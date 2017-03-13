Monitoring with Graphite

Graphite has become one of the most powerful monitoring tools available today, due to its ease of use, rapid graph prototyping abilities, and a friendly rendering API. With this practical guide, system administrators and engineers will learn how to use this open source tool to track operational data you need to monitor your systems, as well as application-level metrics for profiling your services.
Author Jason Dixon, member of the Graphite project, provides a thorough introduction of Graphite from the basics to the skills and tools you need for troubleshooting and scaling out its software components. If you want to learn more about monitoring systems, services, or applications, this is the book you need.
Get an introduction to monitoring, including important concepts and terminology
Examine the features and functionality of key Graphite components, including Carbon and Whisper
Learn the typical user workflow necessary to create a basic line chart
Build complex charts with chained functions and multiple axes that interact directly with the rendering API
Understand how to use the native Graphite dashboard, as well as the more popular third-party dashboards
Master the art of scaling and troubleshooting high-performance or highly available Graphite clusters
Chapter 1What Is Graphite?
What Is Time-Series Data?
Time-Series Databases
What Is the History of Graphite?
What Makes Graphite Unique?
Case Studies: Who Uses Graphite in Production?
Why Should I Use Graphite?
Chapter 2Monitoring Conventions
Three Tenets of Monitoring
Rethinking the Poll/Pull Model
Where Does Graphite Fit into the Picture?
Composable Monitoring Systems
Conclusion
Chapter 3Graphite Components: The Moving Parts
Carbon
Whisper
Graphite-Web
Putting It All Together
A Final Thought
Chapter 4Building Your First Graphite Server
Quick Start with Synthesize
Preparing Your Web Database
Configuring Carbon
Configuring Graphite-Web
Verifying Your Graphite Installation
Chapter 5The Graphite User Interface
Finding Metrics
The Graphite Composer Window
The Embedded Chart
The Toolbar
The Graph Options Menu
The Graph Data Dialog
Sharing Your Work
Chapter 6The Render API
Working with Functions
Alternate Output Formats
Chapter 7Dashboards
Why Do I Need a Dashboard?
Graphite Dashboard
Third-Party Dashboards
Do-It-Yourself
Conclusion
Chapter 8Troubleshooting Graphite Performance
First, the Basics
The Troubleshooting Toolbelt
Configuration Settings
Logging
Failure Scenarios
Taking It to the Next Level
Chapter 9Scaling Graphite
What Makes It “Hard” to Scale Graphite?
Peter’s Graphite Story
Some Final Thoughts
Summary
Appendix Carbon and Graphite-Web Internal Statistics
Jason Dixon is a leading thinker on metrics, monitoring, andinfrastructure. He is the creator of the worldwide Monitorama conferenceseries and a member of the Graphite project. He works as the Director ofProduct Solutions at Librato, specializing in data and serviceintegrations. He has held engineering and managing roles at leadingcompanies including Heroku, GitHub, and Dyn. He lives in Maryland withhis family.
The animal on the cover of Monitoring with Graphite is the oilbird (Steatornis caripensis),a small bird native to northern South America and the island of Trinidad wherethey are known as guácharo or diablotin. Oilbirds get their name from their diet offruits from the oil palm. They are nocturnal and navigate using echolocation, similarto bats.Oilbirds are very large, and can grow up to 49 centimeters in size, with a 95 centimeterwing span. Their hooked beaks are chestnut in color, and their wings are reddishbrownwith white spots. Preferring to nest in caves or beneath rocky ledges, oilbirdslive in colonies that can number into the hundreds.Although there are concerns about recent population declines, oilbirds are not currentlylisted as threatened. Venezuela and Colombia have national parks named forthe oilbird, which provide a protected habitat for the birds to nest.
