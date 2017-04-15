Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Retrofitting Web Sites with HTML5 and CSS3
Larger Cover
Responsively Retrofitting
Retrofitting Web Sites with HTML5 and CSS3
By Christopher Schmitt
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017 (est.)
Pages: 200

How can you retrofit your legacy website for today’s mobile devices? This hands-on guide shows you how to "mobilize" existing sites through a series of HTML5 and CSS3 examples found in typical web projects today.

Screen sizes have always been changing, but mobile devices have pretty much exploded the conventions designers have used to build sites that will work most of the time. With this practical book, you’ll learn how to build flexible layouts that not only adjust to fit the screen, but that also reorganize, drop, or add content as needed.

Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $33.99
 (est.)
Pre-Order  Print:  $39.99
April 2017 (est.)
 