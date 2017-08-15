Want to create devices that interact with the physical world? This cookbook is perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with the popular Arduino microcontroller and programming environment. You’ll find more than 200 tips and techniques for building a variety of objects and prototypes such as toys, detectors, robots, and interactive clothing that can sense and respond to touch, sound, position, heat, and light.
You don’t need to have mastered Arduino or programming to get started. Updated for the Arduino 1.5 release, the recipes in this second edition include practical examples and guidance to help you begin, expand, and enhance your projects right away—whether you’re an artist, designer, hobbyist, student, or engineer.
Get up to speed on the Arduino board and essential software concepts quickly
Learn basic techniques for reading digital and analog signals
Use Arduino with a variety of popular input devices and sensors
Drive visual displays, generate sound, and control several types of motors
Interact with devices that use remote controls, including TVs and appliances
Learn techniques for handling time delays and time measurement
Apply advanced coding and memory handling techniques
Michael Margolis is a technologist in the field of real time computing with expertise in developing and delivering hardware and software for interacting with the environment. He has more than 30 years of experience at senior levels with Sony, Microsoft, and Lucent/Bell Labs. He has written libraries and core software that are part of the official Arduino 1.0 distribution.