Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Docker Cookbook Solutions and Examples for Building Distributed Applications By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2015 Pages: 366 Whether you’re deploying applications on premise or in the cloud, this cookbook provides developers, operators, and IT professionals with more than 130 proven recipes for working with Docker. With these practical solutions, experienced developers with no previous knowledge of Docker will be able to package and deploy distributed applications within a couple of chapters. IT professionals will be able to solve everyday problems, as well as create, run, share, and deploy Docker images. Operators will quickly be able to adopt the tools that will change the way they work. The recipes in this book will help you: Manage containers, mount data volumes, and link containers

Create and share container images

Network containers across single or multiple hosts

Tackle advanced topics such as Docker configuration and development

Deploy multi-container applications on a distributed cluster with Kubernetes

Use a new generation of operating systems optimized for Docker

Learn tools for application deployment, continuous integration, service discovery, and orchestration

Access a Docker host on Amazon AWS, Google GCE, and Microsoft Azure

Monitor containers and explore different application use cases Chapter 1 Getting Started with Docker 1.0. Introduction 1.1. Installing Docker on Ubuntu 14.04 1.2. Installing Docker on CentOS 6.5 1.3. Installing Docker on CentOS 7 1.4. Setting Up a Local Docker Host by Using Vagrant 1.5. Installing Docker on a Raspberry Pi 1.6. Installing Docker on OS X Using Docker Toolbox 1.7. Using Boot2Docker to Get a Docker Host on OS X 1.8. Running Boot2Docker on Windows 8.1 Desktop 1.9. Starting a Docker Host in the Cloud by Using Docker Machine 1.10. Using Docker Experimental Binaries 1.11. Running Hello World in Docker 1.12. Running a Docker Container in Detached Mode 1.13. Creating, Starting, Stopping, and Removing Containers 1.14. Building a Docker Image with a Dockerfile 1.15. Using Supervisor to Run WordPress in a Single Container 1.16. Running a WordPress Blog Using Two Linked Containers 1.17. Backing Up a Database Running in a Container 1.18. Sharing Data in Your Docker Host with Containers 1.19. Sharing Data Between Containers 1.20. Copying Data to and from Containers Chapter 2 Image Creation and Sharing 2.0. Introduction 2.1. Keeping Changes Made to a Container by Committing to an Image 2.2. Saving Images and Containers as Tar Files for Sharing 2.3. Writing Your First Dockerfile 2.4. Packaging a Flask Application Inside a Container 2.5. Optimizing Your Dockerfile by Following Best Practices 2.6. Versioning an Image with Tags 2.7. Migrating from Vagrant to Docker with the Docker Provider 2.8. Using Packer to Create a Docker Image 2.9. Publishing Your Image to Docker Hub 2.10. Using ONBUILD Images 2.11. Running a Private Registry 2.12. Setting Up an Automated Build on Docker Hub for Continuous Integration/Deployment 2.13. Setting Up a Local Automated Build by Using a Git Hook and a Private Registry 2.14. Using Conduit for Continuous Deployment Chapter 3 Docker Networking 3.0. Introduction 3.1. Finding the IP Address of a Container 3.2. Exposing a Container Port on the Host 3.3. Linking Containers in Docker 3.4. Understanding Docker Container Networking 3.5. Choosing a Container Networking Namespace 3.6. Configuring the Docker Daemon IP Tables and IP Forwarding Settings 3.7. Using pipework to Understand Container Networking 3.8. Setting Up a Custom Bridge for Docker 3.9. Using OVS with Docker 3.10. Building a GRE Tunnel Between Docker Hosts 3.11. Running Containers on a Weave Network 3.12. Running a Weave Network on AWS 3.13. Deploying flannel Overlay Between Docker Hosts 3.14. Networking Containers on Multiple Hosts with Docker Network 3.15. Diving Deeper into the Docker Network Namespaces Configuration Chapter 4 Docker Configuration and Development 4.0. Introduction 4.1. Managing and Configuring the Docker Daemon 4.2. Compiling Your Own Docker Binary from Source 4.3. Running the Docker Test Suite for Docker Development 4.4. Replacing Your Current Docker Binary with a New One 4.5. Using nsenter 4.6. Introducing runc 4.7. Accessing the Docker Daemon Remotely 4.8. Exploring the Docker Remote API to Automate Docker Tasks 4.9. Securing the Docker Daemon for Remote Access 