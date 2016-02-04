The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
Tips and Tools to Make Your Life Easier
Larger Cover
Data Wrangling with Python
By Jacqueline Kazil, Katharine Jarmul
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2016
Pages: 508

How do you take your data analysis skills beyond Excel to the next level? By learning just enough Python to get stuff done. This hands-on guide shows non-programmers like you how to process information that’s initially too messy or difficult to access. You don't need to know a thing about the Python programming language to get started.

Through various step-by-step exercises, you’ll learn how to acquire, clean, analyze, and present data efficiently. You’ll also discover how to automate your data process, schedule file- editing and clean-up tasks, process larger datasets, and create compelling stories with data you obtain.

  • Quickly learn basic Python syntax, data types, and language concepts
  • Work with both machine-readable and human-consumable data
  • Scrape websites and APIs to find a bounty of useful information
  • Clean and format data to eliminate duplicates and errors in your datasets
  • Learn when to standardize data and when to test and script data cleanup
  • Explore and analyze your datasets with new Python libraries and techniques
  • Use Python solutions to automate your entire data-wrangling process
