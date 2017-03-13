Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Monitoring with Graphite Tracking Dynamic Host and Application Metrics at Scale By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 290 Graphite has become one of the most powerful monitoring tools available today, due to its ease of use, rapid graph prototyping abilities, and a friendly rendering API. With this practical guide, system administrators and engineers will learn how to use this open source tool to track operational data you need to monitor your systems, as well as application-level metrics for profiling your services. Author Jason Dixon, member of the Graphite project, provides a thorough introduction of Graphite from the basics to the skills and tools you need for troubleshooting and scaling out its software components. If you want to learn more about monitoring systems, services, or applications, this is the book you need. Get an introduction to monitoring, including important concepts and terminology

Examine the features and functionality of key Graphite components, including Carbon and Whisper

Learn the typical user workflow necessary to create a basic line chart

Build complex charts with chained functions and multiple axes that interact directly with the rendering API

Understand how to use the native Graphite dashboard, as well as the more popular third-party dashboards

Chapter 1 What Is Graphite? What Is Time-Series Data? Time-Series Databases What Is the History of Graphite? What Makes Graphite Unique? Case Studies: Who Uses Graphite in Production? Why Should I Use Graphite? Chapter 2 Monitoring Conventions Three Tenets of Monitoring Rethinking the Poll/Pull Model Where Does Graphite Fit into the Picture? Composable Monitoring Systems Conclusion Chapter 3 Graphite Components: The Moving Parts Carbon Whisper Graphite-Web Putting It All Together A Final Thought Chapter 4 Building Your First Graphite Server Quick Start with Synthesize Preparing Your Web Database Configuring Carbon Configuring Graphite-Web Verifying Your Graphite Installation Chapter 5 The Graphite User Interface Finding Metrics The Graphite Composer Window The Embedded Chart The Toolbar The Graph Options Menu The Graph Data Dialog Sharing Your Work Chapter 6 The Render API Working with Functions Alternate Output Formats Chapter 7 Dashboards Why Do I Need a Dashboard? Graphite Dashboard Third-Party Dashboards Do-It-Yourself Conclusion Chapter 8 Troubleshooting Graphite Performance First, the Basics The Troubleshooting Toolbelt Configuration Settings Logging Failure Scenarios Taking It to the Next Level Chapter 9 Scaling Graphite What Makes It "Hard" to Scale Graphite? Peter's Graphite Story Some Final Thoughts Summary Appendix Carbon and Graphite-Web Internal Statistics Carbon Graphite-Web

Ebook

Jason Dixon Jason Dixon is a leading thinker on metrics, monitoring, andinfrastructure. He is the creator of the worldwide Monitorama conferenceseries and a member of the Graphite project. He works as the Director ofProduct Solutions at Librato, specializing in data and serviceintegrations. He has held engineering and managing roles at leadingcompanies including Heroku, GitHub, and Dyn. He lives in Maryland withhis family. Colophon The animal on the cover of Monitoring with Graphite is the oilbird (Steatornis caripensis),a small bird native to northern South America and the island of Trinidad wherethey are known as guácharo or diablotin. Oilbirds get their name from their diet offruits from the oil palm. They are nocturnal and navigate using echolocation, similarto bats.Oilbirds are very large, and can grow up to 49 centimeters in size, with a 95 centimeterwing span. Their hooked beaks are chestnut in color, and their wings are reddishbrownwith white spots. Preferring to nest in caves or beneath rocky ledges, oilbirdslive in colonies that can number into the hundreds.Although there are concerns about recent population declines, oilbirds are not currentlylisted as threatened. Venezuela and Colombia have national parks named forthe oilbird, which provide a protected habitat for the birds to nest.

Helpful examples

Helpful examples

