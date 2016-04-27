Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Optimized C++ Proven Techniques for Heightened Performance By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2016 Pages: 388 In today’s fast and competitive world, a program’s performance is just as important to customers as the features it provides. This practical guide teaches developers performance-tuning principles that enable optimization in C++. You’ll learn how to make code that already embodies best practices of C++ design run faster and consume fewer resources on any computer—whether it’s a watch, phone, workstation, supercomputer, or globe-spanning network of servers. Author Kurt Guntheroth provides several running examples that demonstrate how to apply these principles incrementally to improve existing code so it meets customer requirements for responsiveness and throughput. The advice in this book will prove itself the first time you hear a colleague exclaim, “Wow, that was fast. Who fixed something?” Locate performance hot spots using the profiler and software timers

Learn to perform repeatable experiments to measure performance of code changes

Optimize use of dynamically allocated variables

Improve performance of hot loops and functions

Speed up string handling functions

Recognize efficient algorithms and optimization patterns

Learn the strengths—and weaknesses—of C++ container classes

View searching and sorting through an optimizer’s eye

Make efficient use of C++ streaming I/O functions

Use C++ thread-based concurrency features effectively Chapter 1 An Overview of Optimization Optimization Is Part of Software Development Optimization Is Effective It's OK to Optimize A Nanosecond Here, a Nanosecond There Summary of Strategies for Optimizing C++ Code Summary Chapter 2 Computer Behavior Affecting Optimization Lies C++ Believes About Computers The Truth About Computers C++ Tells Lies Too Summary Chapter 3 Measure Performance The Optimizing Mindset Perform Experiments Profile Program Execution Time Long-Running Code Estimate Code Cost to Find Hot Code Other Ways to Find Hot Spots Summary Chapter 4 Optimize String Use: A Case Study Why Strings Are a Problem First Attempt at Optimizing Strings Second Attempt at Optimizing Strings Eliminate String Conversion Summary Chapter 5 Optimize Algorithms Time Cost of Algorithms Toolkit to Optimize Searching and Sorting Efficient Search Algorithms Efficient Sort Algorithms Optimization Patterns Summary Chapter 6 Optimize Dynamically Allocated Variables C++ Variables Refresher C++ Dynamic Variable API Refresher Reduce Use of Dynamic Variables Reduce Reallocation of Dynamic Variables Eliminate Unneeded Copying Implement Move Semantics Flatten Data Structures Summary Chapter 7 Optimize Hot Statements Remove Code from Loops Remove Code from Functions Optimize Expressions Optimize Control Flow Idioms Summary Chapter 8 Use Better Libraries Optimize Standard Library Use Optimize Existing Libraries Design Optimized Libraries Summary Chapter 9 Optimize Searching and Sorting Key/Value Tables Using std::map and std::string Toolkit to Improve Search Performance Optimize Search Using std::map Optimize Search Using the <algorithm> Header Optimize Search in Hashed Key/Value Tables Stepanov's Abstraction Penalty Optimize Sorting with the C++ Standard Library Summary Chapter 10 Optimize Data Structures Get to Know the Standard Library Containers std::vector and std::string std::deque std::list std::forward_list std::map and std::multimap std::set and std::multiset std::unordered_map and std::unordered_multimap Other Data Structures Summary Chapter 11 Optimize I/O A Recipe for Reading Files Writing Files Reading from std::cin and Writing to std::cout Summary Chapter 12 Optimize Concurrency Concurrency Refresher C++ Concurrency Facilities Refresher Optimize Threaded C++ Programs Make Synchronization More Efficient Concurrency Libraries Summary Chapter 13 Optimize Memory Management C++ Memory Management API Refresher High-Performance Memory Managers Provide Class-Specific Memory Managers Provide Custom Standard Library Allocators Summary

Kurt Guntheroth A career technologist with broad experience in software development, Kurt has exceptional experience and skills in early stages of product development including market research, user needs analysis, and architectural design. In addition, Kurt has very deep C++ development experience. He currently works as a Software Engineer at iStreamPlanet. Colophon The animal on the cover of Optimized C++ is a Cape hartebeest (Alcelaphus buselaphuscaama), which ranges over the plains and scrublands of southwestern Africa.The Cape hartebeest is a large antelope belonging to the taxonomic family Bovidae.Both males and females have distinctive twisty horns, which can reach 60 centimetersin length. Their hearing and sense of smell are excellent. They can run a zigzag evasivepath at speeds up to 55 kilometers per hour. Although lions, leopards, and cheetahsoccasionally prey upon the Cape hartebeest, they must usually go elsewhere fortheir meals. The Cape hartebeest may look like it was designed by a committee, but ithas been carefully optimized.

