Search Inside and Read Larger Cover User Story Mapping Discover the Whole Story, Build the Right Product By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: September 2014 Pages: 324 User story mapping is a valuable tool for software development, once you understand why and how to use it. This insightful book examines how this often misunderstood technique can help your team stay focused on users and their needs without getting lost in the enthusiasm for individual product features. Author Jeff Patton shows you how changeable story maps enable your team to hold better conversations about the project throughout the development process. Your team will learn to come away with a shared understanding of what you’re attempting to build and why. Get a high-level view of story mapping, with an exercise to learn key concepts quickly

Understand how stories really work, and how they come to life in Agile and Lean projects

Dive into a story’s lifecycle, starting with opportunities and moving deeper into discovery

Chapter 1 The Big Picture The "A" Word Telling Stories, Not Writing Stories Telling the Whole Story Gary and the Tragedy of the Flat Backlog Talk and Doc Frame Your Idea Describe Your Customers and Users Tell Your Users' Stories Explore Details and Options Chapter 2 Plan to Build Less Mapping Helps Big Groups Build Shared Understanding Mapping Helps You Spot Holes in Your Story There's Always Too Much Slice Out a Minimum Viable Product Release Slice Out a Release Roadmap Don't Prioritize Features—Prioritize Outcomes This Is Magic—Really, It Is Why We Argue So Much About MVP The New MVP Isn't a Product at All! Chapter 3 Plan to Learn Faster Start by Discussing Your Opportunity Validate the Problem Prototype to Learn Watch Out for What People Say They Want Build to Learn Iterate Until Viable How to Do It the Wrong Way Validated Learning Really Minimize Your Experiments Let's Recap Chapter 4 Plan to Finish on Time Tell It to the Team The Secret to Good Estimation Plan to Build Piece by Piece Don't Release Each Slice The Other Secret to Good Estimation Manage Your Budget Iterative AND Incremental Opening-, Mid-, and Endgame Strategy Slice Out Your Development Strategy in a Map It's All About Risk Now What? Chapter 5 You Already Know How 1. Write Out Your Story a Step at a Time 2. Organize Your Story 3. Explore Alternative Stories 4. Distill Your Map to Make a Backbone 5. Slice Out Tasks That Help You Reach a Specific Outcome That's It! You've Learned All the Important Concepts Do Try This at Home, or at Work It's a Now Map, Not a Later Map Try This for Real With Software It's Harder The Map Is Just the Beginning Chapter 6 The Real Story About Stories Kent's Disruptively Simple Idea Simple Isn't Easy Ron Jeffries and the 3 Cs Words and Pictures That's It Chapter 7 Telling Better Stories Connextra's Cool Template Template Zombies and the Snowplow A Checklist of What to Really Talk About Create Vacation Photos It's a Lot to Worry About Chapter 8 It's Not All on the Card Different People, Different Conversations We're Gonna Need a Bigger Card Radiators and Ice Boxes That's Not What That Tool Is For Chapter 9 The Card Is Just the Beginning Construct with a Clear Picture in Your Head Build an Oral Tradition of Storytelling Inspect the Results of Your Work It's Not for You Build to Learn It's Not Always Software Plan to Learn, and Learn to Plan Chapter 10 Bake Stories Like Cake Create a Recipe Breaking Down a Big Cake Chapter 11 Rock Breaking Size Always Matters Stories Are Like Rocks Epics Are Big Rocks Sometimes Used to Hit People Themes Organize Groups of Stories Forget Those Terms and Focus on Storytelling Start with Opportunities Discover a Minimum Viable Solution Dive into the Details of Each Story During Delivery Keep Talking as You Build Evaluate Each Piece Evaluate with Users and Customers Evaluate with Business Stakeholders Release and Keep Evaluating Chapter 12 Rock Breakers Valuable-Usable-Feasible A Discovery Team Needs Lots of Others to Succeed The Three Amigos Product Owner as Producer This Is Complicated Chapter 13 Start with Opportunities Have Conversations About Opportunities Dig Deeper, Trash It, or Think About It Opportunity Shouldn't Be a Euphemism Story Mapping and Opportunities Be Picky Chapter 14 Using Discovery to Build Shared Understanding Discovery Isn't About Building Software Four Essential Steps to Discovery Discovery Activities, Discussions, and Artifacts Discovery Is for Building Shared Understanding Chapter 15 Using Discovery for Validated Learning We're Wrong Most of the Time The Bad Old Days Empathize, Focus, Ideate, Prototype, Test How to Mess Up a Good Thing Short Validated Learning Loops How Lean Startup Thinking Changes Product Design Stories and Story Maps? Chapter 16 Refine, Define, and Build Cards, Conversation, More Cards, More Conversations… Cutting and Polishing Workshopping Stories Sprint or Iteration Planning? Crowds Don't Collaborate Split and Thin Use Your Story Map During Delivery Use a Map to Visualize Progress Use Simple Maps During Story Workshops Chapter 17 Stories Are Actually Like Asteroids Reassembling Broken Rocks Don't Overdo the Mapping Don't Sweat the Small Stuff Chapter 18 Learn from Everything You Build Review as a Team Review with Others in Your Organization Enough Learn from Users Learn from Release to Users Outcomes on a Schedule Use a Map to Evaluate Release Readiness Title: User Story Mapping By: Jeff Patton Edited By: Peter Economy Foreword By: Alan Cooper , Marty Cagan , Martin Fowler Publisher: O'Reilly Media

Jeff Patton Over his past two decades of experience, Jeff Patton has learned there's no "one right way" to design and build software, but there's lots of wrong ways.



Jeff makes use of over 15 years experience with a wide variety of products from on-line aircraft parts ordering to electronic medical records to help organizations improve the way they work. Where many development processes focus on delivery speed and efficiency, Jeff balances those concerns with the need for building products that deliver exceptional value and marketplace success.



Jeff has focused on Agile approaches since working on an early Extreme Programming team in 2000. In particular he specializes in integrating effective user experience design and product management practice with strong engineering practice.Jeff currently works as an independent consultant, agile process coach, product design process coach, and instructor. Current articles, essays, and presentations on variety of topics in Agile product development can be found at www.AgileProductDesign.com and in Alistair Cockburn's Crystal Clear. Jeff is founder and list moderator of the agile-usability Yahoo discussion group, a columnist with StickyMinds.com and IEEE Software, a Certified Scrum Trainer, and winner of the Agile Alliance's 2007 Gordon Pask Award for contributions to Agile Development.

