See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Larger Cover
Incident Management for Operations
By Rob Schnepp, Ron Vidal, Chris Hawley
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017
Pages: 174

Are you satisfied with the way your company responds to IT incidents? How prepared is your response team to handle critical, time-sensitive events such as service disruptions and security breaches? IT professionals looking for effective response models have successfully adopted the Incident Management System (IMS) used by firefighters throughout the US. This practical book shows you how to apply the same response methodology to your own IT operation.

You’ll learn how IMS best practices for leading people and managing time apply directly to IT incidents where the stakes are high and outcomes are uncertain. This book provides use cases of some of the largest (and smallest) IT operations teams in the world. There is a better way to respond. You just found it.

  • Assess your IT incident response with the PROCESS programmatic evaluation tool
  • Get an overview of the IMS all-hazard, all-risk framework
  • Understand the responsibilities of the Incident Commander
  • Form a unified command structure for events that affect multiple business units
  • Systematically evaluate what broke and how the incident team responded
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $29.99
Formats:  DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF
Print & Ebook:  $38.49
This item is not available.
Pre-Order  Print:  $34.99
July 2017 (est.)
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 