Incident Management for Operations

Are you satisfied with the way your company responds to IT incidents? How prepared is your response team to handle critical, time-sensitive events such as service disruptions and security breaches? IT professionals looking for effective response models have successfully adopted the Incident Management System (IMS) used by firefighters throughout the US. This practical book shows you how to apply the same response methodology to your own IT operation. You'll learn how IMS best practices for leading people and managing time apply directly to IT incidents where the stakes are high and outcomes are uncertain. This book provides use cases of some of the largest (and smallest) IT operations teams in the world. There is a better way to respond. You just found it. Assess your IT incident response with the PROCESS programmatic evaluation tool

Get an overview of the IMS all-hazard, all-risk framework

Understand the responsibilities of the Incident Commander

Form a unified command structure for events that affect multiple business units

Systematically evaluate what broke and how the incident team responded

Get an overview of the IMS all-hazard, all-risk framework

Understand the responsibilities of the Incident Commander

Form a unified command structure for events that affect multiple business units

Chapter 1 Evaluating the Incident Response PROCESS Predictable Repeatable Optimized Clear Evaluated Scalable Sustainable Summary Chapter 2 The Incident Management System (IMS) Overview of Incident Command The Culture of Incident Response Summary Chapter 3 The Incident Commander (IC) Resolving the Incident Developing the Incident Action Plan It's All About TIME Summary Chapter 4 Scaling the Incident Response Incident Response and Escalation Span of Control Transfer of Command Summary Chapter 5 Unified Command (UC) UC in Action The UC Planning Wheel UC Org Chart UC Case Study Launching UC: The Programmatic Backend Summary Chapter 6 After Action Review (AAR) The Name Is Important AAR as an Integrated Effort AAR Documentation and Data Collection Documenting an Incident: A Case Study AAR Case Study: The New SME Summary Title: Incident Management for Operations By: Rob Schnepp, Ron Vidal, Chris Hawley Publisher: O'Reilly Media

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 174 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-1762-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1762-8 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-1759-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1759-8 Rob Schnepp Rob Schnepp is a 28 year veteran of the fire service, retired as the Division Chief of Special Operations for the Alameda County (CA) Fire Department. He has vast experience in emergency response and served as incident commander on numerous large scale emergencies.



Rob has written numerous peer reviewed fire service related articles and two hazardous materials response textbooks. He is also an instructor for the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency, providing hazmat/WMD training to an international audience. View Rob Schnepp's full profile page. Ron Vidal Ron's technology career spans 35 years as a senior executive in critical infrastructure including fiber optic and wireless telecommunications networks; data centers; electric power networks; and oil & gas facilities for Level 3 Communications, MFS Communications, UUNet Technologies and Kiewit. Ron led teams on $19 billion of M&A transactions and $14 billion of public market financings. Ron managed Level 3's executive response in New York City after the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attack and previously served on Mayor Dinkins's New York City Task Force on Network Reliability. Ron has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Technology and the Internet, as well as public utility commissions in California, New York and Massachusetts. Ron is a technical peer reviewer for FEMA's Assistance to Firefighter Grant program and has served as a volunteer firefighter in four states. Ron also serves on multiple working groups of the California Cybersecurity Task Force. View Ron Vidal's full profile page. Chris Hawley Chris Hawley is a 24 year veteran of the fire service, and served as the Special Operations Coordinator for the Baltimore County (MD) Fire Department. He has vast experience in emergency response and emergency response training. He has developed and delivered innovative HazMat/WMD training programs all over the world. He has delivered training & exercise in more than 40 countries. Chris has written seven textbooks regarding emergency response and incident management in addition to numerous articles and blogs.