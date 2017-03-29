Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Designing with Data Improving the User Experience with A/B Testing By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 370 On the surface, design practices and data science may not seem like obvious partners. But these disciplines actually work toward the same goal, helping designers and product managers understand users so they can craft elegant digital experiences. While data can enhance design, design can bring deeper meaning to data. This practical guide shows you how to conduct data-driven A/B testing for making design decisions on everything from small tweaks to large-scale UX concepts. Complete with real-world examples, this book shows you how to make data-driven design part of your product design workflow. Understand the relationship between data, business, and design

Get a firm grounding in data, data types, and components of A/B testing

Use an experimentation framework to define opportunities, formulate hypotheses, and test different options

Create hypotheses that connect to key metrics and business goals

Design proposed solutions for hypotheses that are most promising

Chapter 1 Introducing a Data Mindset Data as a Trend Three Ways to Think About Data What Does This Mean for You as a Designer? Data Can Help to Align Design with Business With a Little Help from Your Friends... What If You Don't Have Data Friends (Yet)? Themes You'll See in This Book Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 2 The ABCs of Using Data The Diversity of Data When is the data collected? How is the data collected? Why Experiment? Basics of Experimentation A/B Testing: Online Experiments New users versus existing users A big enough sample to power your test Your Hypothesis and Why It Matters Running Creative A/B Tests Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 3 A Framework for Experimentation Introducing Our Framework Three Phases: Definition, Execution, and Analysis Examples: Data and Design in Action Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 4 The Definition Phase (How to Frame Your Experiments) Getting Started: Defining Your Goal Competing metrics Identifying the Problem You Are Solving Building Hypotheses for the Problem at Hand The Importance of Going Broad Which Hypotheses to Choose? Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 5 The Execution Phase (How to Put Your Experiments into Action) Designing to Learn Revisiting the minimum detectable effect Designing the Best Representation of Your Hypothesis Not all variables are visible Different problems for summer camp Running parallel experiments Thinking about "Experiment 0" Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 6 The Analysis Phase (Getting Answers From Your Experiments) Vetting Your Designs Ahead of Launch Launching Your Design Is your experience "normal" right now? Evaluating Your Results What Does the Data Say? Revisiting "thick" data Seasonality bias Rolling Out Your Experience, or Not Case Study: Netflix on PlayStation 3 Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 7 Creating the Right Environment for Data-Aware Design Principle 1: Shared Company Culture and Values Principle 2: Hiring and Growing the Right People Principle 3: Processes to Support and Align Spreading data across the organization Summary Questions to Ask Yourself Chapter 8 Conclusion Ethical Considerations Last Words Appendix Resources Keywords Books Online Articles, Papers, and Blogs Courses Tools Professional Groups, Meetups, and Societies Appendix About the Authors Title: Designing with Data By: Rochelle King, Elizabeth F Churchill, Caitlin Tan Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Rochelle King Rochelle King is Global VP of Design and User Experience at Spotify where she is responsible for the teams that oversee user research and craft the product experience at Spotify. Prior to Spotify, Rochelle was VP of User Experience and Product Services at Netflix. where she managed the Design, Enhanced Content, Content Marketing and Localization teams at Netflix. Collectively, these groups were responsible for the UI, layout, meta-data (editorial and visual assets) and presentation of the Netflix service internationally across all platforms. Rochelle has over 14 years of experience working on consumer facing products. @rochelleking Elizabeth F Churchill Dr Elizabeth Churchill is a Director of User Experience at Google. Her work focuses on the connected ecosystems of the Social Web and Internet of Things.



For 2 decades, Elizabeth has been a research leader at well-known corporate R&D organizations including Fuji Xerox’s research lab in Silicon Valley (FXPAL), the Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), eBay Research Labs in San Jose, and Yahoo! in Santa Clara, California.



Elizabeth is an ACM Distinguished Scientist and Speaker. She is also a member of the ACM's SIGCHI Academy, in recognition of her contributions to the field of Human Computer Interaction. She served in the ACM SIGCHI Executive Committee for 8 years, 6 years of those as Executive Vice President, and is the current Secretary/Treasurer of the ACM.