4.10. Using docker-py to Access the Docker Daemon Remotely 4.11. Using docker-py Securely 4.12. Changing the Storage Driver Chapter 5 Kubernetes 5.0. Introduction 5.1. Understanding Kubernetes Architecture 5.2. Networking Pods for Container Connectivity 5.3. Creating a Multinode Kubernetes Cluster with Vagrant 5.4. Starting Containers on a Kubernetes Cluster with Pods 5.5. Taking Advantage of Labels for Querying Kubernetes Objects 5.6. Using a Replication Controller to Manage the Number of Replicas of a Pod 5.7. Running Multiple Containers in a Pod 5.8. Using Cluster IP Services for Dynamic Linking of Containers 5.9. Creating a Single-Node Kubernetes Cluster Using Docker Compose 5.10. Compiling Kubernetes to Create Your Own Release 5.11. Starting Kubernetes Components with the hyperkube Binary 5.12. Exploring the Kubernetes API 5.13. Running the Kubernetes Dashboard 5.14. Upgrading from an Old API Version 5.15. Configuring Authentication to a Kubernetes Cluster 5.16. Configuring the Kubernetes Client to Access Remote Clusters Chapter 6 Optimized Operating System Distributions for Docker 6.0. Introduction 6.1. Discovering the CoreOS Linux Distribution with Vagrant 6.2. Starting a Container on CoreOS via cloud-init 6.3. Starting a CoreOS Cluster via Vagrant to Run Containers on Multiple Hosts 6.4. Using fleet to Start Containers on a CoreOS Cluster 6.5. Deploying a flannel Overlay Between CoreOS Instances 6.6. Using Project Atomic to Run Docker Containers 6.7. Starting an Atomic Instance on AWS to Use Docker 6.8. Running Docker on Ubuntu Core Snappy in a Snap 6.9. Starting an Ubuntu Core Snappy Instance on AWS EC2 6.10. Running Docker Containers on RancherOS Chapter 7 The Docker Ecosystem: Tools 7.0. Introduction 7.1. Using Docker Compose to Create a WordPress Site 7.2. Using Docker Compose to Test Apache Mesos and Marathon on Docker 7.3. Starting Containers on a Cluster with Docker Swarm 7.4. Using Docker Machine to Create a Swarm Cluster Across Cloud Providers 7.5. Managing Containers Locally Using the Kitematic UI 7.6. Managing Containers Through Docker UI 7.7. Using the Wharfee Interactive Shell 7.8. Orchestrating Containers with Ansible Docker Module 7.9. Using Rancher to Manage Containers on a Cluster of Docker Hosts 7.10. Running Containers on a Cluster Using Lattice 7.11. Running Containers via Apache Mesos and Marathon 7.12. Using the Mesos Docker Containerizer on a Mesos Cluster 7.13. Discovering Docker Services with Registrator Chapter 8 Docker in the Cloud 8.0. Introduction 8.1. Accessing Public Clouds to Run Docker 8.2. Starting a Docker Host on AWS EC2 8.3. Starting a Docker Host on Google GCE 8.4. Starting a Docker Host on Microsoft Azure 8.5. Starting a Docker Host on AWS Using Docker Machine 8.6. Starting a Docker Host on Azure with Docker Machine 8.7. Running a Cloud Provider CLI in a Docker Container 8.8. Using Google Container Registry to Store Your Docker Images 8.9. Using Docker in GCE Google-Container Instances 8.10. Using Kubernetes in the Cloud via GCE 8.11. Setting Up to Use the EC2 Container Service 8.12. Creating an ECS Cluster 8.13. Starting Docker Containers on an ECS Cluster 8.14. Starting an Application in the Cloud Using Docker Support in AWS Beanstalk Chapter 9 Monitoring Containers 9.0. Introduction 9.1. Getting Detailed Information About a Container with docker inspect 9.2. Obtaining Usage Statistics of a Running Container 9.3. Listening to Docker Events on Your Docker Hosts 9.4. Getting the Logs of a Container with docker logs 9.5. Using a Different Logging Driver than the Docker Daemon 9.6. Using Logspout to Collect Container Logs 9.7. Managing Logspout Routes to Store Container Logs 9.8. Using Elasticsearch and Kibana to Store and Visualize Container Logs 9.9. Using Collectd to Visualize Container Metrics 9.10. Using cAdvisor to Monitor Resource Usage in Containers 9.11. Monitoring Container Metrics with InfluxDB, Grafana, and cAdvisor 9.12. Gaining Visibility into Your Containers’ Layout with Weave Scope Chapter 10 Application Use Cases 10.0. Introduction 10.1. CI/CD: Setting Up a Development Environment 10.2. CI/CD: Building a Continuous Delivery Pipeline with Jenkins and Apache Mesos 10.3. ELB: Creating a Dynamic Load-Balancer with Confd and Registrator 10.4. DATA: Building an S3-Compatible Object Store with Cassandra on Kubernetes 10.5. DATA: Building a MySQL Galera Cluster on a Docker Network 10.6. DATA: Dynamically Configuring a Load-Balancer