See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Discover the Whole Story, Build the Right Product
Larger Cover
User Story Mapping
Discover the Whole Story, Build the Right Product
By Jeff Patton
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: September 2014
Pages: 324

User story mapping is a valuable tool for software development, once you understand why and how to use it. This insightful book examines how this often misunderstood technique can help your team stay focused on users and their needs without getting lost in the enthusiasm for individual product features.

Author Jeff Patton shows you how changeable story maps enable your team to hold better conversations about the project throughout the development process. Your team will learn to come away with a shared understanding of what you’re attempting to build and why.

  • Get a high-level view of story mapping, with an exercise to learn key concepts quickly
  • Understand how stories really work, and how they come to life in Agile and Lean projects
  • Dive into a story’s lifecycle, starting with opportunities and moving deeper into discovery
  • Prepare your stories, pay attention while they’re built, and learn from those you convert to working software
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Recommended for You
Related Content
Customer Reviews

REVIEW SNAPSHOT®

by PowerReviews
oreillyUser Story Mapping
 
4.8

(based on 22 reviews)

Ratings Distribution

  • 5 Stars

     

    (17)

  • 4 Stars

     

    (5)

  • 3 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 2 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 1 Stars

     

    (0)

100%

of respondents would recommend this to a friend.

Pros

  • Easy to understand (19)
  • Helpful examples (19)
  • Well-written (19)
  • Concise (14)
  • Accurate (12)

Cons

No Cons

Best Uses

  • Intermediate (17)
  • Expert (13)
  • Novice (11)
  • Student (5)
    • Reviewer Profile:
    • Developer (12), Designer (10), Educator (8), Maker (4)

Reviewed by 22 customers

Displaying reviews 1-10

Back to top

Previous | Next »

10/6/2016
 
5.0

One of the essential reads for agile product teams

By Lust & Fury

from Toronto

About Me Designer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

    Literally one of the most important and valuable books I've read in the past year. And the most important process we have used that has radically changed how effective our agile product planning and management works.

    Story Mapping as described in this book has been a huge benefit to our process and we're starting to roll it out to all new project to great effect. It really was the missing link to writing good stories and having that system level view from a user journey perspective.

    So many POs have talked about it finally giving them a view of the software that was at the right level for them to manage.

    Plus new team members coming on projects get up to speed on what's going on so much faster.

    It's well written and exhaustive without being exhausting. A must read IMO.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    7/4/2016
     
    5.0

    A must read for anyone serious about Agile Product Dev

    By Sylvain

    from Luxembourg

    About Me Educator

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Expert
      • Intermediate

      Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

      The book is well structured and filled with real-life examples. That makes it great to understand the concepts and get armed to start applying them in the reader's own context.
      It is also a very good refresher for experienced Agile practitioners.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

       - You may also flag this review

      6/18/2016
       
      5.0

      An essential book for any Product Designer

      By Mike

      from Toronto

      About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Maker

      Verified Buyer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Expert
        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

        The book has been a revelation for me and the missing piece of creating software in a leans and agile manner. The first two chapters are worth the price of admission alone. It's a deep dive into story mapping and may overwhelm at first but I encourage anyone to start applying it because that is the best way to learn.

        I also love the writing style as I find it a good balance between casual and concise.

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        2/25/2016
         
        5.0

        The book you need to fix your biggest problem with Agile

        By Old Dog Agilist

        from Las Vegas, NV

        About Me Developer

        Verified Buyer

        Pros

        • Helpful examples
        • Insightful
        • Well-written

        Cons

          Best Uses

          • Expert
          • Intermediate
          • Novice

          Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

          Your stories are broken.

          I know that's a bold statement and there is *some* chance that I am wrong in your case... but the fact is most teams write their stories wrong. I say this having been an executive, developer, and consultant with agile presses since 1999.

          Jeff Patton's book will be a revelation for 99% of those doing agile. For the first time you will learn what stories really are, what you've been writing them wrong, and how to put them in the correct context for maximum success. This will be enlightening for the beginning to intermediate reader. For the more experienced, such as myself, you are sure to learn (or be reminded of) countless tips for building better stories.

          If you want to be successful with agile then BUY THIS BOOK.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          Was this review helpful? Yes / No

           - You may also flag this review

          12/25/2015
           
          4.0

          Not just for progarmmers

          By Hal Smith

          from Costa Rica

          Verified Buyer

          Pros

          • Easy to understand
          • Helpful examples
          • Well-written

          Cons

            Best Uses

              Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

              This is one of the few techniques from Software Development that can be applied many other places as well.

