|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: January 2015
Pages: 634
|
Problem solving with JavaScript is a lot trickier now that its use has expanded considerably in size, scope, and complexity. This cookbook has your back, with recipes for common tasks across the JavaScript world, whether you’re working in the browser, the server, or a mobile environment. Each recipe includes reusable code and practical advice for tackling JavaScript objects, Node, Ajax, JSON, data persistence, graphical and media applications, complex frameworks, modular JavaScript, APIs, and many related technologies.
Aimed at people who have some experience with JavaScript, the first part covers traditional uses of JavaScript, along with new ideas and improved functionality. The second part dives into the server, mobile development, and a plethora of leading-edge tools. You’ll save time—and learn more about JavaScript in the process.
Topics include:
Classic JavaScript:
- Arrays, functions, and the JavaScript Object
- Accessing the user interface
- Testing and accessibility
- Creating and using JavaScript libraries
- Client-server communication with Ajax
- Rich, interactive web effects
JavaScript, All Blown Up:
- New ECMAScript standard objects
- Using Node on the server
- Modularizing and managing JavaScript
- Complex JavaScript frameworks
- Advanced client-server communications
- Visualizations and client-server graphics
- Mobile application development
- Title:
- JavaScript Cookbook, 2nd Edition
- By:
- Shelley Powers
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- February 2015
- Ebook:
- January 2015
- Pages:
- 634
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-0188-5
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-0188-8
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-0187-8
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-0187-X
-
Shelley Powers
Shelley Powers has been working with, and writing about, web technologies--from the first release of JavaScript to the latest graphics and design tools--for more than 12 years. Her recent O'Reilly books have covered the semantic web, Ajax, JavaScript, and web graphics. She's an avid amateur photographer and web development aficionado, who enjoys applying her latest experiments on her many web sites.
View Shelley Powers's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of JavaScript Cookbook, Second Edition is a little egret (Egretta garzetta). A small white heron, it is the old world counterpart to the very similar new world snowy egret. It is the smallest and most common egret in Singapore, and its original breeding distribution included the large inland and coastal wetlands in warm temperate parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, Taiwan, and Australia. In warmer locations, most birds are permanent residents; northern populations, including many European birds, migrate to Africa and southern Asia. They may also wander north after the breeding season, which presumably has led to this egret’s range expansion.The adult little egret is 55–65 cm long with an 88–106 cm wingspan. It weighs 350–550 grams. Its plumage is all white. It has long black legs with yellow feet and a slim black bill. In the breeding season, the adult has two long nape plumes and gauzy plumes on the back and breast, and the bare skin between its bill and eyes becomes red or blue. Juvenile egrets are similar to nonbreeding adults but have duller legs and feet. Little egrets are the liveliest hunters among herons and egrets, with a wide variety of techniques: they may patiently stalk prey in shallow waters; stand on one leg and stir the mud with the other to scare up prey; or, better yet, stand on one leg and wave the other bright yellow foot over the water’s surface to lure aquatic prey into range. The birds are mostly silent, but make various croaking and bubbling calls at their breeding colonies and produce a harsh alarm call when disturbed.The little egret nests in colonies, often with other wading birds, usually on platforms of sticks in trees or shrubs, in reed beds, or in bamboo groves. In some locations, such as the Cape Verde Islands, the species nests on cliffs. In pairs they will defend a small breeding territory. Both parents will incubate their 3–5 eggs for 21–25 days until hatching. The eggs are oval in shape and have a pale, nonglossy, blue-green color. The young birds are covered in white down feathers, are cared for by both parents, and fledge after 40 to 45 days. During this stage, the young egret stalks its prey in shallow water, often running with raised wings or shuffling its feet. It may also stand still and wait to ambush prey. It eats fish, insects, amphibians, crustaceans, and reptiles.Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to http://animals.oreilly.com .The cover image is from Cassell's Natural History. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
|
|