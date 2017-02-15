ReMaking History, Volume 3

Makers of the Modern World is the third volume of William Gurstelle's unique, hands-on journey through history. Each chapter examines a remarkable character from the past, one of the people whose insights and inventions helped create our modern world. What sets this series apart from other history books - including other histories of technology - is that each chapter also includes step-by-step instructions for making your own version of the historical invention. History comes to life in a way you have never experienced before when you follow the inventors' steps and recreate the groundbreaking devices of the past with your own hands.
This volume brings you to the early modern era and the invention of the electric light, the movie projector, and the automobile. Inside, you will discover:
Alessandro Volta and Electroplating
Humphrey Davy and the First Electric light
George Cayley and the Aeronautical Glider
The Lumiere Brothers and the Movie Projector
Rudolf Diesel and the Automobile Engine
Hans Goldschmidt and the Thermite Reaction
August Mobius and the Mobius Strip
Louis Poinsot's Loads, Moments, and Torques
Be sure to also check out ReMaking History, Volume 1: Early Makers and ReMaking History Volume 2 :Industrial Revolutionaries.
William Gurstelle is an American nonfiction author, magazine writer, and inventor. He is a feature columnist for Make: magazine and the Pyrotechnics and Ballistics Editor at Popular Mechanics magazine.