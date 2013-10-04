Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Mining the Social Web, 2nd Edition Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, and More By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: October 2013 Pages: 448 How can you tap into the wealth of social web data to discover who’s making connections with whom, what they’re talking about, and where they’re located? With this expanded and thoroughly revised edition, you’ll learn how to acquire, analyze, and summarize data from all corners of the social web, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, email, websites, and blogs. Employ the Natural Language Toolkit, NetworkX, and other scientific computing tools to mine popular social web sites

Apply advanced text-mining techniques, such as clustering and TF-IDF, to extract meaning from human language data

Bootstrap interest graphs from GitHub by discovering affinities among people, programming languages, and coding projects

Build interactive visualizations with D3.js, an extraordinarily flexible HTML5 and JavaScript toolkit

Take advantage of more than two-dozen Twitter recipes, presented in O’Reilly’s popular "problem/solution/discussion" cookbook format The example code for this unique data science book is maintained in a public GitHub repository. It’s designed to be easily accessible through a turnkey virtual machine that facilitates interactive learning with an easy-to-use collection of IPython Notebooks. A Guided Tour of the Social Web Prelude Chapter 1 Mining Twitter: Exploring Trending Topics, Discovering What People Are Talking About, and More Overview Why Is Twitter All the Rage? Exploring Twitter's API Analyzing the 140 Characters Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 2 Mining Facebook: Analyzing Fan Pages, Examining Friendships, and More Overview Exploring Facebook's Social Graph API Analyzing Social Graph Connections Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 3 Mining LinkedIn: Faceting Job Titles, Clustering Colleagues, and More Overview Exploring the LinkedIn API Crash Course on Clustering Data Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 4 Mining Google+: Computing Document Similarity, Extracting Collocations, and More Overview Exploring the Google+ API A Whiz-Bang Introduction to TF-IDF Querying Human Language Data with TF-IDF Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 5 Mining Web Pages: Using Natural Language Processing to Understand Human Language, Summarize Blog Posts, and More Overview Scraping, Parsing, and Crawling the Web Discovering Semantics by Decoding Syntax Entity-Centric Analysis: A Paradigm Shift Quality of Analytics for Processing Human Language Data Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 6 Mining Mailboxes: Analyzing Who's Talking to Whom About What, How Often, and More Overview Obtaining and Processing a Mail Corpus Analyzing the Enron Corpus Discovering and Visualizing Time-Series Trends Analyzing Your Own Mail Data Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 7 Mining GitHub: Inspecting Software Collaboration Habits, Building Interest Graphs, and More Overview Exploring GitHub's API Modeling Data with Property Graphs Analyzing GitHub Interest Graphs Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Chapter 8 Mining the Semantically Marked-Up Web: Extracting Microformats, Inferencing over RDF, and More Overview Microformats: Easy-to-Implement Metadata From Semantic Markup to Semantic Web: A Brief Interlude The Semantic Web: An Evolutionary Revolution Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Twitter Cookbook Chapter 9 Twitter Cookbook Accessing Twitter's API for Development Purposes Doing the OAuth Dance to Access Twitter’s API for Production Purposes Discovering the Trending Topics Searching for Tweets Constructing Convenient Function Calls Saving and Restoring JSON Data with Text Files Saving and Accessing JSON Data with MongoDB Sampling the Twitter Firehose with the Streaming API Collecting Time-Series Data Extracting Tweet Entities Finding the Most Popular Tweets in a Collection of Tweets Finding the Most Popular Tweet Entities in a Collection of Tweets Tabulating Frequency Analysis Finding Users Who Have Retweeted a Status Extracting a Retweet’s Attribution Making Robust Twitter Requests Resolving User Profile Information Extracting Tweet Entities from Arbitrary Text Getting All Friends or Followers for a User Analyzing a User’s Friends and Followers Harvesting a User’s Tweets Crawling a Friendship Graph Analyzing Tweet Content Summarizing Link Targets Analyzing a User’s Favorite Tweets Closing Remarks Recommended Exercises Online Resources Appendixes Appendix Information About This Book's Virtual Machine Experience Appendix OAuth Primer Overview Appendix Python and IPython Notebook Tips & Tricks Colophon Title: Mining the Social Web, 2nd Edition By: Matthew A. Russell Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

