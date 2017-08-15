Interactive Data Visualization for the Web addresses people interested in data visualization but new to programming or web development, giving them what they need to get started creating and publishing their own data visualization projects on the web. The recent explosion of interest in visualization and publicly available data sources has created need for making these skills accessible at an introductory level. The second edition includes greatly expanded geomapping coverage, more real-world examples, a chapter on how to put together all the pieces, and an appendix of case studies, in addition to other improvements.