The animal on the cover of Juniper QFX10000 Series is a rook (Corvus frugilegus). Its species name, frugilegus, is Latin for "food-gathering."
Rooks are similar in size to carrion crows at 45–47 cm in length. They have black legs, feet, and feathers, which show blue or purple in the sunlight. Feathers on the head, neck, and shoulders are dense and silky. Their bills are grey-black. Rooks are distinguishable from other crows by the gray-white skin bared in front of the eyes around the base of the adult rook's bills.
Rooks are found in Great Britain, Ireland, and north and central Europe. They are also found in parts of Iceland and Scandinavia in open agricultural areas. They tend to move south during autumn. Rooks nest in rookeries, usually in the very tops of trees. To build nests, they break off branches and twigs or steal them from nearby nests. Adults lay 3–5 eggs in February or early March and incubate them for 16–18 days. In autumn, the young birds collect into large flocks along with unpaired birds from previous seasons. During this season, incredible aerial displays can be seen by adult birds.
Rooks probe the ground with their strong bills to feed on earthworms and insect larvae. They also feed on cereal grain, small amounts of fruit, small mammals, acorns, small birds, eggs, and carrion. Their call is often described as kaah, similar to the call of the carrion crow.
When confronted with problems in captivity, rooks are one of several species of birds capable of using tools, as shown in experiments. One rook figured out how to get a worm floating out of its reach. The water level was too low to reach the worm, so the rook placed some nearby rocks into the water until the level was high enough. They've been known to use sticks and wire, bending the wire into a hook to reach an object. Rooks' cleverness with tools has been likened to a chimpanzee's dexterity with its hands.
