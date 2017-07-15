Making Things Smart
Easy Embedded JavaScript Programming for Making Everyday Objects into Intelligent Machines
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Release Date: July 2017
Pages: 352
- What Is an Electric Motor?
- Experiment 1: Faraday’s Motor
- Experiment 2: Motor with Commutator
- Experiment 3: Stepper Motor
- Experiment 4: Stepper Motor Control
- Experiment 5: More Stepper Motor Control
- Stroboscope Tachometer
- Experiment 6: Detecting Speed
- Experiment 7: Stroboscope
- Experiment 8: Brighter Stroboscope
- John Logie Baird’s TV
- Experiment 9: Persistence of Vision
- Experiment 10: John Logie Baird’s TV
- Make a Simple Robot
- Experiment 11: Try Out a Servo Motor
- Experiment 12: Make a Simple Robot
- Experiment 13: Following Light
- Pen Plotter
- Experiment 14: Pen Plotter
- Digital Pinhole Camera
- Experiment 15: Making a Digital Camera
- Printer
- Experiment 16: Making a Printer
- Wired Communication
- Experiment 17: Making an Oscilloscope
- Cutting the Cord: Infrared
- Experiment 18: Making the IR Receiver
- Experiment 19: Decoding IR Signals
- Experiment 20: Using Our Decoded Signal
- Experiment 21: Using Our Remote Control on the Net, with dweet.io
- Experiment 22: Using Our Remote Control on the Net, with IFTTT
- Cutting the Cord: Radio Signals
- Experiment 23: Wiring Up the Receiver
- Experiment 24: Wiring Up a Transmitter
- Experiment 25: Transmitting from Espruino
- Experiment 26: Decoding the Received Data
- Connecting with WiFi
- Experiment 27: Adding WiFi to Your Pico
- Experiment 28: Testing Your Wiring
- Experiment 29: Connecting to WiFi
- Experiment 30: Sending Data to the Internet
- Experiment 31: Getting Data from the Internet
- Experiment 32: Creating a Server
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Experiment 33: Using Puck.js
- Experiment 34: Making a Door Opening Counter
- Experiment 35: Advertising Door Openings
- Experiment 36: Receiving Door Openings with Eddystone
- XY Plotter
- Experiment 37: Making an XY Table
- Experiment 38: Controlling the XY Table
- Internet-Connected Plotter
- Experiment 39: Internet-Connected Plotter