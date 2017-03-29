Designing with Data

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 370
|
On the surface, design practices and data science may not seem like obvious partners. But these disciplines actually work toward the same goal, helping designers and product managers understand users so they can craft elegant digital experiences. While data can enhance design, design can bring deeper meaning to data.
This practical guide shows you how to conduct data-driven A/B testing for making design decisions on everything from small tweaks to large-scale UX concepts. Complete with real-world examples, this book shows you how to make data-driven design part of your product design workflow.
- Understand the relationship between data, business, and design
- Get a firm grounding in data, data types, and components of A/B testing
- Use an experimentation framework to define opportunities, formulate hypotheses, and test different options
- Create hypotheses that connect to key metrics and business goals
- Design proposed solutions for hypotheses that are most promising
- Interpret the results of an A/B test and determine your next move
Chapter 1Introducing a Data Mindset
Data as a Trend
Three Ways to Think About Data
What Does This Mean for You as a Designer?
Data Can Help to Align Design with Business
With a Little Help from Your Friends...
What If You Don’t Have Data Friends (Yet)?
Themes You’ll See in This Book
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 2The ABCs of Using Data
The Diversity of Data
When is the data collected?
How is the data collected?
Why Experiment?
Basics of Experimentation
A/B Testing: Online Experiments
New users versus existing users
A big enough sample to power your test
Your Hypothesis and Why It Matters
Running Creative A/B Tests
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 3A Framework for Experimentation
Introducing Our Framework
Three Phases: Definition, Execution, and Analysis
Examples: Data and Design in Action
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 4The Definition Phase (How to Frame Your Experiments)
Getting Started: Defining Your Goal
Competing metrics
Identifying the Problem You Are Solving
Building Hypotheses for the Problem at Hand
The Importance of Going Broad
Which Hypotheses to Choose?
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 5The Execution Phase (How to Put Your Experiments into Action)
Designing to Learn
Revisiting the minimum detectable effect
Designing the Best Representation of Your Hypothesis
Not all variables are visible
Different problems for summer camp
Running parallel experiments
Thinking about “Experiment 0”
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 6The Analysis Phase (Getting Answers From Your Experiments)
Vetting Your Designs Ahead of Launch
Launching Your Design
Is your experience “normal” right now?
Evaluating Your Results
What Does the Data Say?
Revisiting “thick” data
Seasonality bias
Rolling Out Your Experience, or Not
Case Study: Netflix on PlayStation 3
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 7Creating the Right Environment for Data-Aware Design
Principle 1: Shared Company Culture and Values
Principle 2: Hiring and Growing the Right People
Principle 3: Processes to Support and Align
Spreading data across the organization
Summary
Questions to Ask Yourself
Chapter 8Conclusion
Ethical Considerations
Last Words
Appendix Resources
Keywords
Books
Online Articles, Papers, and Blogs
Courses
Tools
Professional Groups, Meetups, and Societies
Appendix About the Authors
- Title:
- Designing with Data
- By:
- Rochelle King, Elizabeth F Churchill, Caitlin Tan
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- April 2017
- Ebook:
- March 2017
- Pages:
- 370
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4493-3483-3
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4493-3483-0
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4493-3494-9
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4493-3494-6
-
Rochelle King
Rochelle King is Global VP of Design and User Experience at Spotify where she is responsible for the teams that oversee user research and craft the product experience at Spotify. Prior to Spotify, Rochelle was VP of User Experience and Product Services at Netflix. where she managed the Design, Enhanced Content, Content Marketing and Localization teams at Netflix. Collectively, these groups were responsible for the UI, layout, meta-data (editorial and visual assets) and presentation of the Netflix service internationally across all platforms. Rochelle has over 14 years of experience working on consumer facing products. @rochelleking
View Rochelle King's full profile page.
-
Elizabeth F Churchill
Dr Elizabeth Churchill is a Director of User Experience at Google. Her work focuses on the connected ecosystems of the Social Web and Internet of Things.
For 2 decades, Elizabeth has been a research leader at well-known corporate R&D organizations including Fuji Xerox’s research lab in Silicon Valley (FXPAL), the Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), eBay Research Labs in San Jose, and Yahoo! in Santa Clara, California.
Elizabeth is an ACM Distinguished Scientist and Speaker. She is also a member of the ACM's SIGCHI Academy, in recognition of her contributions to the field of Human Computer Interaction. She served in the ACM SIGCHI Executive Committee for 8 years, 6 years of those as Executive Vice President, and is the current Secretary/Treasurer of the ACM.
Elizabeth has contributed groundbreaking research in a number of areas, publishing over 100 peer reviewed articles, co-editing 5 books in HCI related fields, contributing as a regular columnist for the Association of Computing Machinery's (ACM) interactions magazine since 2008, and publishing an academic textbook, Foundations for Designing User Centered Systems. Her upcoming book, Designing with Data, will be published in 2016. She has also launched successful products, and has more than 50 patents granted or pending.
View Elizabeth F Churchill's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Designing with Data is a red-tailed comet (Sappho sparganurus). The species name sparganurus stems from Greek words meaning “decorated tail”; the genus name refers to Sappho, the ancient Greek poet. This hummingbird is found primarily in woodland areas throughout Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru, where it is known in Spanish as picaflor cometa.The red-tailed comet is famous for its dazzling green and golden-red plumage, including the iridescent reddish tail for which it is named. The tail is forked and slightly longer than the length of its body. Males typically reach 19–20 centimeters in length, while females are smaller (around 12–14 centimeters) and possess shorter tails. They also tend to be more muted in color. All red-tailed comets have long, extensible tongues that they use to feed on nectar.Many of the animals on O’Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com.The cover image is by Karen Montgomery, based on a black and white image from Wood’s Animate Creation. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Scala Regular; and the heading font is Gotham Narrow Medium.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
|
|