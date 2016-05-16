Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Arduino: A Technical Reference A Handbook for Technicians, Engineers, and Makers By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2016 Pages: 638 Rather than yet another project-based workbook, Arduino: A Technical Reference is a reference and handbook that thoroughly describes the electrical and performance aspects of an Arduino board and its software. This book brings together in one place all the information you need to get something done with Arduino. It will save you from endless web searches and digging through translations of datasheets or notes in project-based texts to find the information that corresponds to your own particular setup and question. Reference features include pinout diagrams, a discussion of the AVR microcontrollers used with Arduino boards, a look under the hood at the firmware and run-time libraries that make the Arduino unique, and extensive coverage of the various shields and add-on sensors that can be used with an Arduino. One chapter is devoted to creating a new shield from scratch. The book wraps up with detailed descriptions of three different projects: a programmable signal generator, a "smart" thermostat, and a programmable launch sequencer for model rockets. Each project highlights one or more topics that can be applied to other applications. Chapter 1 The Arduino Family A Brief History Types of Arduino Devices Arduino Galleries Arduino-Compatible Devices The Arduino Naming Convention What Can You Do with an Arduino? For More Information Chapter 2 The AVR Microcontroller Background Internal Architecture Internal Memory Peripheral Functions Analog Comparator Analog-to-Digital Converter Serial I/O Interrupts Watchdog Timer Electrical Characteristics For More Information Chapter 3 Arduino-Specific AVR Microcontrollers ATmega168/328 ATmega1280/ATmega2560 ATmega32U4 Fuse Bits For More Information Chapter 4 Arduino Technical Details Arduino Features and Capabilities Arduino USB Interfaces Arduino Physical Dimensions Arduino Pinout Configurations For More Information Chapter 5 Programming the Arduino and AVR Microcontrollers Cross-Compiling for Microcontrollers Bootloaders The Arduino IDE Environment Cross-Compiling with the Arduino IDE Libraries Arduino Source Code Chapter 6 Life Without the Arduino IDE IDE Alternatives The AVR Toolchain Building C or C++ Programs from Scratch AVR Assembly Language Uploading AVR Executable Code Summary Chapter 7 Arduino Libraries Library Components Contributed Libraries Chapter 8 Shields Electrical Characteristics of Shields Physical Characteristics of Shields Stacking Shields Common Arduino Shields Uncommon Arduino Shields Sources Chapter 9 Modules and I/O Components Modules Grove Modules Sensor and Module Descriptions Sensors Communications Output Devices and Components User Input User Output Support Functions Connections Sources Summary Chapter 10 Creating Custom Components Getting Started Custom Shields The GreenShield Custom Shield Custom Arduino-Compatible Designs The Switchinator Resources Chapter 11 Project: A Programmable Signal Generator Project Objectives Definition and Planning Design Prototype Software Final Assembly Final Testing and Closing Reducing the Cost Cost Breakdown Resources Chapter 12 Project: Smart Thermostat Background Project Objectives Definition and Planning Design Prototype Software Final Version Cost Breakdown Next Steps Resources Chapter 13 Model Rocket Launcher: A Design Study Overview The Design Cycle Objectives Selecting and Defining Functional Requirements Creating the Preliminary Design Prototype Final Design Cost Analysis Appendix Tools and Accessories Hand Tools Power Tools Soldering Tool Sources Appendix AVR ATmega Control Registers ATmega168/328 ATmega1280/2560 ATmega32U4 Appendix Arduino and Compatible Products Vendors Arduino Products Electronics Software Hardware, Components, and Tools Printed Circuit Board Supplies and Fabricators Other Sources Appendix Recommended Reading Arduino AVR C and C++ Programming General Electronics Interfaces Instrumentation Printed Circuit Boards Appendix Arduino and AVR Software Development Tools Compilers/Assemblers Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) Programming Tools Simulators Title: Arduino: A Technical Reference By: J. M. Hughes Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 638 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2176-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2176-5 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2174-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2174-9 J. M. Hughes J. M. Hughes is an embedded systems engineer with over 30 years of experience in electronics, embedded systems and software, aerospace systems, and scientific applications programming. He was responsible for the surface imaging software on the Phoenix Mars Lander and was part of the team that developed a novel synthetic heterodyne laser interferometer for calibrating the position control of the mirrors on the James Webb Space Telescope. Over the years he has worked on digital engine control systems for commercial and military aircraft, automated test systems, radio telescope data acquisition, 50+ gigapixel imaging systems, and realtime adaptive optics controls for astronomy. On his own time (when he has any) he likes to do cabinetry and furniture design, build microcontroller-based gadgets for use with greenhouses, bees, and backyard urban chickens, and write books. View J. M. Hughes's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Arduino: A Technical Reference is a toy duck. This kind of pull-along wooden toy was one of the first ever manufactured by the LEGO Group. Released in 1935, the duck was originally constructed by the company's founder, Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen, who began producing wooden toys in the 1930s at the onset of Denmark's Great Depression. The LEGO duck sat on a rectangular platform with wheels, and its beak opened and closed as it was pulled along on a string. The original duck was painted red, with a black head, tail, and wings, though later models varied in color. LEGO ceased production of the wooden toy sets in the 1960s, making the iconic duck exceptionally rare. In 2011, the company released a modern version of the duck, made of the plastic bricks we know today. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from The Great American Antique Toy Bazaar by Ronald Barlow. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 5.0 (based on 4 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (4)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) 100% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (4)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) Pros Accurate (4)

Easy to understand (4)

Helpful examples (4)

Concise (3) Cons No Cons Best Uses Intermediate (4)

Expert (3) Reviewer Profile: Maker (3)

Reviewed by 4 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-4 Back to top (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Best book if you are a "lazy engineer" By hrudy from Northport , NY About Me Designer, Developer, Maker, Sys Admin Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate 5.0 A gem-like book By fisfis from Austin TX Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate

Student 5.0 Arduino Tech.Reference By SerGig from Canada About Me Maker Pros Accurate

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Intermediate 5.0 Seriously Good Book By MM from Canada About Me Designer, Developer, Maker Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate Displaying reviews 1-4 Back to top Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $42.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $54.99 Print: $49.99