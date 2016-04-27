In today’s fast and competitive world, a program’s performance is just as important to customers as the features it provides. This practical guide teaches developers performance-tuning principles that enable optimization in C++. You’ll learn how to make code that already embodies best practices of C++ design run faster and consume fewer resources on any computer—whether it’s a watch, phone, workstation, supercomputer, or globe-spanning network of servers.
Author Kurt Guntheroth provides several running examples that demonstrate how to apply these principles incrementally to improve existing code so it meets customer requirements for responsiveness and throughput. The advice in this book will prove itself the first time you hear a colleague exclaim, “Wow, that was fast. Who fixed something?”
Locate performance hot spots using the profiler and software timers
Learn to perform repeatable experiments to measure performance of code changes
Optimize use of dynamically allocated variables
Improve performance of hot loops and functions
Speed up string handling functions
Recognize efficient algorithms and optimization patterns
Learn the strengths—and weaknesses—of C++ container classes
View searching and sorting through an optimizer’s eye
Make efficient use of C++ streaming I/O functions
Use C++ thread-based concurrency features effectively
A career technologist with broad experience in software development, Kurt has exceptional experience and skills in early stages of product development including market research, user needs analysis, and architectural design. In addition, Kurt has very deep C++ development experience. He currently works as a Software Engineer at iStreamPlanet.
The animal on the cover of Optimized C++ is a Cape hartebeest (Alcelaphus buselaphuscaama), which ranges over the plains and scrublands of southwestern Africa.The Cape hartebeest is a large antelope belonging to the taxonomic family Bovidae.Both males and females have distinctive twisty horns, which can reach 60 centimetersin length. Their hearing and sense of smell are excellent. They can run a zigzag evasivepath at speeds up to 55 kilometers per hour. Although lions, leopards, and cheetahsoccasionally prey upon the Cape hartebeest, they must usually go elsewhere fortheir meals. The Cape hartebeest may look like it was designed by a committee, but ithas been carefully optimized.
I spend a lot of time writing C++. This book has some good advice in it. I am somewhat disappointed that it is very Windows and Microsoft toolchain focused. I didn't realize that until I had gotten quite a ways in. I was hoping for something more general.
I'm also somewhat annoyed that there is little mention of good open source performance tools like Google's gbench.
The author spends a great deal of time talking about how to measure time in Windows, which is valuable to some degree. Windows is notoriously bad at providing reliable time... which the author explains in great detail.
I haven't finished the book yet, and since I got it on sale I'm not too upset. If I had bought this at full price I would have been really irritated.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
This is a very good book and I am very grateful to the author that he decided to share his insights and experience with optimization in C++.
Although I had a good notion of optimization before, I still found that the book contains many helpful examples and addresses topics that we would not even think need to be optimized. What I found nice is that the author admits to the mistakes he made, something that many of us are not willing to do. There is plenty of material on the Internet that makes unfounded claims. Thanks to this book you will realize that the situation is really not that simple and that the best way to find out is to benchmark/profile by yourself with your own compiler. I also find the final chapter on custom allocators quite useful.
Probably I would have liked that the author performed a bit more benchmarking or provided a summary table. But other than that, good job!
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
If you have never before been interested in optimization and efficient code, and you are using an old compiler on Microsoft Windows, you will find a lot of new useful information in this book.
If you (like me) have been coding C++ for some years with an interest for efficient code and using a modern compiler on Linux, you will find nothing new in this book.
This book seems to be based on a lot of old outdated knowledge. There is a chapter about string optimization that does not even mention short string optimization. Instead the chapter spends a lot of text on copy-on-write (that was the optimization of the 1990s).
The book mentions return value optimization, R-values, move semantics and cost of cache line misses. However, the knowledge of these important aspects are not used in the optimization examples.
I was surprised how bad the compiler in the book was at optimizing code, compared to my experience with gcc 9.3 and clang 3.8 with the -O3 flag on Linux/Mac. A clue to why might be found in two facts: When a compiler is mentioned with test data it is Visual Studio 2010. The author mentions that he has the habit of doing test runs with debug-compiled code in the debugger in the IDE.
Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend
So far the book has just 3 introductory chapters that seem largely correct, but are certainly not what I was looking for. The interesting part should be in the following chapters and I'm hoping those will become available soon...
Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend