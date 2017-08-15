The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
Recipes to Begin, Expand, and Enhance Your Projects
Larger Cover
Arduino Cookbook, 3rd Edition
Recipes to Begin, Expand, and Enhance Your Projects
By Michael Margolis
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.)
Pages: 800

Want to create devices that interact with the physical world? This cookbook is perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with the popular Arduino microcontroller and programming environment. You’ll find more than 200 tips and techniques for building a variety of objects and prototypes such as toys, detectors, robots, and interactive clothing that can sense and respond to touch, sound, position, heat, and light.

You don’t need to have mastered Arduino or programming to get started. Updated for the Arduino 1.5 release, the recipes in this second edition include practical examples and guidance to help you begin, expand, and enhance your projects right away—whether you’re an artist, designer, hobbyist, student, or engineer.

  • Get up to speed on the Arduino board and essential software concepts quickly
  • Learn basic techniques for reading digital and analog signals
  • Use Arduino with a variety of popular input devices and sensors
  • Drive visual displays, generate sound, and control several types of motors
  • Interact with devices that use remote controls, including TVs and appliances
  • Learn techniques for handling time delays and time measurement
  • Apply advanced coding and memory handling techniques
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Pre-Order  Print:  $44.99
August 2017 (est.)
 