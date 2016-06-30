The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
Scrape, Clean, Explore & Transform Your Data
Larger Cover
Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript
Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript
By Kyran Dale
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2016
Pages: 592

Learn how to turn raw data into rich, interactive web visualizations with the powerful combination of Python and JavaScript. With this hands-on guide, author Kyran Dale teaches you how build a basic dataviz toolchain with best-of-breed Python and JavaScript libraries—including Scrapy, Matplotlib, Pandas, Flask, and D3—for crafting engaging, browser-based visualizations.

As a working example, throughout the book Dale walks you through transforming Wikipedia’s table-based list of Nobel Prize winners into an interactive visualization. You’ll examine steps along the entire toolchain, from scraping, cleaning, exploring, and delivering data to building the visualization with JavaScript’s D3 library. If you’re ready to create your own web-based data visualizations—and know either Python or JavaScript— this is the book for you.

  • Learn how to manipulate data with Python
  • Understand the commonalities between Python and JavaScript
  • Extract information from websites by using Python’s web-scraping tools, BeautifulSoup and Scrapy
  • Clean and explore data with Python’s Pandas, Matplotlib, and Numpy libraries
  • Serve data and create RESTful web APIs with Python’s Flask framework
  • Create engaging, interactive web visualizations with JavaScript’s D3 library
Customer Reviews

3/2/2017
 
5.0

Excellent guide to Pandas and d3 visualization

By Sky viewer

from Louisville, KY

About Me Educator

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript:

    This was exactly what I needed to enable management of data with visualization through javascript.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    10/7/2016

    4.0

    A Great Look at the Complete Data-Viz Toolchain

    By kyledhebert

    from Saint Paul, MN

    About Me Developer

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate
      • Novice
      • Student

      Comments about oreilly Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript:

      I was completely new to data visualization when I picked up this book, and never felt lost as I worked through getting, cleaning, delivering and visualizing the data.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      8/20/2016

      3.0

      early release edition

      By DFDA

      from London, UK

      About Me Maker

      Pros

      • Helpful examples

      Cons

      • Too many errors

      Best Uses

      • Expert
      • Intermediate
      • Novice

      Comments about oreilly Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript:

      Well, it does have alot errors. Maybe because of early release edition. Still give it a three stars because of the good resources introduced in the book.

      Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

      8/12/2016

      4.0

      An ambitious book, with lots of material (and stuff to do)

      By barrypj

      from Carlow, Ireland

      About Me Educator

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

      • A Few Errors

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate

      Comments about oreilly Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript:

      Disclaimer: To be totally up-front about things: I'm an O'Reilly author myself, and this book was sent to me by O'Reilly MEdia via their academic structures in Europe.

      There's a lot in this book, and I love that it is in the O'Reilly "nutshell" form factor. The use of colour is great, too, which really helps with the visualisations, but it's really, really great when it comes to the code examples, which appear syntax-highlighted in the printed book. I love this.

      Being a first printing, and a first edition, it does have a few errors (so keep an eye on the errata page for updates). None of the errors (either in the code nor in the text) are show-stoppers, IMHO. Anyone reading this book will need to take the time to work though the examples... as that's where the real learning is. In working through the code, the errors are more small missteps on the part of the author as opposed to an indicaion of poor quality (and are easily dealt with). As I said at the top of this review, there's a lot in the book (so there's lots of work to do). The example visualisation is engaging, with lots of possibility for further study/expansion.

      I like this book - I think the author has done a great job on a subject that is a pretty fast-moving target. It's a book I'll be keeping on my bookshelf.

      --Paul Barry.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      7/16/2016

      1.0

      errors

      By pypy

      from Atlanta, Georgia

      About Me Developer

      Verified Reviewer

      Pros

        Cons

        • Difficult to understand
        • Too many errors

        Best Uses

        • Expert
        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript:

        Dear author:

        Please try to fix the majority of the errors in this book before publishing it.

        Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

        2/24/2016

        5.0

        Great timing

        By phoenix

        from Syria

        Verified Reviewer

        Comments about oreilly Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript:

        great timing ... Im doing my FYP in data visualization with python and javascript :D

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

