Responsively Retrofitting

How can you retrofit your legacy website for today’s mobile devices? This hands-on guide shows you how to "mobilize" existing sites through a series of HTML5 and CSS3 examples found in typical web projects today.

Screen sizes have always been changing, but mobile devices have pretty much exploded the conventions designers have used to build sites that will work most of the time. With this practical book, you’ll learn how to build flexible layouts that not only adjust to fit the screen, but that also reorganize, drop, or add content as needed.