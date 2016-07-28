Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Comprehensive Guide to Building Next-Generation Data Centers
Juniper QFX10000 Series
A Comprehensive Guide to Building Next-Generation Data Centers
By Douglas Richard Hanks Jr.
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2016
Pages: 268

Learn the capabilities of the Juniper QFX10000, the company’s first high-density 40GbE and 100GbE data-center switching family. Written for network engineers by a network engineer, this practical guide shows you, step by step, how to use this next-generation switch in your data center to build everything from web-scale data centers to traditional enterprise IT data centers.

The Juniper QFX10000 has been the most anticipated switch in the company’s history. Built with in-house Juniper silicon to deliver high logical scale, deep buffers, and feature-rich functionality, the QFX10000 is such a versatile platform that you can place it in the fabric, spine, or edge of any type of network and provide instant value.

  • Explore Juniper QFX10000 hardware and software architecture
  • Understand data center designs with QFX10000 by inspecting detailed case studies
  • Examine performance and scaling considerations
  • Create a data-center switching fabric with Junos Fusion
  • Build a network-based overlay fabric with VXLAN and EVPN
