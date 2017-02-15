Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Makers of the Modern World
ReMaking History, Volume 3
By William Gurstelle
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Final Release Date: February 2017 (est.)
Pages: 152

Makers of the Modern World is the third volume of William Gurstelle's unique, hands-on journey through history. Each chapter examines a remarkable character from the past, one of the people whose insights and inventions helped create our modern world. What sets this series apart from other history books - including other histories of technology - is that each chapter also includes step-by-step instructions for making your own version of the historical invention. History comes to life in a way you have never experienced before when you follow the inventors' steps and recreate the groundbreaking devices of the past with your own hands.

This volume brings you to the early modern era and the invention of the electric light, the movie projector, and the automobile. Inside, you will discover:

  • Alessandro Volta and Electroplating
  • Humphrey Davy and the First Electric light
  • George Cayley and the Aeronautical Glider
  • The Lumiere Brothers and the Movie Projector
  • Rudolf Diesel and the Automobile Engine
  • Hans Goldschmidt and the Thermite Reaction
  • August Mobius and the Mobius Strip
  • Louis Poinsot's Loads, Moments, and Torques

Be sure to also check out ReMaking History, Volume 1: Early Makers and ReMaking History Volume 2 :Industrial Revolutionaries.

