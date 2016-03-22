Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Algorithms in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition A Practical Guide By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2016 Pages: 390 Creating robust software requires the use of efficient algorithms, but programmers seldom think about them until a problem occurs. This updated edition of Algorithms in a Nutshell describes a large number of existing algorithms for solving a variety of problems, and helps you select and implement the right algorithm for your needs—with just enough math to let you understand and analyze algorithm performance. With its focus on application, rather than theory, this book provides efficient code solutions in several programming languages that you can easily adapt to a specific project. Each major algorithm is presented in the style of a design pattern that includes information to help you understand why and when the algorithm is appropriate. With this book, you will: Solve a particular coding problem or improve on the performance of an existing solution

Quickly locate algorithms that relate to the problems you want to solve, and determine why a particular algorithm is the right one to use

Get algorithmic solutions in C, C++, Java, and Ruby with implementation tips

Learn the expected performance of an algorithm, and the conditions it needs to perform at its best

Discover the impact that similar design decisions have on different algorithms

Chapter 1 Thinking in Algorithms Understand the Problem Naïve Solution Intelligent Approaches Summary References Chapter 2 The Mathematics of Algorithms Size of a Problem Instance Rate of Growth of Functions Analysis in the Best, Average, and Worst Cases Performance Families Benchmark Operations References Chapter 3 Algorithm Building Blocks Algorithm Template Format Pseudocode Template Format Empirical Evaluation Format Floating-Point Computation Example Algorithm Common Approaches References Chapter 4 Sorting Algorithms Terminology Representation Comparable Elements Stable Sorting Criteria for Choosing a Sorting Algorithm Transposition Sorting Selection Sort Heap Sort Partition-Based Sorting Sorting without Comparisons Bucket Sort Sorting with Extra Storage String Benchmark Results Analysis Techniques References Chapter 5 Searching Sequential Search Binary Search Hash-Based Search Bloom Filter Binary Search Tree References Chapter 6 Graph Algorithms Graphs Depth-First Search Breadth-First Search Single-Source Shortest Path Dijkstra's Algorithm for Dense Graphs Comparing Single-Source Shortest-Path Options All-Pairs Shortest Path Minimum Spanning Tree Algorithms Final Thoughts on Graphs References Chapter 7 Path Finding in AI Game Trees Path-Finding Concepts Minimax NegMax AlphaBeta Search Trees Depth-First Search Breadth-First Search A*Search Comparing Search-Tree Algorithms References Chapter 8 Network Flow Algorithms Network Flow Maximum Flow Bipartite Matching Reflections on Augmenting Paths Minimum Cost Flow Transshipment Transportation Assignment Linear Programming References Chapter 9 Computational Geometry Classifying Problems Convex Hull Convex Hull Scan Computing Line-Segment Intersections LineSweep Voronoi Diagram References Chapter 10 Spatial Tree Structures Nearest Neighbor Queries Range Queries Intersection Queries Spatial Tree Structures Nearest Neighbor Queries Range Query Quadtrees R-Trees References Chapter 11 Emerging Algorithm Categories Variations on a Theme Approximation Algorithms Parallel Algorithms Probabilistic Algorithms References Chapter 12 Epilogue: Principles of Algorithms Know Your Data Decompose a Problem into Smaller Problems Choose the Right Data Structure Make the Space versus Time Trade-Off Construct a Search Reduce Your Problem to Another Problem Writing Algorithms Is Hard—Testing Algorithms Is Harder Accept Approximate Solutions When Possible Add Parallelism to Increase Performance Appendix Benchmarking Statistical Foundation Example Reporting Precision

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 390 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-4892-7 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-4892-2 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-4891-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-4891-4 George T. Heineman George Heineman is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at WPI. His research interests are in Software Engineering. He co-edited the 2001 book "Component-Based Software Engineering: Putting the Pieces Together". He was the Program Chair for the 2005 International Symposium on Component-Based Software Engineering. View George T. Heineman's full profile page. Gary Pollice Gary Pollice is a self-labeled curmudgeon (that's a crusty, ill- tempered, usually old man) who spent over 35 years in industry trying to figure out what he wanted to be when he grew up. Even though he hasn't grown up yet, he did make the move in 2003 to the hallowed halls of academia where he has been corrupting the minds of the next generation of software developers with radical ideas like, "develop software for your customer, learn how to work as part of a team, design and code quality and elegance and correctness counts, and it's okay to be a nerd as long as you are a great one." Gary is also a co-author of Head First Object-Oriented Analysis and Design.Gary is a Professor of Practice (meaning he had a real job before becoming a professor) at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He went to WPI because he was so impressed with the WPI graduates that he's worked with over the years. He lives in central Massachusetts with his wife, Vikki, and their two dogs, Aloysius and Ignatius. When not working on geeky things he ... well he's always working on geeky things. You can see what he's up to by visiting his WPI home page at http://web.cs.wpi.edu/~gpollice/. Feel free to drop him a note and complain or cheer about the book. View Gary Pollice's full profile page. Stanley Selkow Stanley Selkow received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1965, and then a Ph.D. in the same area from the University of Pennsylvania in 1970. From 1968 to 1970 he was in the Public Health Service at the National Institutes of Health at Bethesda Maryland. Since 1970 he has been on the faculty at universities in Knoxville TN and Worcester MA, as well as Montreal, Chonqing, Lausanne and Paris. His major research has been in graph theory and algorithm design. View Stanley Selkow's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Algorithms in a Nutshell is a hermit crab (Pagurus bernhardus). More than 500 species of hermit crabs exist. Mostly aquatic, they live in saltwater in shallow coral reefs and tide pools. Some hermit crabs, however, especially in the tropics, are terrestrial. The robber crab, which can grow as large as a coconut, is one such example. Even terrestrial hermit crabs carry a small amount of water in their shells to help them breathe and keep their abdomens moist. Unlike true crabs, hermit crabs do not have a hard shell of their own and must seek refuge from predators in the abandoned shells of gastropods (snails). They are particularly fond of the discarded shells of periwinkles and whelks. As they grow bigger, they have to find a new shell to inhabit. Leaving any part of themselves exposed would make them more susceptible to predators; in addition, not having a well-fitted shell stunts their growth. Because intact gastropod shells are limited, shell competition is an issue. Hermit crabs are decapod (which literally means "ten footed") crustaceans. Of their five pairs of legs, the first two are pincers, or grasping claws, the larger one of which they use to defend themselves and shred food. The smaller claw is used for eating. The second and third pairs of legs help them walk, and the final two pairs help keep them in their shells. Characteristic of crustaceans, hermit crabs do not have an internal skeleton but rather a hard exoskeleton of calcium. They also have two compound eyes, two pairs of antennae (which they use to sense smells and vibration), and three pairs of mouthparts. Near the base of their antennae is a pair of green glands that excretes waste. Sea anemones (water-dwelling, predatory animals) are often found attached to hermit crabs' shells. In exchange for transportation and a helping of the hermit crab's leftovers, sea anemones help to ward off the hermit crab's marine predators, such as fish and octopus. Other predators include birds, other crabs, and some mammals (man included). Known as the "garbage collectors of the sea," hermit crabs will eat mostly anything, including dead and rotting material on the seashore, and thus they play an important role in seashore cleanup. 