Programming the Web
Larger Cover
JavaScript Cookbook, 2nd Edition
By Shelley Powers
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: January 2015
Pages: 634

Problem solving with JavaScript is a lot trickier now that its use has expanded considerably in size, scope, and complexity. This cookbook has your back, with recipes for common tasks across the JavaScript world, whether you’re working in the browser, the server, or a mobile environment. Each recipe includes reusable code and practical advice for tackling JavaScript objects, Node, Ajax, JSON, data persistence, graphical and media applications, complex frameworks, modular JavaScript, APIs, and many related technologies.

Aimed at people who have some experience with JavaScript, the first part covers traditional uses of JavaScript, along with new ideas and improved functionality. The second part dives into the server, mobile development, and a plethora of leading-edge tools. You’ll save time—and learn more about JavaScript in the process.

Topics include:

Classic JavaScript:

  • Arrays, functions, and the JavaScript Object
  • Accessing the user interface
  • Testing and accessibility
  • Creating and using JavaScript libraries
  • Client-server communication with Ajax
  • Rich, interactive web effects

JavaScript, All Blown Up:

  • New ECMAScript standard objects
  • Using Node on the server
  • Modularizing and managing JavaScript
  • Complex JavaScript frameworks
  • Advanced client-server communications
  • Visualizations and client-server graphics
  • Mobile application development
