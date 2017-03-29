Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Improving the User Experience with A/B Testing
Designing with Data
By Rochelle King, Elizabeth F Churchill, Caitlin Tan
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 370

On the surface, design practices and data science may not seem like obvious partners. But these disciplines actually work toward the same goal, helping designers and product managers understand users so they can craft elegant digital experiences. While data can enhance design, design can bring deeper meaning to data.

This practical guide shows you how to conduct data-driven A/B testing for making design decisions on everything from small tweaks to large-scale UX concepts. Complete with real-world examples, this book shows you how to make data-driven design part of your product design workflow.

  • Understand the relationship between data, business, and design
  • Get a firm grounding in data, data types, and components of A/B testing
  • Use an experimentation framework to define opportunities, formulate hypotheses, and test different options
  • Create hypotheses that connect to key metrics and business goals
  • Design proposed solutions for hypotheses that are most promising
  • Interpret the results of an A/B test and determine your next move
Table of Contents
