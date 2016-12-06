|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: December 2016
Pages: 494
|
How secure is your network? The best way to find out is to attack it, using the same tactics attackers employ to identify and exploit weaknesses. With the third edition of this practical book, you’ll learn how to perform network-based penetration testing in a structured manner. Security expert Chris McNab demonstrates common vulnerabilities, and the steps you can take to identify them in your environment.
System complexity and attack surfaces continue to grow. This book provides a process to help you mitigate risks posed to your network. Each chapter includes a checklist summarizing attacker techniques, along with effective countermeasures you can use immediately.
Learn how to effectively test system components, including:
- Common services such as SSH, FTP, Kerberos, SNMP, and LDAP
- Microsoft services, including NetBIOS, SMB, RPC, and RDP
- SMTP, POP3, and IMAP email services
- IPsec and PPTP services that provide secure network access
- TLS protocols and features providing transport security
- Web server software, including Microsoft IIS, Apache, and Nginx
- Frameworks including Rails, Django, Microsoft ASP.NET, and PHP
- Database servers, storage protocols, and distributed key-value stores
- Title:
- Network Security Assessment, 3rd Edition
- By:
- Chris McNab
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- December 2016
- Ebook:
- December 2016
- Pages:
- 494
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-1095-5
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-1095-X
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-1094-8
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-1094-1
-
Chris McNab
Chris McNab is the author of "Network Security Assessment" and founder of AlphaSOC, a security analytics software company with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Chris has presented at events including FIRST, OWASP, InfoSecurity Europe, InfoSec World, and the Cloud Security Alliance Congress, and works with client organizations around the world to understand and mitigate vulnerabilities within their environments.
During 2012 and 2013, Chris performed incident response and forensics work for organizations targeted by Alexsey Belan, who occupied the top spot on the FBI's Cyber Most Wanted list and is currently on the run in Europe. In 2011, Chris worked closely with the Attorney General of Guatemala under a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) project to secure the computer systems that underpin the legal system within the country.
View Chris McNab's full profile page.
Colophon
The animals on the cover of Network Security Assessment are porcupine fish (Diodon hystrix). This fish is found in oceans throughout the world, most often among or near coral reef areas. Its tube-shaped body ranges in length from 3 to 19 inches with relatively small fins. When threatened, the fish inflates itself by taking in tiny gulps of water until the stomach is full; the body expands in seconds to double or triple size, and its spines become erect. (Smaller species have spines that are permanently bristly.) The porcupine fish is covered with evenly spaced dark spots, which distinguishes it from other puffers.
The fish has a a single tooth in each jaw; fused at the midline, they form a parrotlike beak. A nocturnal hunter, it moves its body over a small area of sand and spurts tiny jets of water to uncover its prey, usually mollusks and crustaceans. The porcupine fish is popular as an aquarium specimen; it's also blown up, dried, and sold as a souvenir.
In earlier centuries, certain Pacific island warriors used the porcupine fish to fashion a battle helmet. They would catch a fish, let it inflate, and then bury it in sand for about a week. When dug up, the fish, now a hard ball, would be cut open to make a hard, head-shaped piece that looked most formidable.
The porcupine fish isn't listed as endangered or vulnerable with the World Conservation Union.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is a 19th-century engraving from the Dover Pictorial Archive. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
12/15/2016
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
10/7/2016
5.0
Updated content now with diagrams
By M
from Singapore
About Me Infosec Professional
- Accurate
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Well-written
5/3/2016
(5 of 5 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
Must have book for advanced penetration testing
By Raj
from Chennai, India
About Me Penetration Tester
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
|
|