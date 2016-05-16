|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2016
Pages: 638
|
Rather than yet another project-based workbook, Arduino: A Technical Reference is a reference and handbook that thoroughly describes the electrical and performance aspects of an Arduino board and its software.
This book brings together in one place all the information you need to get something done with Arduino. It will save you from endless web searches and digging through translations of datasheets or notes in project-based texts to find the information that corresponds to your own particular setup and question.
Reference features include pinout diagrams, a discussion of the AVR microcontrollers used with Arduino boards, a look under the hood at the firmware and run-time libraries that make the Arduino unique, and extensive coverage of the various shields and add-on sensors that can be used with an Arduino. One chapter is devoted to creating a new shield from scratch.
The book wraps up with detailed descriptions of three different projects: a programmable signal generator, a "smart" thermostat, and a programmable launch sequencer for model rockets. Each project highlights one or more topics that can be applied to other applications.
- Title:
- Arduino: A Technical Reference
- By:
- J. M. Hughes
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- May 2016
- Ebook:
- May 2016
- Pages:
- 638
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2176-0
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2176-5
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2174-6
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2174-9
-
J. M. Hughes
J. M. Hughes is an embedded systems engineer with over 30 years of experience in electronics, embedded systems and software, aerospace systems, and scientific applications programming. He was responsible for the surface imaging software on the Phoenix Mars Lander and was part of the team that developed a novel synthetic heterodyne laser interferometer for calibrating the position control of the mirrors on the James Webb Space Telescope. Over the years he has worked on digital engine control systems for commercial and military aircraft, automated test systems, radio telescope data acquisition, 50+ gigapixel imaging systems, and realtime adaptive optics controls for astronomy. On his own time (when he has any) he likes to do cabinetry and furniture design, build microcontroller-based gadgets for use with greenhouses, bees, and backyard urban chickens, and write books.
View J. M. Hughes's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Arduino: A Technical Reference is a toy duck. This kind of pull-along wooden toy was one of the first ever manufactured by the LEGO Group. Released in 1935, the duck was originally constructed by the company's founder, Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen, who began producing wooden toys in the 1930s at the onset of Denmark's Great Depression.
The LEGO duck sat on a rectangular platform with wheels, and its beak opened and closed as it was pulled along on a string. The original duck was painted red, with a black head, tail, and wings, though later models varied in color.
LEGO ceased production of the wooden toy sets in the 1960s, making the iconic duck exceptionally rare. In 2011, the company released a modern version of the duck, made of the plastic bricks we know today.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from The Great American Antique Toy Bazaar by Ronald Barlow. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
12/15/2016
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
Best book if you are a "lazy engineer"
By hrudy
from Northport , NY
About Me Designer, Developer, Maker, Sys Admin
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
- Expert
- Intermediate
- Student
6/16/2016
5.0
Arduino Tech.Reference
- Accurate
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
By MM
from Canada
About Me Designer, Developer, Maker
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
|
|