Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, and More
Mining the Social Web, 2nd Edition
Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, and More
By Matthew A. Russell
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2013
Pages: 448

How can you tap into the wealth of social web data to discover who’s making connections with whom, what they’re talking about, and where they’re located? With this expanded and thoroughly revised edition, you’ll learn how to acquire, analyze, and summarize data from all corners of the social web, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, email, websites, and blogs.

  • Employ the Natural Language Toolkit, NetworkX, and other scientific computing tools to mine popular social web sites
  • Apply advanced text-mining techniques, such as clustering and TF-IDF, to extract meaning from human language data
  • Bootstrap interest graphs from GitHub by discovering affinities among people, programming languages, and coding projects
  • Build interactive visualizations with D3.js, an extraordinarily flexible HTML5 and JavaScript toolkit
  • Take advantage of more than two-dozen Twitter recipes, presented in O’Reilly’s popular "problem/solution/discussion" cookbook format

The example code for this unique data science book is maintained in a public GitHub repository. It’s designed to be easily accessible through a turnkey virtual machine that facilitates interactive learning with an easy-to-use collection of IPython Notebooks.

8/16/2014

4.0

Integration w/ ipython notebook is A+

By jd

from NYC

Practical, good code examples (which work and which can be run via the companion ipython notebook) and well selected social web APIs/chapters.

The ipython notebook integration is great. Providing a virtual machine where to run the ipynb is thoughtful and representative of the author's whole work, throughout. Thanks!

Why 4 stars and not 5? Sometimes the book is a bit verbose - too much southern friendliness - us New Yorkers live in a hurry.

5/28/2014

5.0

Brilliant!

By iuribeferrari

from Mexico City

About Me Maker, Student

Pros

  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    While learning how to mine social networks, the book teaches you Statistics and Analytics using Python.

    You will not only be mining FB and tweeter but also learning exploratory data analysis, how to geo plot data and cluster analysis. The book even deepens into natural language analytics in a few concise pages.

    The code and the virtual machine provided are very useful.

    The author is very active on github updating the code and helping novice readers like me.

    5/1/2014

    5.0

    Excellent start for mining the web.

    By ahusmc

    from San Antonio, TX

    About Me Developer, Sys Admin

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate
      • Novice
      • Student

      I used this book to prepare for a data analytics Thesis project. The book is well written, the code is spot on, and the examples are a great starting point for broader projects. The GitHub page corresponding to this book has all of the files and content you need to get your lab going, and the book and corresponding materials guide you every step of the way. Over all, I am impressed with this book and its author.

      4/18/2014

      1.0

      Innovative BUT Failed on 2 Computers

      By Warren

      from Victoria, BC

      About Me Designer, Maker

      Pros

      • Easy to understand
      • Well-written

      Cons

      • Code Packs Do Not Work

      Best Uses

      • Door stop

      Market Innovation

      This book uses, at its core, a couple of services to permit the reader to do code experiments using pre-written Python modules in a specially packaged format. The idea is that you install the two services required and then you can experiment to your heart's content with the code.

      The Problem

      I don't know if this was my particular problem but - turns out that the services evolved - the code changes and then things that depend upon the service operating in a particular way no longer work. I believe this is what happened in my case - I installed the services on two different computers (on a Win 7 box and on a Win 8.1 box) and tried to run the code experiments, but nothing actually worked for me - I get errors. I get different error messages on both computers, but I cannot use any of the book's code. I do not have time to properly learn Python and do it myself, so what I have is a book that can make me aware of certain possibilities, but I can't interactively become engaged in the learning process.

      It really is an awesome concept and for innovation I give the author full marks!

      3/27/2014
       
      5.0

      Outstanding!

      By Scooter

      from Iowa

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

        Best Uses

          This is an extremely informative book at a great value that is easy to read and digest.

          2/11/2014

          5.0

          The go-to book on social mining...

          By Ro'

          from China

          About Me Researcher

          Pros

          • Helpful examples
          • Well-written

          Cons

            Best Uses

            • Student

            Mining the Social web rubbishes the complexity surronding ways people can glean important info from their own social web platforms. All that is required is a little motivation and a knack for delving into problem solving!

            12/16/2013

            5.0

            Excellent book + great hands on approach

            By Nir M

            from Israel

            About Me Developer, Product manager, Text Analytic Expert

            Pros

            • Accurate
            • Concise
            • Helpful examples
            • Well-written

            Cons

              Best Uses

              • Intermediate
              • Novice
              • Student

              This book includes a very clear and extensive mining techniques and samples.
              The book deals with all aspect of data mining!, it will take you from fetching of social network data using API's (Facebook, Twitter) as well as from other structure and unstructured sources (e.g emails, blog etc) through entity extraction and semantics going to samples of clustering and handling time-series analysis and finally even visualizing the results.
              The book is an amazing comprehensive source for many data mining use case and scenario.
              A MUST for novice and intermediate!

              12/5/2013

              5.0

              excellent

              By Keeper

              from Sao Paulo, Brazil

              This book is awesome.
              Its integration with iPython is something other authors must embrace!

              11/16/2013

              5.0

              love this book!

              By viyer

              from san jose

              About Me Developer

              Pros

              • Accurate
              • Concise
              • Easy to understand
              • Helpful examples
              • Well-written

              Cons

                Best Uses

                • Novice
                • Student

                I absolutely love this book.

                The whole VM , python notebook, the effortless execution of the examples, the clear and steady flow of the subject material into increasing complexity….
                it just makes it all look and feel easy and doable.

                The author and book helps you focus on the subject matter without getting bogged down in trouble shooting…

                very well put together
                :)

                Thank you, for a great experience. I shall look for your other books!

                11/6/2013

                5.0

                Amazona book

                By Franco

                from Santiago de Chile

                About Me Developer

                Pros

                • Accurate

                Cons

                  Best Uses

                  • Novice
                  • Student

                  It is that i was looping for

