch
Recap
Chapter 4 Unit Tests
A Framework
Let’s Get Clean
Writing Good Tests
Real-World Testing
Running Tests: Client-Side JavaScript
Running Tests: Server-Side JavaScript
Recap
Chapter 5 Code Coverage
Coverage Basics
Code Coverage Data
A Hands-on Example
Exercise/Deploy
Persisting Coverage Information
Generating Output
Aggregation
Hidden Files
Coverage Goals
Recap
Chapter 6 Integration, Performance, and Load Testing
Mark Ethan Trostler has been writing and testing code for more than 20 years at startups (IPivot) and large corporations (Qualcomm, Intel, Redback Networks, Juniper Networks, Yahoo, and currently Google). Previously, as a Senior Principal Front End Engineer on the Yahoo! Mail team, he helped spearhead testing and quality for the latest rewrite of Yahoo! Mail. He's currently employed by Google as a Software Engineer in Test with the Ads team helping to ensure an excellent experience for their customers. He's spoken at several internal and external conferences (Yahoo TechPulse 2010 and 2011, Yahoo's Front End Summit, and at YUIConf 2011) about Testable Javascript and is the author of the Open Source Javascript Unit Test Environment (https://github.com/zzo/JUTE).
Contrary to what the description might lead you to believe, this book is mainly a collection of recipes on how to set up tools for testing, continuous integration, debugging etc., only barely touching on the subject of how to actually write testable code. In addition, most of the recipes are too specific and too elaborate to be of use to the general developer - it's trivial to find better, more suiting guides and how-tos on the internet.
If you look for a thorough walk-through of a bunch of useful tools, and are too lazy to google for it, this book may be for you, else, you're probably better off with other titles, such as "Maintainable JavaScript" or "JavaScript Patterns".
Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend
The author was in charge of Yahoo! Mail and some of tools introcuded here are also Yahoo!'s development tools. This book contains not only Java Script specific testable technic but also how we should manager code quality in daily development with many introductions of tools. Therefore, some of readers who know fundamental testable technics very well already will be bored to read the parts. For examples, agile development, test-driven development, coverage, complexity, why/what/how testable/maintainable/understandable... This parts are so boring.
However, regarding tool introduction parts, they are practical and understandable how we set up environment and use with code/command examples and how our applications become more stable with testing tools.Figures are also helpful to understand the look&feel of each tools. The tool introduction part is consolidated and helpful for every developer who would like to integrate JS test tools and automation for building/testing/analyzing JS applications and improve their current development environment.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
This post about the book "Testable JavaScript" from O'Reilly editor which i got as an exchange from their blogger reviewer program.
I cannot start the analysis of the book without saying that is really more about testing and software engineering good rules to get a nice readable, maintainable, efficient, clear, reusable and high quality code.
The language is really a second layer. What you will learn the first chapters is about how you could (SHOULD!) improve your code and the author, Mark Ethan Trostler, is really clear on showing the reader how you reach the goal with the help of several tools specifically for JavaScript! That's the JavaScript part which i was interested in as i come from the software development engineering world using Java as main language so i wanted to get some tips about what to use in the JavaScript case.
Traversing the client side framework PhantomJS and the server side Jasmine, the author shape the testing world in JavaScript in a good, concise and clear sentences with the code samples as proof of concept.
Then the following chapters are about code coverage and integration that can be done also with Selenium which i use in my current work to test jsps code and i knew that you can also test JavaScript code.
Selenium is great and powerful API client/server testing environment! - I use it even to test the JSP compilation very easily without any deployment setting or embedded jetty! -
Debugging javascript is a chapter on tis own and covered what you probably expect already that you can use add-on in Mozilla or Chrome to debug you JavaScript code.
The last part is about the favorite part of QA people which is the automation and continuous integration testing. Jenkins and Hudson are both mentioned of course! Personally i use Hudson but they are really similar ;-)
Great book for better coding, better life! It really accomplish the goal i was expecting!
Disclaimer: The book was given as part of the blogger review scheme from O'Reilly.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
The beginning of Testable JavaScript covers whys, whats & hows of testable, maintainable and understandable code. After that, there is the chapter about complexity and possible solutions to make code less complex. Serious testing starts from Chapter 4.
Testable JavaScript gave me overview of available tools. If you interested in testing JavaScript, check these projects: CasperJS and PhantomJS, Jasmine.
I guess the most interesting stuff for me was performance testing. It is really valuable to know how fast your page is loading or what part of code is taking too much of execution time.
Testable JavaScript is written in a good solid way. Some part may be less interesting, but it is worth knowing about available solutions for specific problems concerning JavaScript.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend