A Handbook for Technicians, Engineers, and Makers
Arduino: A Technical Reference
A Handbook for Technicians, Engineers, and Makers
By J. M. Hughes
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2016
Pages: 638

Rather than yet another project-based workbook, Arduino: A Technical Reference is a reference and handbook that thoroughly describes the electrical and performance aspects of an Arduino board and its software.

This book brings together in one place all the information you need to get something done with Arduino. It will save you from endless web searches and digging through translations of datasheets or notes in project-based texts to find the information that corresponds to your own particular setup and question.

Reference features include pinout diagrams, a discussion of the AVR microcontrollers used with Arduino boards, a look under the hood at the firmware and run-time libraries that make the Arduino unique, and extensive coverage of the various shields and add-on sensors that can be used with an Arduino. One chapter is devoted to creating a new shield from scratch.

The book wraps up with detailed descriptions of three different projects: a programmable signal generator, a "smart" thermostat, and a programmable launch sequencer for model rockets. Each project highlights one or more topics that can be applied to other applications.

12/15/2016

5.0

Best book if you are a "lazy engineer"

By hrudy

from Northport , NY

About Me Designer, Developer, Maker, Sys Admin

    This is a great introduction and reference for those with technical expertise and/or education. It is far better than suffering through all those tutorials meant for kids.
    I mentioned that is great if you are a lazy engineer meaning that it is preferable to use an Arduino board with 1 or more shields rather than designing and debugging a custom pcboard for many projects.

    11/17/2016
     
    5.0

    A gem-like book

    By fisfis

    from Austin TX

      A book that is really truly one of a kind. It presents and reveals information you and I won't be able to find easily anywhere.Not only for the Arduino, the information applies to all microcontrollers and systems. Every word counts in this book! I learned a lot from this gifted engineer (the Author). I have to say no book yet ever came close to this not even the texts I'm reading at the university about embedded systems.

      6/16/2016
       
      5.0

      Arduino Tech.Reference

      By SerGig

      from Canada

      About Me Maker

        Perfect if you need to design your own boards.
        Complete reference with a lot of technical extras.
        Great one stop in regards the AVR documentation.

        9/17/2015
         
        5.0

        Seriously Good Book

        By MM

        from Canada

        About Me Designer, Developer, Maker

          I am a more technical Arduino user and there is some great information in this book that I have not found in other Arduino books and I pretty much have them all. I like the way the author has presented the information. This book will appeal to the more experienced Arduino user. Can't wait for it to be finished, this will be my go-to reference book

