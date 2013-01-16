Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Testable JavaScript Ensuring Reliable Code By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: January 2013 Pages: 274 One skill that’s essential for any professional JavaScript developer is the ability to write testable code. This book shows you what writing and maintaining testable JavaScript for the client- or server-side actually entails, whether you’re creating a new application or rewriting legacy code. From methods to reduce code complexity to unit testing, code coverage, debugging, and automation, you’ll learn a holistic approach for writing JavaScript code that you and your colleagues can easily fix and maintain going forward. Testing JavaScript code is complicated. This book helps experienced JavaScript developers simply the process considerably. Get an overview of Agile, test-driven development, and behavior-driven development

Use patterns from static languages and standards-based JavaScript to reduce code complexity

Learn the advantages of event-based architectures, including modularity, loose coupling, and reusability

Explore tools for writing and running unit tests at the functional and application level

Generate code coverage to measure the scope and effectiveness of your tests

Conduct integration, performance, and load testing, using Selenium or CasperJS

Use tools for in-browser, Node.js, mobile, and production debugging

Understand what, when, and how to automate your development processes Chapter 1 Testable JavaScript Prior Art Code Is for People Beyond Application Code Recap Chapter 2 Complexity Code Size JSLint Cyclomatic Complexity Reuse Fan-Out Fan-In Coupling Coupling Metrics Coupling in the Real World Dependency Injection Comments The Human Test Recap Chapter 3 Event-Based Architectures The Benefits of Event-Based Programming The Event Hub Web-Based Applications Testing Event-Based Architectures Caveats to Event-Based Architectures A Smarter Hub: The Event Switch Recap Chapter 4 Unit Tests A Framework Let’s Get Clean Writing Good Tests Real-World Testing Running Tests: Client-Side JavaScript Running Tests: Server-Side JavaScript Recap Chapter 5 Code Coverage Coverage Basics Code Coverage Data A Hands-on Example Exercise/Deploy Persisting Coverage Information Generating Output Aggregation Hidden Files Coverage Goals Recap Chapter 6 Integration, Performance, and Load Testing Integration Testing Performance Testing Load Testing Tracking Resource Usage Recap Chapter 7 Debugging In-Browser Debugging Node.js Debugging Remote Debugging Mobile Debugging Production Debugging Recap Chapter 8 Automation What to Automate When to Automate How to Automate Recap Colophon Title: Testable JavaScript By: Mark Ethan Trostler Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 274 Print ISBN: 978-1-4493-2339-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4493-2339-1 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4493-2353-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4493-2353-7 Mark Ethan Trostler Mark Ethan Trostler has been writing and testing code for more than 20 years at startups (IPivot) and large corporations (Qualcomm, Intel, Redback Networks, Juniper Networks, Yahoo, and currently Google). Previously, as a Senior Principal Front End Engineer on the Yahoo! Mail team, he helped spearhead testing and quality for the latest rewrite of Yahoo! Mail. He's currently employed by Google as a Software Engineer in Test with the Ads team helping to ensure an excellent experience for their customers. He's spoken at several internal and external conferences (Yahoo TechPulse 2010 and 2011, Yahoo's Front End Summit, and at YUIConf 2011) about Testable Javascript and is the author of the Open Source Javascript Unit Test Environment (https://github.com/zzo/JUTE). View Mark Ethan Trostler's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 3.8 (based on 5 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (2)

4 Stars (1)

3 Stars (1)

2 Stars (1)

1 Stars (0) 80% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (2)

4 Stars (1)

3 Stars (1)

2 Stars (1)

1 Stars (0) Pros Helpful examples (5)

Easy to understand (4)

Accurate (3)

Concise (3) Cons No Cons Best Uses Intermediate (4)

Expert (3) Reviewer Profile: Developer (5)

Reviewed by 5 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-5 Back to top (1 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 2.0 Cookbook By Oystein from Oslo, Norway About Me Developer Pros Helpful examples Cons Not comprehensive enough

Too basic Best Uses Novice (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 3.0 Practical introduction By hu from Boston About Me Developer Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 4.0 Fulfill the goal expected By produke from madrid, spain About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Easy to understand

Good Tips

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate 5.0 Book worth recommendation By gziolo from Wroclaw, Poland About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Test Your JavaScript By Przemysław from Kraków About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate Displaying reviews 1-5 Back to top Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $29.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $38.49 Print: $34.99