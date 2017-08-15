Larger Cover Arduino Cookbook, 3rd Edition Recipes to Begin, Expand, and Enhance Your Projects By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.) Pages: 800 Want to create devices that interact with the physical world? This cookbook is perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with the popular Arduino microcontroller and programming environment. You’ll find more than 200 tips and techniques for building a variety of objects and prototypes such as toys, detectors, robots, and interactive clothing that can sense and respond to touch, sound, position, heat, and light. You don’t need to have mastered Arduino or programming to get started. Updated for the Arduino 1.5 release, the recipes in this second edition include practical examples and guidance to help you begin, expand, and enhance your projects right away—whether you’re an artist, designer, hobbyist, student, or engineer. Get up to speed on the Arduino board and essential software concepts quickly

Learn basic techniques for reading digital and analog signals

Use Arduino with a variety of popular input devices and sensors

Drive visual displays, generate sound, and control several types of motors

Interact with devices that use remote controls, including TVs and appliances

Learn techniques for handling time delays and time measurement

Apply advanced coding and memory handling techniques Title: Arduino Cookbook, 3rd Edition By: Michael Margolis Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

