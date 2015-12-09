Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Using Docker Developing and Deploying Software with Containers By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2015 Pages: 354 Docker containers offer simpler, faster, and more robust methods for developing, distributing, and running software than previously available. With this hands-on guide, you’ll learn why containers are so important, what you’ll gain by adopting Docker, and how to make it part of your development process. Ideal for developers, operations engineers, and system administrators—especially those keen to embrace a DevOps approach—Using Docker will take you from Docker and container basics to running dozens of containers on a multi-host system with networking and scheduling. The core of the book walks you through the steps needed to develop, test, and deploy a web application with Docker. Get started with Docker by building and deploying a simple web application

Use Continuous Deployment techniques to push your application to production multiple times a day

Learn various options and techniques for logging and monitoring multiple containers

Examine networking and service discovery: how do containers find each other and how do you connect them?

Orchestrate and cluster containers to address load-balancing, scaling, failover, and scheduling

Background and Basics Chapter 1 The What and Why of Containers Containers Versus VMs Docker and Containers Docker: A History Plugins and Plumbing 64-Bit Linux Chapter 2 Installation Installing Docker on Linux Installing Docker on Mac OS or Windows A Quick Check Chapter 3 First Steps Running Your First Image The Basic Commands Building Images from Dockerfiles Working with Registries Using the Redis Official Image Conclusion Chapter 4 Docker Fundamentals The Docker Architecture How Images Get Built Connecting Containers to the World Linking Containers Managing Data with Volumes and Data Containers Common Docker Commands Conclusion The Software Lifecycle with Docker Chapter 5 Using Docker in Development Say "Hello World!" Automating with Compose Conclusion Chapter 6 Creating a Simple Web App Creating a Basic Web Page Taking Advantage of Existing Images Add Some Caching Microservices Conclusion Chapter 7 Image Distribution Image and Repository Naming The Docker Hub Automated Builds Private Distribution Reducing Image Size Image Provenance Chapter 8 Continuous Integration and Testing with Docker Adding Unit Tests to Identidock Creating a Jenkins Container Pushing the Image Backing Up Jenkins Hosted CI Solutions Testing and Microservices Conclusion Chapter 9 Deploying Containers Provisioning Resources with Docker Machine Using a Proxy Execution Options Host Configuration Specialist Hosting Options Persistent Data and Production Containers Sharing Secrets Networking Production Registry Continuous Deployment/Delivery Conclusion Chapter 10 Logging and Monitoring Logging Monitoring and Alerting Commercial Monitoring and Logging Solutions Conclusion Tools and Techniques Chapter 11 Networking and Service Discovery Ambassadors Service Discovery Networking Options New Docker Networking Networking Solutions Conclusion Chapter 12 Orchestration, Clustering, and Management Clustering and Orchestration Tools Container Management Platforms Conclusion Chapter 13 Security and Limiting Containers Things to Worry About Defense-in-Depth Securing Identidock Segregate Containers by Host Applying Updates Image Provenance Security Tips Run a Hardened Kernel Linux Security Modules Auditing Incident Response Future Features Conclusion

Adrian Mouat Adrian Mouat is Chief Scientist at Container Solutions. In the past he has worked on a wide range of software projects, from small webapps to large scale data-analysis software. Colophon The animal on the cover of Using Docker is a bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus). It is a dark-colored, stocky whale, notable for its lack of dorsal fin. They live their lives in Arctic and sub-Arctic waters, unlike other whales that migrate to low latitude waters to feed or reproduce. Bowhead whales are large and robust, growing up to 53 feet (males) and 59 feet (females). They have massive triangular skulls that they use to break through Arctic ice to breathe. Bowhead whales have strongly bowed, white lower jaws and narrow upper jaws, which house the longest baleen of any whale (at 9.8 feet) and is used to strain its tiny prey from the water. Its paired blowholes are found at the highest point of its head; they can spout water 20 feet high. It boasts the thickest blubber of any animal, ranging from 17–20 inches thick. Bowhead whales travel alone or in small pods of six. They can remain underwater for up to an hour, but tend to limit their single dives to 4–15 minutes. These whales typically travel about 2–5 kilometers per hour—slow for a whale, but when in danger, they can reach speeds of 10 km/hr. Despite not being very social, bowhead whales are the most vocal of large whales. They communicate using underwater sounds while traveling, socializing, and feeding. During mating season, bowheads make long, complex songs as mating calls. These whales are known as the longest living mammals, living for over 200 years. In 2007, a 49-foot bowhead whale was caught off the coast of Alaska with an explosive harpoon head found embedded in its neck blubber. The weapon was traced back to a major whaling center in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and determined to have been manufactured in 1890. Other bowhead whales have been aged between 135 and 172 years old. Once in danger of extinction, bowhead whales have increased since commercial whaling ceased. Small numbers (25–40) are still hunted during subsistence hunts by Alaska natives, but this level of hunt is not expected to affect the population's recovery.

5.0 Great intro By Sociologist from Los Angeles, CA

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

5.0 The best book to learn Docker so far By Musghost from Mexico City

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate

Novice

5.0 Excellent explanation of Docker By Tom from Nacka, Sweden

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

4.0 An exhaustive coverage of advanced Docker topics By Jascha from Barcelona

Concise

3.0 Docker for DevOps By TDDPirate from Israel

5.0 Excellent By Jarrod from Melbourne

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

5.0 So far the best on Docker By Raistlin de Majere from Vienna, Austria

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

5.0 Superb overview of Docker (and ecosystem) for the real world By Daniel Bryant from London, UK

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Docker Still Evolving Best Uses Expert