for a MySQL Galera Cluster 10.7. DATA: Creating a Spark Cluster Title: Docker Cookbook By: Sébastien Goasguen Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 366 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-1971-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1971-X Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-1975-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-1975-2 Sébastien Goasguen Sebastien Goasguen built his first compute cluster in the late 90's when they were still called Beowulf clusters while working on his PhD; he has been working on making computing a utility since then. He has done research in grid computing and high performance computing and with the advent of virtualization moved to cloud computing in the mid 2000s.He is currently a Senior Open Source Solutions Architect at Citrix, where he works primarily on the Apache CloudStack project, helping develop the CloudStack ecosystem.Sebastien is a project management committee member (PMC) of CloudStack and Apache libcloud and a member of the Apache Software Foundation, he focuses on the cloud ecosystem and has contributed to Knife-cloudstack, Eutester and Ansible. He is also driving the localization effort of the CloudStack documentation using Transifex and ReadTheDocs. View Sébastien Goasguen's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Docker Cookbook is a beluga whale (Delphinapterus leucas),which along with the narwhal is one of two members of the familyMonodontidae. Because it is adapted to life in the Arctic, the beluga whale is anatomically differentfrom most other types of whales. It is all white in color, does not have a dorsal fin, hasthe highest percentage of blubber, and has a very large protuberance on its foreheadthat houses its echolocation organ (called the “melon”). The melon is very importantbecause it not only allows the whale to hunt, but it also enables it to find blowholesamong shifting ice sheets. Belugas are very gregarious creatures, and usually live in groups of around 10 individuals.During the summer, these groups gather in coastal areas for breeding,meaning that there can be hundreds or even thousands of belugas in one place. Theworldwide population has been estimated at 150,000, with the majority living in theseas off of North America, Russia, and Greenland. The native peoples of North America and Russia have hunted belugas for centuries,but the whales were also hunted commercially during the 19th and early 20th centuries.Since whale hunting came under international regulation in the 1970s, only certainInuit and Alaska Native tribes are allowed to continue the practice today. Belugas in the wild can live for 70 to 80 years, but they are a popular species of whalefor aquarium display, where the lifespan is significantly less. Currently the beluga isconsidered to be a “near threatened” species because of population loss due to changinghabitat, polluted water, and infectious disease. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 4.3 (based on 4 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (3)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (1)

1 Stars (0) 75% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (3)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (1)

1 Stars (0) Pros Helpful examples (3) Cons No Cons Best Uses Intermediate (3)

Novice (3) Reviewer Profile: Developer (3)

Reviewed by 4 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-4 Back to top (2 of 4 customers found this review helpful) 2.0 Technology not mature enough for a book By TDDPirate from Israel About Me Developer Pros Cons Will Go Out Of Date Best Uses Expert

Urgent Need For Recipe (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Fast track to docker By admiring_oliver from Fribourg, Switzerland About Me Developer, Sys Admin Pros Accurate

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice (0 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Perfect for newcomers By altitude from France About Me Developer Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice (6 of 6 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Great TImesaver By Conspicuous Absence from Redmond, WA About Me Designer Pros Accurate

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice Displaying reviews 1-4 Back to top Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $38.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $49.49 Print: $44.99