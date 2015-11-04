See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Solutions and Examples for Building Distributed Applications
Docker Cookbook
Solutions and Examples for Building Distributed Applications
By Sébastien Goasguen
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2015
Pages: 366

Whether you’re deploying applications on premise or in the cloud, this cookbook provides developers, operators, and IT professionals with more than 130 proven recipes for working with Docker.

With these practical solutions, experienced developers with no previous knowledge of Docker will be able to package and deploy distributed applications within a couple of chapters. IT professionals will be able to solve everyday problems, as well as create, run, share, and deploy Docker images. Operators will quickly be able to adopt the tools that will change the way they work.

The recipes in this book will help you:

  • Manage containers, mount data volumes, and link containers
  • Create and share container images
  • Network containers across single or multiple hosts
  • Tackle advanced topics such as Docker configuration and development
  • Deploy multi-container applications on a distributed cluster with Kubernetes
  • Use a new generation of operating systems optimized for Docker
  • Learn tools for application deployment, continuous integration, service discovery, and orchestration
  • Access a Docker host on Amazon AWS, Google GCE, and Microsoft Azure
  • Monitor containers and explore different application use cases
1/11/2016

2.0

Technology not mature enough for a book

By TDDPirate

from Israel

About Me Developer

Pros

    Cons

    • Will Go Out Of Date

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Urgent Need For Recipe

    Comments about oreilly Docker Cookbook:

    There was too little emphasis upon using Docker itself to support various computer usage tasks involving one or two containers.
    This kind of information is now stable enough for inclusion in a cookbook type book.

    On the other hand, the book devotes too much space to DevOps related information.
    This information:
    - Is not mature enough for inclusion in a book, as most of the tools in question are still under rapid development.
    - Is mostly not about Docker itself but about other tools in the Docker ecosystem.

    While a survey type article about the Docker ecosystem would be very helpful for DevOps people wishing to integrate Docker into their work practices, a cookbook is not the right format for such an article.

    Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

    10/2/2015

    5.0

    Fast track to docker

    By admiring_oliver

    from Fribourg, Switzerland

    About Me Developer, Sys Admin

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate
      • Novice

      Comments about oreilly Docker Cookbook:

      Docker is evolving quickly and its ecosystem is huge. Finding the right tools for the situation can be pretty difficult as there are multiple ways of setting up a cluster, building an overlay network, logging.

      What I really liked about this book is that it systematically proposes many solutions to a problem (e.g. cluster, network, image building), which is quite important in such a quickly moving ecosystem of tools.

      On top of this, the systematic use of Vagrant to spawn test environments makes this exploration and learning very easy.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      5/10/2015

      5.0

      Perfect for newcomers

      By altitude

      from France

      About Me Developer

      Pros

      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Intermediate
        • Novice

        Comments about oreilly Docker Cookbook:

        Just enough material to get me started.

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        4/13/2015

        5.0

        Great TImesaver

        By Conspicuous Absence

        from Redmond, WA

        About Me Designer

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Helpful examples

        Cons

          Best Uses

          • Intermediate
          • Novice

          Comments about oreilly Docker Cookbook:

          I am not through the book yet but here is my early take on it. IT has saved me an enormous amount of time by keeping me on a viable path. The OpenStack/Docker documentation is pretty good, but there are a lot of ways for things to not work and require a lot of troubleshooting to move to the next step.

          This book has moved me past that with the 'Golden Path' recipes. From them I am able to get things running and branch out to the things I am targeting much faster and with much less effort and time spent.

          It's worth it for just that... and I am learning faster by having more rapid successes. The book was an early release, so some of the stuff was a little off, but it was corrected quickly.

          IF you are bootstrapping yourself on this technology ( and who isn't really...) then this is a faster path.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

