Learning Virtual Reality

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2015
Pages: 172
|
As virtual reality approaches mainstream consumer use, a vibrant development ecosystem has emerged in the past few years. This hands-on guide takes you through VR development essentials for desktop, mobile, and browser-based applications. You’ll explore the three go-to platforms—OculusVR, Gear VR, and Cardboard VR—as well as several VR development environments, programming tools, and techniques.
If you’re an experienced programmer familiar with mobile development, this book will help you gain a working knowledge of VR development through clear and simple examples. Once you create a complete application in the final chapter, you’ll have a jumpstart on the next major entertainment medium.
- Learn VR basics for UI design, 3D graphics, and stereo rendering
- Explore Unity3D, the current development choice among game engines
- Create native applications for desktop computers with the Oculus Rift
- Develop mobile applications for Samsung’s Gear VR with the Android and Oculus Mobile SDKs
- Build browser-based applications with the WebVR Javascript API and WebGL
- Create simple and affordable mobile apps for any smartphone with Google’s Cardboard VR
- Bring everything together to build a 360-degree panoramic photo viewer
Chapter 1Introduction
What Is Virtual Reality?
Virtual Reality Applications
Chapter Summary
Chapter 2Virtual Reality Hardware
Oculus Rift
Other High-End Head-Mounted Displays
Samsung Gear VR: Deluxe, Portable Virtual Reality
Google Cardboard: Low-Cost VR for Smartphones
VR Input Devices
Chapter Summary
Chapter 3Going Native: Developing for Oculus Rift on the Desktop
3D Graphics Basics
Unity3D: The Game Engine for the Common Man
Setting Up the Oculus SDK
Building Your First VR Example
Chapter Summary
Chapter 4Going Mobile: Developing for Gear VR
The Gear VR User Interface and Oculus Home
Using the Oculus Mobile SDK
Developing for Gear VR Using Unity3D
Deploying Applications for Gear VR
Chapter Summary
Chapter 5WebVR: Browser-Based Virtual Reality in HTML5
The Story of WebVR
The WebVR API
Creating a WebVR Application
Tools and Techniques for Creating Web VR
WebVR and the Future of Web Browsing
Chapter Summary
Chapter 6VR Everywhere: Google Cardboard for Low-Cost Mobile Virtual Reality
Cardboard Basics
Cardboard Stereo Rendering and Head Tracking
Developing with the Cardboard SDK for Android
Developing with the Cardboard SDK for Unity
Developing Cardboard Applications Using HTML5 and a Mobile Browser
Chapter Summary
Chapter 7Your First VR Application
About 360-Degree Panoramas
Setting Up the Project
Adding Cardboard VR Support
Creating a Gaze-and-Tap User Interface
Where to Take the Project from Here
Chapter Summary
Appendix Resources
Headsets, Input Devices, and Video Capture Systems
Applications and Content
SDKs, