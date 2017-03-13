Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Tracking Dynamic Host and Application Metrics at Scale
Monitoring with Graphite
By Jason Dixon
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 290

Graphite has become one of the most powerful monitoring tools available today, due to its ease of use, rapid graph prototyping abilities, and a friendly rendering API. With this practical guide, system administrators and engineers will learn how to use this open source tool to track operational data you need to monitor your systems, as well as application-level metrics for profiling your services.

Author Jason Dixon, member of the Graphite project, provides a thorough introduction of Graphite from the basics to the skills and tools you need for troubleshooting and scaling out its software components. If you want to learn more about monitoring systems, services, or applications, this is the book you need.

  • Get an introduction to monitoring, including important concepts and terminology
  • Examine the features and functionality of key Graphite components, including Carbon and Whisper
  • Learn the typical user workflow necessary to create a basic line chart
  • Build complex charts with chained functions and multiple axes that interact directly with the rendering API
  • Understand how to use the native Graphite dashboard, as well as the more popular third-party dashboards
  • Master the art of scaling and troubleshooting high-performance or highly available Graphite clusters
Customer Reviews

10/28/2015
 
4.0

Awesome book

Pros

  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Monitoring with Graphite:

    Understanding graphite and all the ecosystem can be quiet complex but having this book handy will help you go though the process really easily.

    I'm just hoping to read the new chapters really soon!

    Awesome work so far!

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    3/12/2015

    4.0

    Good introduction to both subjects

    Pros

    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Expert
      • Intermediate
      • Novice
      • Student

      Comments about oreilly Monitoring with Graphite:

      If you're interested in Monitoring in general, and Graphite in particular, this book is for you. The prose is pretty informal, but that doesn't mean it doesn't convey its goal of introducing you to each Graphite component and how to configure and use them.

      For the non-tech savvy users it has also examples and an easy to install script to play with the Real Thing™, which is by far the best way to learn something.

      I can only wait for the final edition of the book, I'm looking forward to give it another round of reading from the beginning and improve my overall knowledge of both monitoring and Graphite.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

