Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Data Analytics with Hadoop An Introduction for Data Scientists By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2016 Pages: 288 Ready to use statistical and machine-learning techniques across large data sets? This practical guide shows you why the Hadoop ecosystem is perfect for the job. Instead of deployment, operations, or software development usually associated with distributed computing, you’ll focus on particular analyses you can build, the data warehousing techniques that Hadoop provides, and higher order data workflows this framework can produce. Data scientists and analysts will learn how to perform a wide range of techniques, from writing MapReduce and Spark applications with Python to using advanced modeling and data management with Spark MLlib, Hive, and HBase. You’ll also learn about the analytical processes and data systems available to build and empower data products that can handle—and actually require—huge amounts of data. Understand core concepts behind Hadoop and cluster computing

Use design patterns and parallel analytical algorithms to create distributed data analysis jobs

Learn about data management, mining, and warehousing in a distributed context using Apache Hive and HBase

Use Sqoop and Apache Flume to ingest data from relational databases

Program complex Hadoop and Spark applications with Apache Pig and Spark DataFrames

Introduction to Distributed Computing Chapter 1 The Age of the Data Product What Is a Data Product? Building Data Products at Scale with Hadoop The Data Science Pipeline and the Hadoop Ecosystem Conclusion Chapter 2 An Operating System for Big Data Basic Concepts Hadoop Architecture Working with a Distributed File System Working with Distributed Computation Submitting a MapReduce Job to YARN Conclusion Chapter 3 A Framework for Python and Hadoop Streaming Hadoop Streaming A Framework for MapReduce with Python Advanced MapReduce Conclusion Chapter 4 In-Memory Computing with Spark Spark Basics Interactive Spark Using PySpark Writing Spark Applications Conclusion Chapter 5 Distributed Analysis and Patterns Computing with Keys Design Patterns Toward Last-Mile Analytics Conclusion Workflows and Tools for Big Data Science Chapter 6 Data Mining and Warehousing Structured Data Queries with Hive HBase Conclusion Chapter 7 Data Ingestion Importing Relational Data with Sqoop Ingesting Streaming Data with Flume Conclusion Chapter 8 Analytics with Higher-Level APIs Pig Spark's Higher-Level APIs Conclusion Chapter 9 Machine Learning Scalable Machine Learning with Spark Conclusion Chapter 10 Summary: Doing Distributed Data Science Data Product Lifecycle Machine Learning Lifecycle Conclusion Appendix Creating a Hadoop Pseudo-Distributed Development Environment Quick Start Setting Up Linux Installing Hadoop Appendix Installing Hadoop Ecosystem Products Packaged Hadoop Distributions Self-Installation of Apache Hadoop Ecosystem Products

Benjamin Bengfort Benjamin Bengfort is a Data Scientist who lives inside the beltway but ignores politics (the normal business of DC) favoring technology instead. He is currently working to finish his PhD at the University of Maryland where he studies machine learning and distributed computing. His lab does have robots (though this field of study is not one he favors) and, much to his chagrin, they seem to constantly arm said robots with knives and tools; presumably to pursue culinary accolades. Having seen a robot attempt to slice a tomato, Benjamin prefers his own adventures in the kitchen where he specializes in fusion French and Guyanese cuisine as well as BBQ of all types. A professional programmer by trade, a Data Scientist by vocation, Benjamin's writing pursues a diverse range of subjects from Natural Language Processing, to Data Science with Python to analytics with Hadoop and Spark. Jenny Kim Jenny Kim is an experienced big data engineer who works in both commercial software efforts as well as in academia. She has significant experience in working with large scale data, machine learning, and Hadoop implementations in production and research environments. Jenny (with Benjamin Bengfort) previously built a large scale recommender system that used a web crawler to gather ontological information about apparel products and produce recommendations from transactions. Currently, she is working with the Hue team at Cloudera, to help build intuitive interfaces for analyzing big data with Hadoop.

5.0 Scalable analytics using the Hadoop ecosystem! By Kostas from Maryland

