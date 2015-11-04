Docker Cookbook

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2015
Pages: 366
Whether you’re deploying applications on premise or in the cloud, this cookbook provides developers, operators, and IT professionals with more than 130 proven recipes for working with Docker.
With these practical solutions, experienced developers with no previous knowledge of Docker will be able to package and deploy distributed applications within a couple of chapters. IT professionals will be able to solve everyday problems, as well as create, run, share, and deploy Docker images. Operators will quickly be able to adopt the tools that will change the way they work.
The recipes in this book will help you:
- Manage containers, mount data volumes, and link containers
- Create and share container images
- Network containers across single or multiple hosts
- Tackle advanced topics such as Docker configuration and development
- Deploy multi-container applications on a distributed cluster with Kubernetes
- Use a new generation of operating systems optimized for Docker
- Learn tools for application deployment, continuous integration, service discovery, and orchestration
- Access a Docker host on Amazon AWS, Google GCE, and Microsoft Azure
- Monitor containers and explore different application use cases
Sébastien Goasguen
Sebastien Goasguen built his first compute cluster in the late 90's when they were still called Beowulf clusters while working on his PhD; he has been working on making computing a utility since then. He has done research in grid computing and high performance computing and with the advent of virtualization moved to cloud computing in the mid 2000s.He is currently a Senior Open Source Solutions Architect at Citrix, where he works primarily on the Apache CloudStack project, helping develop the CloudStack ecosystem.Sebastien is a project management committee member (PMC) of CloudStack and Apache libcloud and a member of the Apache Software Foundation, he focuses on the cloud ecosystem and has contributed to Knife-cloudstack, Eutester and Ansible. He is also driving the localization effort of the CloudStack documentation using Transifex and ReadTheDocs.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Docker Cookbook is a beluga whale (Delphinapterus leucas),which along with the narwhal is one of two members of the familyMonodontidae.
Because it is adapted to life in the Arctic, the beluga whale is anatomically differentfrom most other types of whales. It is all white in color, does not have a dorsal fin, hasthe highest percentage of blubber, and has a very large protuberance on its foreheadthat houses its echolocation organ (called the “melon”). The melon is very importantbecause it not only allows the whale to hunt, but it also enables it to find blowholesamong shifting ice sheets.
Belugas are very gregarious creatures, and usually live in groups of around 10 individuals.During the summer, these groups gather in coastal areas for breeding,meaning that there can be hundreds or even thousands of belugas in one place. Theworldwide population has been estimated at 150,000, with the majority living in theseas off of North America, Russia, and Greenland.
The native peoples of North America and Russia have hunted belugas for centuries,but the whales were also hunted commercially during the 19th and early 20th centuries.Since whale hunting came under international regulation in the 1970s, only certainInuit and Alaska Native tribes are allowed to continue the practice today.
Belugas in the wild can live for 70 to 80 years, but they are a popular species of whalefor aquarium display, where the lifespan is significantly less. Currently the beluga isconsidered to be a “near threatened” species because of population loss due to changinghabitat, polluted water, and infectious disease.