              It could be used to clarify the situation in Syria, for example - by listing all the events, and all the actors, that have been there, perhaps starting in 1980. This has to be done before any peace conference can be effective.

              Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

              Was this review helpful? Yes / No

               - You may also flag this review

              12/24/2015
               
              5.0

              Interesting and helpful

              By Craig

              from Galveston, TX

              About Me Designer, Developer

              Verified Buyer

              Pros

              • Easy to understand
              • Helpful examples
              • Well-written

              Cons

                Best Uses

                • Expert
                • Intermediate
                • Novice

                Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

                This book was a surprise. It describes a easy to use process to enable the discovery of user needs in a way that provides developers with a fuller understanding of what the software needs to accomplish instead of what features the software needs to provide. The book is well-written and the author provides examples and explanations that supplement and support his ideas.

                Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                 - You may also flag this review

                9/24/2015

                (6 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

                 
                5.0

                Thoroughly recommended. Go buy it for your team today.

                By Adrian Howard

                from Dorset, UK

                Verified Reviewer

                Pros

                • Accurate
                • Concise
                • Easy to understand
                • Helpful examples
                • Well-written

                Cons

                  Best Uses

                    Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

                    This is a bigger book than the title suggests. Jeff Patton has managed to pack three separate really good books into the 324 pages of his "User Story Mapping".

                    Most obviously, it's an excellent book on User Story Mapping. For me it's one of the core practices I use during agile & lean product delivery. It's useful during discovery & development — and Jeff covers both those cases with several real world examples to help drive the value of the practice home.

                    It's also an excellent book on user stories. I've seen far too many people create bad user stories by misunderstanding their intent, slavishly using templates, or misunderstanding how the team can use them as a tool to explore risk and scope. The book covers all these issues and more — giving a fantastic overview on how to work productively with stories.

                    Finally it's a book on product management in an agile world. The conversations about user stories and user story mapping all take place in the wider context of how to do effective product discovery and development in an agile and lean environment. How they can be used to discover opportunities, build shared understanding, validate learning, and build better products and services.

                    And he manages to do all of this in a clear, practical and jargon free way. If you've not figured it out already — I *really* like this book. It's something that anybody involved in agile product development will get value from. Thoroughly recommended. Go buy it for your team now.

                    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                    (6 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

                    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                     - You may also flag this review

                    9/17/2015
                     
                    5.0

                    Highly recommended. Bought several copies for my team!

                    By Capt. Spot

                    from Switzerland

                    About Me Designer

                    Verified Buyer

                    Pros

                    • Easy to understand
                    • Helpful examples
                    • Well-written

                    Cons

                      Best Uses

                      • Expert
                      • Intermediate
                      • Novice
                      • Student

                      Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

                      Excellent book. A must read for product design & development teams and for entrepreneurs alike.

                      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                       - You may also flag this review

                      8/20/2015
                       
                      4.0

                      Great foundation for the practice of story mapping

                      By ReagleBeagle

                      from New York, NY

                      About Me Designer, Developer

                      Verified Buyer

                      Pros

                      • Accurate
                      • Concise
                      • Easy to understand
                      • Helpful examples
                      • Well-written

                      Cons

                      • Not comprehensive enough
                      • Too basic

                      Best Uses

                      • Novice
                      • Student

                      Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

                      "User Story Mapping" provides an excellent foundation for anyone interested in learning more about the practice of story writing. Especially compelling are the first handful of chapters, including author Jeff Patton's extended pow-wow with a musician's business plan.

                      The book is not for people with a solid story mapping practice already in place. Expect many process flow illistrations, cheerful anecdotes, and a few case studies. But if you are considering "User Story Mapping" to help you solve story mapping on a new project you're on (e.g., what should stories look like for an upgrade of an existing project?), this is not the book for you.

                      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                       - You may also flag this review

                      6/4/2015
                       
                      4.0

                      Engaging for both users and business analysts

                      By digital collecting

                      from Canberra, Australia

                      Verified Buyer

                      Pros

                      • Accurate
                      • Concise
                      • Easy to understand
                      • Helpful examples
                      • Well-written

                      Cons

                        Best Uses

                        • Intermediate
                        • Novice

                        Comments about oreilly User Story Mapping:

                        I have found that as suggested in the book that it really engages the users and keeps the conversations going as they feel they can actively participate rather than reporting their requirements.

                        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                         - You may also flag this review

                        Displaying reviews 1-10

                        Back to top

                        Previous | Next »

                        		  
                        Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
                        Buying Options
                        Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
                        Ebook:  $29.99
                        Formats:  DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF
                        Print & Ebook:  $38.49
                        Print:  $34.99
                        Safari Books Online - Read now >
                         