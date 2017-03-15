Achieve instant electronic mastery! This world demands skill with electronics. Familiarity with the basic components can give one a leg up into the core of technology. The future depends on this, so why not cause a little trouble in the process? From harnessing light, to controlling sound, to sensing the world, this book is a step-up from plug and play kits. The pre-engineers who read this book will build advanced electronics projects from scratch, demystifying electrical components in the process. Once this world opens, anything is possible.
The Troublemaker's Handbook, is a collection of projects making an instant guru of the reader. The projects are some of first a budding electrical engineer should learn, or at least try. The concepts behind these projects can transcend into an adulthood of professional engineering. The book is packed with 100+, projects that will give the reader a resource that can aid them in the future, making just about anything.
Title:
The Troublemaker's Handbook
By:
Cabe Atwell
Publisher:
Maker Media, Inc
Formats:
Print
Safari Books Online
Print:
March 2017 (est.)
Pages:
180 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-68045-159-7
| ISBN 10:
1-68045-159-6
Cabe Atwell
Cabe Atwell has been an electrical engineer for 17 years, but a creator for 30 years. It began when he made his own toys as a kid, and his need to create continued. He started a paintball company, making parts and accessories. Along the way, he has made a lot of his ideas a reality. He has built a drink mixing robot, remote fish tank control, LED paintballs, Halloween effects, and most recently a spherical development board case!