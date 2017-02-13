RESTful Web Clients

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2017
Pages: 350
Powerful web-based REST and hypermedia-style APIs are becoming more common every day, but instead of applying the same techniques and patterns to hypermedia clients, many developers rely on custom client code. With this practical guide, you’ll learn how to move from one-off implementations to general-purpose client apps that are stable, flexible, and reusable.
Author Mike Amundsen provides extensive background, easy-to-follow examples, illustrative dialogues, and clear recommendations for building effective hypermedia-based client applications. Along the way, you’ll learn how to harness many of the basic principles that underpin the Web.
- Convert HTML-only web apps into a JSON API service
- Overcome the challenges of maintaining plain JSON-style client apps
- Decouple the output format from the internal object model with the representor pattern
- Explore client apps built with HAL—Hypertext Application Language
- Tackle reusable clients with the Request, Parse, Wait Loop (RPW) pattern
- Learn the pros and cons of building client apps with the Siren content type
- Deal with API versioning by adopting a change-over-time aesthetic
- Compare how JSON, HAL, Siren, and Collection+JSON clients handle the Objects/Addresses/Actions Challenge
- Craft a single client application that can consume multiple services
Chapter 1Our HTML Roots and Simple Web APIs
The Task Processing System (TPS) Web App
The Task Services Web API
Chapter 2JSON Clients
The JSON Web API Client
The JSON SPA Client
Dealing with Change
Coding a New Client
Chapter 3The Representor Pattern
XML or JSON: Pick a Side!
The Representor Pattern
A Server-Side Model
Chapter 4HAL Clients
The HAL Format
The HAL Representor
The HAL SPA Client
Dealing with Change
The HAL-FORMS Extension
Chapter 5The Challenge of Reusable Client Apps
What Problem Are You Solving?
Modeling Interaction
A Hypermedia Interaction Loop
Chapter 6Siren Clients
The Siren Format
The Siren Representor
The Siren SPA Client
Dealing with Change
The Profile Object Description (POD) Extension
Chapter 7Versioning and the Web
Versioning for the Internet
Guidelines for Non-Breaking Changes
Chapter 8Collection+JSON Clients
The Collection+JSON Format
The Collection+JSON Representor
The Collection+JSON SPA Client
Dealing with Change
Extending Collection+JSON
Chapter 9Hypermedia and Microservices
The Unix Philosophy
The TPS Microservices at BigCo
One Client to Rule Them All
Appendix Project List
Chapter 1, Our HTML Roots and Simple Web APIs
Chapter 2, JSON Clients
Chapter 3, The Representor Pattern
Chapter 4, HAL Clients
Chapter 5, The Challenge of Reusable Client Apps
Chapter 6, Siren Clients
Chapter 7, Versioning and the Web
Chapter 8, Collection+JSON Clients
Chapter 9, Hypermedia and Microservices
Appendix Tools and Resources
Hardware
Software
Libraries
Services
Mike Amundsen
An internationally known author and lecturer, Mike Amundsen travels throughout the United States and Europe consulting and speaking on a wide range of topics including distributed network architecture, Web application development, Cloud computing, and other subjects.His recent work focuses on the role hypermedia plays in creating and maintaining applications that can successfully evolve over time. He has more than a dozen books to his credit. His most recent book is "Building Hypermedia APIs with HTML5 and Node" He also contributed to the book "RESTful Web Services Cookbook" (by Subbu Allamaraju).
Colophon
The animal on the cover of RESTful Web Clients is the Asian badger (Meles leucurus). These animals are widespread throughout central and northern Asia, where they occupy a range of habitats, including forests, mountain regions, semi-deserts, tundra, and the occasional suburban neighborhood.
Also known as the sand badger, these creatures tend to be smaller and lighter in color than their European counterparts, with coarse, brownish-gray fur covering their stocky bodies. Their faces are white, with dark facial stripes that taper over each eye. They also possess short limbs equipped with strong claws for digging.
The Asian badger's size varies according to region. The Siberian subspecies Meles leucurus sibiricus is considered the largest; boars can grow up to 28 inches long and weigh up to 29 pounds.
Sand badgers are sociable animals, hibernating in family groups and living in communal burrows. Mating occurs primarily in the springtime. Sows typically give birth between mid-January and mid-March.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Shaw's Zoology. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
