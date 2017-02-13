Search Inside and Read Larger Cover RESTful Web Clients Enabling Reuse Through Hypermedia By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2017 Pages: 350 Powerful web-based REST and hypermedia-style APIs are becoming more common every day, but instead of applying the same techniques and patterns to hypermedia clients, many developers rely on custom client code. With this practical guide, you’ll learn how to move from one-off implementations to general-purpose client apps that are stable, flexible, and reusable. Author Mike Amundsen provides extensive background, easy-to-follow examples, illustrative dialogues, and clear recommendations for building effective hypermedia-based client applications. Along the way, you’ll learn how to harness many of the basic principles that underpin the Web. Convert HTML-only web apps into a JSON API service

Overcome the challenges of maintaining plain JSON-style client apps

Decouple the output format from the internal object model with the representor pattern

Explore client apps built with HAL—Hypertext Application Language

Tackle reusable clients with the Request, Parse, Wait Loop (RPW) pattern

Learn the pros and cons of building client apps with the Siren content type

Deal with API versioning by adopting a change-over-time aesthetic

Compare how JSON, HAL, Siren, and Collection+JSON clients handle the Objects/Addresses/Actions Challenge

Craft a single client application that can consume multiple services Chapter 1 Our HTML Roots and Simple Web APIs The Task Processing System (TPS) Web App The Task Services Web API Summary References Chapter 2 JSON Clients The JSON Web API Client The JSON SPA Client Dealing with Change Coding a New Client Summary References Chapter 3 The Representor Pattern XML or JSON: Pick a Side! The Representor Pattern A Server-Side Model Summary References Chapter 4 HAL Clients The HAL Format The HAL Representor The HAL SPA Client Dealing with Change The HAL-FORMS Extension Summary References Chapter 5 The Challenge of Reusable Client Apps What Problem Are You Solving? Modeling Interaction A Hypermedia Interaction Loop Summary References Chapter 6 Siren Clients The Siren Format The Siren Representor The Siren SPA Client Dealing with Change The Profile Object Description (POD) Extension Summary References Chapter 7 Versioning and the Web Versioning for the Internet Guidelines for Non-Breaking Changes Summary References Chapter 8 Collection+JSON Clients The Collection+JSON Format The Collection+JSON Representor The Collection+JSON SPA Client Dealing with Change Extending Collection+JSON Summary References Chapter 9 Hypermedia and Microservices The Unix Philosophy The TPS Microservices at BigCo One Client to Rule Them All Summary References Appendix Project List Chapter 1, Our HTML Roots and Simple Web APIs Chapter 2, JSON Clients Chapter 3, The Representor Pattern Chapter 4, HAL Clients Chapter 5, The Challenge of Reusable Client Apps Chapter 6, Siren Clients Chapter 7, Versioning and the Web Chapter 8, Collection+JSON Clients Chapter 9, Hypermedia and Microservices Appendix Tools and Resources Hardware Software Libraries Services Title: RESTful Web Clients By: Mike Amundsen Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 350 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2190-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2190-0 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2184-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2184-6 Mike Amundsen An internationally known author and lecturer, Mike Amundsen travels throughout the United States and Europe consulting and speaking on a wide range of topics including distributed network architecture, Web application development, Cloud computing, and other subjects.His recent work focuses on the role hypermedia plays in creating and maintaining applications that can successfully evolve over time. He has more than a dozen books to his credit. His most recent book is "Building Hypermedia APIs with HTML5 and Node" He also contributed to the book "RESTful Web Services Cookbook" (by Subbu Allamaraju). View Mike Amundsen's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of RESTful Web Clients is the Asian badger (Meles leucurus). These animals are widespread throughout central and northern Asia, where they occupy a range of habitats, including forests, mountain regions, semi-deserts, tundra, and the occasional suburban neighborhood. Also known as the sand badger, these creatures tend to be smaller and lighter in color than their European counterparts, with coarse, brownish-gray fur covering their stocky bodies. Their faces are white, with dark facial stripes that taper over each eye. They also possess short limbs equipped with strong claws for digging. The Asian badger's size varies according to region. The Siberian subspecies Meles leucurus sibiricus is considered the largest; boars can grow up to 28 inches long and weigh up to 29 pounds. Sand badgers are sociable animals, hibernating in family groups and living in communal burrows. Mating occurs primarily in the springtime. Sows typically give birth between mid-January and mid-March. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Shaw's Zoology. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $42.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $54.99 Print: $49.99