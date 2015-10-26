Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning Virtual Reality Developing Immersive Experiences and Applications for Desktop, Web, and Mobile By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: October 2015 Pages: 172 As virtual reality approaches mainstream consumer use, a vibrant development ecosystem has emerged in the past few years. This hands-on guide takes you through VR development essentials for desktop, mobile, and browser-based applications. You’ll explore the three go-to platforms—OculusVR, Gear VR, and Cardboard VR—as well as several VR development environments, programming tools, and techniques. If you’re an experienced programmer familiar with mobile development, this book will help you gain a working knowledge of VR development through clear and simple examples. Once you create a complete application in the final chapter, you’ll have a jumpstart on the next major entertainment medium. Learn VR basics for UI design, 3D graphics, and stereo rendering

Explore Unity3D, the current development choice among game engines

Create native applications for desktop computers with the Oculus Rift

Develop mobile applications for Samsung’s Gear VR with the Android and Oculus Mobile SDKs

Build browser-based applications with the WebVR Javascript API and WebGL

Create simple and affordable mobile apps for any smartphone with Google’s Cardboard VR

Bring everything together to build a 360-degree panoramic photo viewer Chapter 1 Introduction What Is Virtual Reality? Virtual Reality Applications Chapter Summary Chapter 2 Virtual Reality Hardware Oculus Rift Other High-End Head-Mounted Displays Samsung Gear VR: Deluxe, Portable Virtual Reality Google Cardboard: Low-Cost VR for Smartphones VR Input Devices Chapter Summary Chapter 3 Going Native: Developing for Oculus Rift on the Desktop 3D Graphics Basics Unity3D: The Game Engine for the Common Man Setting Up the Oculus SDK Building Your First VR Example Chapter Summary Chapter 4 Going Mobile: Developing for Gear VR The Gear VR User Interface and Oculus Home Using the Oculus Mobile SDK Developing for Gear VR Using Unity3D Deploying Applications for Gear VR Chapter Summary Chapter 5 WebVR: Browser-Based Virtual Reality in HTML5 The Story of WebVR The WebVR API Creating a WebVR Application Tools and Techniques for Creating Web VR WebVR and the Future of Web Browsing Chapter Summary Chapter 6 VR Everywhere: Google Cardboard for Low-Cost Mobile Virtual Reality Cardboard Basics Cardboard Stereo Rendering and Head Tracking Developing with the Cardboard SDK for Android Developing with the Cardboard SDK for Unity Developing Cardboard Applications Using HTML5 and a Mobile Browser Chapter Summary Chapter 7 Your First VR Application About 360-Degree Panoramas Setting Up the Project Adding Cardboard VR Support Creating a Gaze-and-Tap User Interface Where to Take the Project from Here Chapter Summary Appendix Resources Headsets, Input Devices, and Video Capture Systems Applications and Content SDKs, Development Tools, and Programming Languages Websites Meetup Groups Title: Learning Virtual Reality By: Tony Parisi Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 172 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2283-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2283-4 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2277-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2277-X Tony Parisi Tony Parisi is an entrepreneur and career CTO/software architect. He has developed international standards and protocols, created noteworthy software products, and started and sold technology companies. Tony’s passion for innovating is exceeded only by his desire to build great products.



Tony is a pioneer in virtual reality, the co-creator of the VRML and X3D ISO standards for networked 3D graphics, and continues to innovate in 3D technology. Tony is the co-organizer of the San Francisco WebGL Meetup, and the San Francisco WebVR Meetup, and a member of the Khronos COLLADA working group creating glTF, the new file format standard for 3D web and mobile applications. Tony is also the author of O’Reilly Media’s books on WebGL: WebGL Up and Running (2012), and Programming 3D Applications in HTML5 and WebGL (2014).



Demystifying

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Thorough start on all things VR By boomji from India About Me Developer, Educator, Training Consultant Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons No Unreal Engine 4

