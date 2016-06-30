Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript Scrape, Clean, Explore & Transform Your Data By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2016 Pages: 592 Learn how to turn raw data into rich, interactive web visualizations with the powerful combination of Python and JavaScript. With this hands-on guide, author Kyran Dale teaches you how build a basic dataviz toolchain with best-of-breed Python and JavaScript libraries—including Scrapy, Matplotlib, Pandas, Flask, and D3—for crafting engaging, browser-based visualizations. As a working example, throughout the book Dale walks you through transforming Wikipedia’s table-based list of Nobel Prize winners into an interactive visualization. You’ll examine steps along the entire toolchain, from scraping, cleaning, exploring, and delivering data to building the visualization with JavaScript’s D3 library. If you’re ready to create your own web-based data visualizations—and know either Python or JavaScript— this is the book for you. Learn how to manipulate data with Python

Understand the commonalities between Python and JavaScript

Extract information from websites by using Python’s web-scraping tools, BeautifulSoup and Scrapy

Clean and explore data with Python’s Pandas, Matplotlib, and Numpy libraries

Serve data and create RESTful web APIs with Python’s Flask framework

Chapter 6 Development Setup The Accompanying Code Python JavaScript Databases Integrated Development Environments Summary Basic Toolkit Chapter 7 A Language-Learning Bridge Between Python and JavaScript Similarities and Differences Interacting with the Code Basic Bridge Work Differences in Practice A Cheat Sheet Summary Chapter 8 Reading and Writing Data with Python Easy Does It Passing Data Around Working with System Files CSV, TSV, and Row-Column Data Formats JSON SQL MongoDB Dealing with Dates, Times, and Complex Data Summary Chapter 9 Webdev 101 The Big Picture Single-Page Apps Tooling Up Building a Web Page Chrome's Developer Tools A Basic Page with Placeholders Scalable Vector Graphics Summary Getting Your Data Chapter 10 Getting Data off the Web with Python Getting Web Data with the requests Library Getting Data Files with requests Using Python to Consume Data from a Web API Using Libraries to Access Web APIs Scraping Data Getting the Soup Selecting Tags Summary Chapter 11 Heavyweight Scraping with Scrapy Setting Up Scrapy Establishing the Targets Targeting HTML with Xpaths A First Scrapy Spider Scraping the Individual Biography Pages Chaining Requests and Yielding Data Scrapy Pipelines Scraping Text and Images with a Pipeline Summary Cleaning and Exploring Data with Pandas Chapter 12 Introduction to NumPy The NumPy Array Creating Array Functions Summary Chapter 13 Introduction to Pandas Why Pandas Is Tailor-Made for Dataviz Why Pandas Was Developed Heterogeneous Data and Categorizing Measurements The DataFrame Creating and Saving DataFrames Series into DataFrames Panels Summary Chapter 14 Cleaning Data with Pandas Coming Clean About Dirty Data Inspecting the Data Indices and Pandas Data Selection Cleaning the Data The Full clean_data Function Saving the Cleaned Dataset Summary Chapter 15 Visualizing Data with Matplotlib Pyplot and Object-Oriented Matplotlib Starting an Interactive Session Interactive Plotting with Pyplot's Global State Figures and Object-Oriented Matplotlib Plot Types Seaborn Summary Chapter 16 Exploring Data with Pandas Starting to Explore Plotting with Pandas Gender Disparities National Trends Age and Life Expectancy of Winners The Nobel Diaspora Summary Delivering the Data Chapter 17 Delivering the Data Serving the Data Delivering Static Files Dynamic Data with Flask Using Static or Dynamic Delivery Summary Chapter 18 RESTful Data with Flask A RESTful, MongoDB API with Eve Delivering Data to the Nobel Prize Visualization RESTful SQL with Flask-Restless Summary Visualizing Your Data with D3 Chapter 19 Imagining a Nobel Visualization Who Is It For? Choosing Visual Elements Menu Bar Prizes by Year A Map Showing Selected Nobel Countries A Bar Chart Showing Number of Winners by Country A List of the Selected Winners The Complete Visualization Summary Chapter 20 Building a Visualization Preliminaries The HTML Skeleton CSS Styling The JavaScript Engine Running the Nobel Prize Visualization App Summary Chapter 21 Introducing D3—The Story of a Bar Chart Framing the Problem Working with Selections Adding DOM Elements Leveraging D3 Measuring Up with D3's Scales Unleashing the Power of D3 with Data Binding The enter Method Accessing the Bound Data The Update Pattern Axes and Labels Transitions Summary Chapter 22 Visualizing Individual Prizes Building the Framework Scales Axes Category Labels Nesting the Data Adding the Winners with a Nested Data-Join A Little Transitional Sparkle Summary Chapter 23 Mapping with D3 Available Maps D3's Mapping Data Formats D3 Geo, Projections, and Paths Putting the Elements Together Updating the Map Adding Value Indicators Our Completed Map Building a Simple Tooltip Summary Chapter 24 Visualizing Individual Winners Building the List Building the Bio-Box Summary Chapter 25 The Menu Bar Creating HTML Elements with D3 Building the Menu Bar Summary Chapter 26 Conclusion Recap Future Progress Final Thoughts Appendix Moving from Development to Production The Starting Directory Configuration Authentication Testing Flask Apps Testing JavaScript Apps Deploying Flask Apps Logging and Error Handling Title: Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript By: Kyran Dale Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 592 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2051-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2051-3 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2050-3 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2050-5 Kyran Dale Kyran Dale is a jobbing programmer, ex research-scientist, recreational hacker, independent researcher, occasional entrepreneur, cross-country runner and improving jazz pianist. During 15 odd years as a research scientist he hacked a lot of code, learned a lot of libraries and settled on some favourite tools. These days he finds Python, Javascript and a little C++ goes a long way to solving most problems out there. He specializes in fast-prototyping and feasibility studies, with an algorithmic bent but is happy to just build cool things. View Kyran Dale's full profile page. Colophon The animals on the cover of Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript are the blue-banded bee (Amegilla cingulata), the orchid bee (of the Euglossini tribe), and the blue carpenter bee (Xylocopa caerulea). Bees are crucial to agriculture, as they pollinate crops and other flowering plants while they collect pollen and nectar. The blue-banded bee is native to Australia, in all kinds of habitats including woodlands, heath, and even urban areas. As its Latin name suggests, its distinctive physical feature is the iridescent blue bands on its abdomen: males have five, while females have four. These bees practice what is known as "buzz pollination," meaning they use vibration to shake pollen loose. This species can vibrate a flower at an astonishing 350 times per second. Many plants, including tomatoes, are pollinated most efficiently in this manner. The orchid bee is a colorful insect found in the rainforests of Central and South America. They have shiny metallic coloration in vivid shades of green, blue, gold, purple, and red. They are not as hairy as most bee species, and have long tongues almost twice the length of their body. Male orchid bees have specialized legs with small hollows that collect and store fragrant compounds, which are then released at a later time (perhaps in a mating display). Several orchid species hide their pollen in a particular spot marked with a scent the male orchid bee is attracted to, thus relying solely on this species for pollination. The blue carpenter bee is a large insect (on average, 0.91 inches long) covered in light blue hair. It is widely distributed in Southeast Asia, India, and China. They are so named because nearly all species nest within dead wood, bamboo, or timbers of manmade structures. They bore holes by vibrating their bodies and scraping their mandibles against the wood (however, carpenter bees feed on nectar; the wood they bore through is discarded). They are solitary and so do not form large colonies, but it is possible for several individuals to build nests in the same area. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Insects Abroad. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.

