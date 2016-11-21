Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Python Data Science Handbook Essential Tools for Working with Data By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 548 For many researchers, Python is a first-class tool mainly because of its libraries for storing, manipulating, and gaining insight from data. Several resources exist for individual pieces of this data science stack, but only with the Python Data Science Handbook do you get them all—IPython, NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Scikit-Learn, and other related tools. Working scientists and data crunchers familiar with reading and writing Python code will find this comprehensive desk reference ideal for tackling day-to-day issues: manipulating, transforming, and cleaning data; visualizing different types of data; and using data to build statistical or machine learning models. Quite simply, this is the must-have reference for scientific computing in Python. With this handbook, you’ll learn how to use: IPython and Jupyter: provide computational environments for data scientists using Python

provide computational environments for data scientists using Python NumPy: includes the ndarray for efficient storage and manipulation of dense data arrays in Python

includes the for efficient storage and manipulation of dense data arrays in Python Pandas: features the DataFrame for efficient storage and manipulation of labeled/columnar data in Python

features the DataFrame for efficient storage and manipulation of labeled/columnar data in Python Matplotlib: includes capabilities for a flexible range of data visualizations in Python

includes capabilities for a flexible range of data visualizations in Python Scikit-Learn: for efficient and clean Python implementations of the most important and established machine learning algorithms Chapter 1 IPython: Beyond Normal Python Shell or Notebook? Help and Documentation in IPython Keyboard Shortcuts in the IPython Shell IPython Magic Commands Input and Output History IPython and Shell Commands Shell-Related Magic Commands Errors and Debugging Profiling and Timing Code More IPython Resources Chapter 2 Introduction to NumPy Understanding Data Types in Python The Basics of NumPy Arrays Computation on NumPy Arrays: Universal Functions Aggregations: Min, Max, and Everything in Between Computation on Arrays: Broadcasting Comparisons, Masks, and Boolean Logic Fancy Indexing Sorting Arrays Structured Data: NumPy’s Structured Arrays Chapter 3 Data Manipulation with Pandas Installing and Using Pandas Introducing Pandas Objects Data Indexing and Selection Operating on Data in Pandas Handling Missing Data Hierarchical Indexing Combining Datasets: Concat and Append Combining Datasets: Merge and Join Aggregation and Grouping Pivot Tables Vectorized String Operations Working with Time Series High-Performance Pandas: eval() and query() Further Resources Chapter 4 Visualization with Matplotlib General Matplotlib Tips Two Interfaces for the Price of One Simple Line Plots Simple Scatter Plots Visualizing Errors Density and Contour Plots Histograms, Binnings, and Density Customizing Plot Legends Customizing Colorbars Multiple Subplots Text and Annotation Customizing Ticks Customizing Matplotlib: Configurations and Stylesheets Three-Dimensional Plotting in Matplotlib Geographic Data with Basemap Visualization with Seaborn Further Resources Chapter 5 Machine Learning What Is Machine Learning? Introducing Scikit-Learn Hyperparameters and Model Validation Feature Engineering In Depth: Naive Bayes Classification In Depth: Linear Regression In-Depth: Support Vector Machines In-Depth: Decision Trees and Random Forests In Depth: Principal Component Analysis In-Depth: Manifold Learning In Depth: k-Means Clustering In Depth: Gaussian Mixture Models In-Depth: Kernel Density Estimation Application: A Face Detection Pipeline Further Machine Learning Resources Title: Python Data Science Handbook By: Jake VanderPlas Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 548 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-1205-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1205-7 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-1204-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1204-9 Jake VanderPlas Jake VanderPlas is a long-time user and developer of the Python scientific stack. He currently works as an interdisciplinary research director at the University of Washington, conducts his own astronomy research, and spends time advising and consulting with local scientists from a wide range of fields. View Jake VanderPlas's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Python Data Science Handbook is a Mexican beaded lizard (Heloderma horridum), a reptile found in Mexico and parts of Guatemala. It and the Gila monster (a close relative) are the only venomous lizards in the world. This animal primarily feeds on eggs, however, so the venom is used as a defense mechanism. When it feels threatened, the lizard will bite—and because it cannot release a large quantity of venom at once, it firmly clamps its jaws and uses a chewing motion to move the toxin deeper into the wound. This bite and the aftereffects of the venom are extremely painful, though rarely fatal to humans. The Greek word heloderma translates to "studded skin," referring to the distinctive beaded texture of the reptile's skin. These bumps are osteoderms, which each contain a small piece of bone and serve as protective armor. The Mexican beaded lizard is black with yellow patches and bands. It has a broad head and a thick tail that stores fat to help the animal survive during the hot summer months when it is inactive. On average, these lizards are 22–36 inches long, and weigh around 1.8 pounds. As with most snakes and lizards, the tongue of the Mexican beaded lizard is its primary sensory organ. It will flick it out repeatedly to gather scent particles from the environment and detect prey (or, during mating season, a potential partner). When the forked tongue is retracted into the mouth, it touches the Jacobson's organ, a patch of sensory cells that identify various chemicals and pheromones. The beaded lizard's venom contains enzymes that have been synthesized to help treat diabetes, and further pharmacological research is in progress. It is endangered by loss of habitat, poaching for the pet trade, and being killed by locals who are simply afraid of it. This animal is protected by legislation in both countries where it lives. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Wood's Animate Creation. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 4.9 (based on 12 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (11)

4 Stars (1)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) 100% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (11)

4 Stars (1)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) Pros Easy to understand (9)

Concise (8)

Helpful examples (8)

Well-written (8)

Accurate (7) Cons No Cons Best Uses Intermediate (7)

Student (7)

Novice (5) Reviewer Profile: Developer (5)

Reviewed by 12 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-10 Back to top Previous | Next » 5.0 I'll read this book again, may be a couple of times By PG from Bangalore About Me Designer, Developer, Educator Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Student 5.0 Leapfrog your skills By Always learning from FL About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate 5.0 Excellent ! By Always_learning from FL Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand Cons Best Uses Intermediate (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Perfect Guideline for Beginners By Tim from Seattle, WA 5.0 Enabled junior data analyst to get up and running fast By DW from New York, NY About Me Leader Pros Concise

Easy to understand Cons Best Uses Novice

Student 5.0 Very nice book! By Ahmad Sultan from Germany About Me Developer Pros Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

Student 5.0 A good intro to the essentials By partsiartsi from Finland About Me Developer, Sys Admin Pros Accurate

Concise

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

Student (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 A succinct introduction to data science using PyData Stack By GeeDay from Portland, Oregon About Me Budding Data Scientist Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Novice

Student (4 of 4 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Excellent Tutorial And Reference By ktroxie from Cambridge, MA About Me Data Scientist, Developer Pros Accurate

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses (2 of 4 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 If you landed here, don't hesitate to buy By future data scientist from San Jose, Costa Rica Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

Student Displaying reviews 1-10 Back to top Previous | Next » Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $50.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $65.99 Print: $59.99