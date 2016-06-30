|
Learn how to turn raw data into rich, interactive web visualizations with the powerful combination of Python and JavaScript. With this hands-on guide, author Kyran Dale teaches you how build a basic dataviz toolchain with best-of-breed Python and JavaScript libraries—including Scrapy, Matplotlib, Pandas, Flask, and D3—for crafting engaging, browser-based visualizations.
As a working example, throughout the book Dale walks you through transforming Wikipedia’s table-based list of Nobel Prize winners into an interactive visualization. You’ll examine steps along the entire toolchain, from scraping, cleaning, exploring, and delivering data to building the visualization with JavaScript’s D3 library. If you’re ready to create your own web-based data visualizations—and know either Python or JavaScript— this is the book for you.
- Learn how to manipulate data with Python
- Understand the commonalities between Python and JavaScript
- Extract information from websites by using Python’s web-scraping tools, BeautifulSoup and Scrapy
- Clean and explore data with Python’s Pandas, Matplotlib, and Numpy libraries
- Serve data and create RESTful web APIs with Python’s Flask framework
- Create engaging, interactive web visualizations with JavaScript’s D3 library
Kyran Dale
Kyran Dale is a jobbing programmer, ex research-scientist, recreational hacker, independent researcher, occasional entrepreneur, cross-country runner and improving jazz pianist. During 15 odd years as a research scientist he hacked a lot of code, learned a lot of libraries and settled on some favourite tools. These days he finds Python, Javascript and a little C++ goes a long way to solving most problems out there. He specializes in fast-prototyping and feasibility studies, with an algorithmic bent but is happy to just build cool things.
Colophon
The animals on the cover of Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript are the blue-banded bee (Amegilla cingulata), the orchid bee (of the Euglossini tribe), and the blue carpenter bee (Xylocopa caerulea). Bees are crucial to agriculture, as they pollinate crops and other flowering plants while they collect pollen and nectar.
The blue-banded bee is native to Australia, in all kinds of habitats including woodlands, heath, and even urban areas. As its Latin name suggests, its distinctive physical feature is the iridescent blue bands on its abdomen: males have five, while females have four. These bees practice what is known as "buzz pollination," meaning they use vibration to shake pollen loose. This species can vibrate a flower at an astonishing 350 times per second. Many plants, including tomatoes, are pollinated most efficiently in this manner.
The orchid bee is a colorful insect found in the rainforests of Central and South America. They have shiny metallic coloration in vivid shades of green, blue, gold, purple, and red. They are not as hairy as most bee species, and have long tongues almost twice the length of their body. Male orchid bees have specialized legs with small hollows that collect and store fragrant compounds, which are then released at a later time (perhaps in a mating display). Several orchid species hide their pollen in a particular spot marked with a scent the male orchid bee is attracted to, thus relying solely on this species for pollination.
The blue carpenter bee is a large insect (on average, 0.91 inches long) covered in light blue hair. It is widely distributed in Southeast Asia, India, and China. They are so named because nearly all species nest within dead wood, bamboo, or timbers of manmade structures. They bore holes by vibrating their bodies and scraping their mandibles against the wood (however, carpenter bees feed on nectar; the wood they bore through is discarded). They are solitary and so do not form large colonies, but it is possible for several individuals to build nests in the same area.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Insects Abroad. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
Customer Reviews
3/2/2017
5.0
Excellent guide to Pandas and d3 visualization
By Sky viewer
from Louisville, KY
- Accurate
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
10/7/2016
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
4.0
A Great Look at the Complete Data-Viz Toolchain
By kyledhebert
from Saint Paul, MN
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
8/20/2016
(0 of 3 customers found this review helpful)
8/12/2016
(2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)
4.0
An ambitious book, with lots of material (and stuff to do)
By barrypj
from Carlow, Ireland
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
7/16/2016
(2 of 11 customers found this review helpful)
By pypy
from Atlanta, Georgia
- Difficult to understand
- Too many errors
2/24/2016
(3 of 15 customers found this review helpful)
