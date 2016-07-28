Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Juniper QFX10000 Series A Comprehensive Guide to Building Next-Generation Data Centers By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: July 2016 Pages: 268 Learn the capabilities of the Juniper QFX10000, the company’s first high-density 40GbE and 100GbE data-center switching family. Written for network engineers by a network engineer, this practical guide shows you, step by step, how to use this next-generation switch in your data center to build everything from web-scale data centers to traditional enterprise IT data centers. The Juniper QFX10000 has been the most anticipated switch in the company’s history. Built with in-house Juniper silicon to deliver high logical scale, deep buffers, and feature-rich functionality, the QFX10000 is such a versatile platform that you can place it in the fabric, spine, or edge of any type of network and provide instant value. Explore Juniper QFX10000 hardware and software architecture

Understand data center designs with QFX10000 by inspecting detailed case studies

Examine performance and scaling considerations

Create a data-center switching fabric with Junos Fusion

Build a network-based overlay fabric with VXLAN and EVPN Chapter 1 Juniper QFX10000 Hardware Architecture Network Processors The Juniper Q5 Processor The Juniper QFX10000 Series Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 2 QFX10000 Software Architecture Software Architecture ISSU Summary Chapter 3 Next-Generation Internet Exchange Architecture Case Study Introduction IX Requirements Next-Generation Architecture with EVPN EVPN-VXLAN EVPN-MPLS Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 4 Performance and Scale Design Considerations Performance Logical Scale Hashing Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 5 Junos Fusion Overview Architecture Packet Walk-Through Laboratory and Configuration Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 6 Ethernet VPN The Need for EVPN Juniper EVPN Architecture EVPN Design Case Study Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Appendix EVPN Configuration Title: Juniper QFX10000 Series By: Douglas Richard Hanks Jr. Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Ebook: Pages: 268 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2225-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2225-7 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2229-3 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2229-X Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2222-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2222-2 Douglas Richard Hanks Jr. Douglas Richard Hanks Jr. is a Data Center Architect with Juniper Networks and focuses on solution architecture. Previously he was a Senior Systems Engineer with Juniper Networks supporting large enterprise accounts such as Chevron, HP, and Zynga. He is certified with Juniper Networks as JNCIE-ENT #213 and JNCIE-SP #875. Douglas’ interests are network engineering and architecture for enterprise and service provider technologies. He is the author of several Day One books published by Juniper Networks Books. Douglas is also the co-founder of the Bay Area Juniper Users Group (BAJUG). When he isn’t busy with networking, Douglas enjoys computer programming, photography, and Arduino hacking. Douglas can be reached at doug@juniper.net or on Twitter @douglashanksjr. View Douglas Richard Hanks Jr.'s full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Juniper QFX10000 Series is a rook (Corvus frugilegus). Its species name, frugilegus, is Latin for "food-gathering." Rooks are similar in size to carrion crows at 45–47 cm in length. They have black legs, feet, and feathers, which show blue or purple in the sunlight. Feathers on the head, neck, and shoulders are dense and silky. Their bills are grey-black. Rooks are distinguishable from other crows by the gray-white skin bared in front of the eyes around the base of the adult rook's bills. Rooks are found in Great Britain, Ireland, and north and central Europe. They are also found in parts of Iceland and Scandinavia in open agricultural areas. They tend to move south during autumn. Rooks nest in rookeries, usually in the very tops of trees. To build nests, they break off branches and twigs or steal them from nearby nests. Adults lay 3–5 eggs in February or early March and incubate them for 16–18 days. In autumn, the young birds collect into large flocks along with unpaired birds from previous seasons. During this season, incredible aerial displays can be seen by adult birds. Rooks probe the ground with their strong bills to feed on earthworms and insect larvae. They also feed on cereal grain, small amounts of fruit, small mammals, acorns, small birds, eggs, and carrion. Their call is often described as kaah, similar to the call of the carrion crow. When confronted with problems in captivity, rooks are one of several species of birds capable of using tools, as shown in experiments. One rook figured out how to get a worm floating out of its reach. The water level was too low to reach the worm, so the rook placed some nearby rocks into the water until the level was high enough. They've been known to use sticks and wire, bending the wire into a hook to reach an object. Rooks' cleverness with tools has been likened to a chimpanzee's dexterity with its hands. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from British Birds. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $50.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $65.99 Print: $59.99