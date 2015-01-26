Search Inside and Read Larger Cover JavaScript Cookbook, 2nd Edition Programming the Web By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: January 2015 Pages: 634 Problem solving with JavaScript is a lot trickier now that its use has expanded considerably in size, scope, and complexity. This cookbook has your back, with recipes for common tasks across the JavaScript world, whether you’re working in the browser, the server, or a mobile environment. Each recipe includes reusable code and practical advice for tackling JavaScript objects, Node, Ajax, JSON, data persistence, graphical and media applications, complex frameworks, modular JavaScript, APIs, and many related technologies. Aimed at people who have some experience with JavaScript, the first part covers traditional uses of JavaScript, along with new ideas and improved functionality. The second part dives into the server, mobile development, and a plethora of leading-edge tools. You’ll save time—and learn more about JavaScript in the process. Topics include: Classic JavaScript: Arrays, functions, and the JavaScript Object

Accessing the user interface

Testing and accessibility

Creating and using JavaScript libraries

Client-server communication with Ajax

Rich, interactive web effects JavaScript, All Blown Up: New ECMAScript standard objects

Using Node on the server

Modularizing and managing JavaScript

Complex JavaScript frameworks

Advanced client-server communications

Visualizations and client-server graphics

Mobile application development Classic JavaScript Chapter 1 The JavaScript Not-So-Simple Building Blocks Differentiating Between a JavaScript Object, Primitive, and Literal Extracting a List from a String Checking for an Existing, Nonempty String Inserting Special Characters Replacing Patterns with New Strings Finding and Highlighting All Instances of a Pattern Swapping Words in a String Using Capturing Parentheses Replacing HTML Tags with Named Entities Converting an ISO 8601 Formatted Date to a Date Object Acceptable Format Using Function Closures with Timers Tracking Elapsed Time Converting a Decimal to a Hexadecimal Value Summing All Numbers in a Table Column Converting Between Degrees and Radians Find the Radius and Center of a Circle to Fit Within a Page Element Calculating the Length of a Circular Arc Using ES6 String Extras Without Leaving Users in the Dirt Chapter 2 JavaScript Arrays Searching Through an Array Flattening a Two-Dimensional Array with concat() and apply() Removing or Replacing Array Elements Extracting a Portion of an Array Applying a Function Against Each Array Element Traversing the Results from querySelectorAll() with forEach() and call() Applying a Function to Every Element in an Array and Returning a New Array Creating a Filtered Array Validating Array Contents Using an Associative Array to Store Form Element Names and Values Using a Destructuring Assignment to Simplify Code Chapter 3 Functions: The JavaScript Building Blocks Placing Your Function and Hoisting Passing a Function As an Argument to Another Function Implementing a Recursive Algorithm Preventing Code Blocking with a Timer and a Callback Creating a Function That Remembers Its State Converting Function Arguments into an Array Reducing Redundancy by Using a Partial Application Improving Application Performance with Memoization (Caching Calculations) Using an Anonymous Function to Wrap Global Variables Providing a Default Parameter Chapter 4 The Malleable JavaScript Object Keeping Object Members Private Using Prototype to Create Objects Inheriting an Object’s Functionality Extending an Object by Defining a New Property Preventing Object Extensibility Preventing Any Changes to an Object Namespacing Your JavaScript Objects Rediscovering this with Prototype.bind Chaining Your Object’s Methods Chapter 5 JavaScript and Directly Accessing the User Interface Accessing a Given Element and Finding Its Parent and Child Elements Accessing All Images in the Web Page Discovering All Images in Articles Using the Selectors API Setting an Element’s Style Attribute Applying a Striped Theme to an Unordered List Finding All Elements That Share an Attribute Inserting a New Paragraph Adding Text to a New Paragraph Deleting Rows from an HTML Table Adding a Page Overlay Creating Collapsible Form Sections Hiding Page Sections Creating Hover-Based Pop-Up Info Windows Displaying a Flash of Color to Signal an Action Chapter 6 Preliminary Testing and Accessibility Cleaning Up Your Code with JSHint Unit Testing Your Code with QUnit Testing Your Application in Various Environments Performance Testing Different Coding Techniques Highlighting Errors Accessibly Creating an Accessible Automatically Updated Region Chapter 7 Creating and Using JavaScript Libraries Finding the Perfect Library Testing for Features with Modernizr.load Going Beyond the Math Object’s Capability Finding the Number of Days Between Two Dates Using an External Library: Building on the jQuery Framework Using a jQuery Plugin Handling Keyboard Shortcuts with Mousetrap Utilizing the Utility Library Underscore Packaging Your Code Adding Support for Private Data Members Minify Your Library Hosting Your Library Serving Code from a CDN Convert Your Library to a jQuery