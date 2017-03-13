Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Practical Data Integration for the Web
JSON at Work
By Tom Marrs
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 250

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

More than just a simple replacement for XML when you make an AJAX call, JSON is becoming the backbone of any serious data interchange over the Internet. This practical book shows web architects and developers how to harness the energy and enthusiasm around JSON to build truly elegant, useful, and efficient applications. It’s complete with examples in JavaScript, jQuery, HTML5, Ruby, and Java.

  • Learn to follow best practices for defining JSON documents
  • Use JSON Schema for true B2B data interchange
  • How to serialize/de-serialize JavaScript Objects to/from HTML5 Web Storage
  • Use freely available tools and utilities to automate daily tasks when working with JSON
