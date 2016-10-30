Search Inside and Read Larger Cover CSS Refactoring Architect Your Stylesheets for Success By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: October 2016 Pages: 160 Revisiting your code to remove redundancies and inconsistencies—known as refactoring—is a common practice when using programming languages. With this book, author Steve Lindstrom not only shows you how to structure your CSS to build a responsive, easy-to-use website, but also how to use refactoring tools to create faster, more readable CSS. Good CSS is essential to the look and feel of modern sites—as important as the HTML that dictates the site’s appearance and the JavaScript that runs the application. This book is ideal for seasoned front-end developers cleaning up an existing project, as well as those starting a new project for the first time. Discover why CSS is easy to learn but difficult to master

Understand the difference between good and bad CSS

Learn about refactoring and how it relates to CSS

Explore methods for executing a CSS refactoring

Learn how to deal with browser inconsistencies

Investigate common CSS antipatterns—and how to avoid them

Use techniques for structuring a project's CSS

Recognize when your CSS refactoring is successful Chapter 1 Refactoring and Architecture What Is Refactoring? What Is Software Architecture? Shortcomings that Lead to Refactoring When Should Code Be Refactored? When Should Code NOT Be Refactored? Am I Allowed to Refactor My Code? Refactoring Examples Chapter Summary Chapter 2 Understanding the Cascade What Is the Cascade? Selector Specificity Ruleset Order Inline CSS and Specificity Overriding the Cascade with the !important Declaration Chapter Summary Chapter 3 Writing Better CSS Use Comments Consistently Structure Rulesets Keep Selectors Simple Decouple CSS and JavaScript Use Classes Assign Classes Meaningful Names Build a Better Box Chapter Summary Chapter 4 Classifying Different Types of Styles The Importance of Classifying Styles Normalizing Styles Base Styles Component Styles Structural Styles Utility Styles Browser-Specific Styles Chapter Summary Chapter 5 Testing Why Is Testing Difficult? Which Browsers Are Important to Test? Browser Market Share Testing with Multiple Browsers Testing with Old Versions of Browsers Testing the Bleeding Edge Third-Party Testing Services Testing with Developer Tools Visual Regression Testing Maintaining Your Code Chapter Summary Chapter 6 Code Placement and Refactoring Strategies Organize CSS from Least Specific to Most Specific Styles Multiple Files or One Big File? Auditing Your CSS Before Refactoring Refactoring Strategies Measuring Success Chapter Summary Appendix normalize.css Title: CSS Refactoring By: Steve Lindstrom Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 160 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-0642-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-0642-1 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-1150-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1150-6 Steve Lindstrom Steve Lindstrom has been building websites since 1999 when he built his first as a hobby in middle school. Since then he has earned his BS in Computer Science at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. Steve has written software while working in the defense, travel-tech, and most recently e-commerce industries. When he's not in front of a computer he enjoys learning to cook and drinking coffee. Colophon The animal on the cover of CSS Refactoring is an African palm civet (Nandinia binotata), also called the two-spotted palm civet. This is a small omnivorous mammal closely related to the weasel and mongoose. Most of the palm civet's range is in eastern Africa, but it has also been found in central and western regions of the continent. It prefers a habitat of lowland forests or tropical jungles. The African palm civet has short legs, a long tail, and tan fur mottled with darker spots. It somewhat resembles the domestic cat, moreso than other civet species, and so it is the only member of the Nandinia genus. On average, they weigh between 3 to 5 pounds. This is a solitary animal that spends most daylight hours resting in the safety of a tree. At night, it emerges to eat: while the civet's diet is largely made up of fruit, it also hunts insects, lizards, birds, bats, and small rodents. African palm civets breed twice a year, in May and October (these are times when more food is usually available). After her litter is born, the mother's mammary glands produce an orange-yellow liquid that stains both her belly and her offspring's fur. The purpose of this is not entirely clear, though it could signal that she is not available to mate and/or warn off males who may try to harm her young. Civet is also the name of the musk these animals excrete to mark their territory and find mates. Diluted, it has been used as a perfume ingredient for centuries. A synthetic version is used in many modern products, but several species of civet are still illegally trapped for their meat and scent glands. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .The cover image is from Lydekker's Royal Natural History. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $25.99 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF Print: $29.99