Plug-in Safely Combining Several Libraries in Your Applications Chapter 8 Simplified Client-Server Communication and Data Handling an XML Document Returned via an Ajax Call Extracting Pertinent Information from an XML Tree Parsing and Automatically Modifying JSON Converting an Object to a Filtered/Transformed String with JSON Making an Ajax Request to Another Domain (Using JSONP) Processing JSON from an Ajax Request Populating a Selection List from the Server Using a Timer to Automatically Update the Page with Fresh Data Chapter 9 Creating Media Rich, Interactive Web Effects Creating a Dynamic Line Chart in Canvas Adding JavaScript to SVG Accessing SVG from Web Page Script Integrating SVG and the Canvas Element in HTML Running a Routine When an Audio File Begins Playing Controlling Video from JavaScript with the video Element Adding Filter Effects to Video via Canvas JavaScript, All Blown Up Chapter 10 The New ECMAScript Standard Objects Using let in Your Browser Application Creating a Collection of Non-Duplicated Values Creating Unique Key/Value Pairs with Uniquely Different Keys Creating Absolutely Unique Object Property Keys Iterating Through Tasks Made Easy Creating Functions that Gracefully Yield Implementing Just-in-Time Object Behavioral Modifications with Proxies Creating a True Class and Extending It (with a Little Help from Traceur) Using Promises for Efficient Asynchronous Processing Chapter 11 Node: JavaScript on the Server Responding to a Simple Browser Request Serving Up Formatted Data Reading and Writing File Data Using let and Other ES 6 Additions in Node Interactively Trying Out Node Code Snippets with REPL Getting Input from the Terminal Working with Node Timers and Understanding the Node Event Loop Managing Callback Hell Accessing Command-Line Functionality Within a Node Application Running Node and Apache on the Same Port Keeping a Node Instance Up and Running Monitoring Application Changes and Restarting Screen Scraping with Request Creating a Command-Line Utility with Help From Commander Chapter 12 Modularizing and Managing JavaScript Loading Scripts with a Script Loader Loading Scripts Asynchronously the HTML5 Way Converting Your JavaScript to AMD and RequireJS Using RequireJS with jQuery or Another Library Loading and Using Dojo Modules Installing and Maintaining Node Modules with npm Searching for a Specific Node Module via npm Converting Your Library into a Node Module Taking Your Code Across All Module Environments Creating an Installable Node Module Packaging and Managing Your Client-Side Dependencies with Bower Compiling Node.js Modules for Use in the Browser with Browserify Unit Testing Your Node Modules Running Tasks with Grunt Chapter 13 Fun with APIs Accessing JSON-Formatted Data via a RESTful API Creating a RESTFul API with Restify Enabling a Mobile-Like Notification in the Desktop Browser Loading a File Locally in the Browser Creating a Mini E-Pub Reader Using Web Workers and the File API Exploring Google Maps and Other APIS Accessing Twitter’s API from a Node Application Chapter 14 JavaScript Frameworks Using the Express-Generator to Generate an Express Site Converting a Generated Express Site into a Basic MVC App Choosing a SPA Framework: Deconstructing the TodoMVC Working with the OAuth Framework Extending the Possible with Web Components Chapter 15 Advanced Client-Server Communications and Streams Allowing Cross-Domain Requests Implementing a PUT Request in Ajax Sending Binary Data Through Ajax and Loading into an Image Sharing HTTP Cookies Across Domains Establishing Two-Way Communication Between Client and Server Unloading and Zipping Files Using Transform Streams Testing the Performance and Capability of Your WebSockets Application Chapter 16 Data Visualizations and Client/Server Graphics Creating an SVG Bar Chart with D3 Mapping Data Point Variations with a Radar Chart Feeding a Scrolling Timeline via WebSocket Generating Screenshots of Generated Web Page Content (PhantomJS) Converting Graphics to Text (Ocrad.js) Cropping (or Otherwise Modifying) Uploaded Images Chapter 17 Data and Persistence Validating Form Data Persisting Information Using HTML5 Using sessionStorage for Client-Side Storage Creating a localStorage Client-Side Data Storage Item Using Squel.js to Query a MySQL Database Persisting Larger Chunks of Data on the Client Using IndexedDB Accessing Data in the Cloud Using Dropbox Datastores Chapter 18 JavaScript Hits the (Mobile) Road Creating an Installable, Hosted Web App Packaging Web Apps for the Amazon Appstore Building a Basic Android App Using Cordova (PhoneGap) Porting Where Am I? to Android Creating a Geolocation Firefox OS App Porting the Geolocation App to a Google Chrome App Publishing Your Geolocation App in the Kindle Fire OS Environment Debugging Your Android or Amazon Fire OS App Getting Information About the Device Appendix Up and Running in jsBin and jsFiddle

JavaScript Cookbook, 2nd Edition
By: Shelley Powers
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-0188-5
Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-0187-8

Shelley Powers has been working with, and writing about, web technologies--from the first release of JavaScript to the latest graphics and design tools--for more than 12 years. Her recent O'Reilly books have covered the semantic web, Ajax, JavaScript, and web graphics.

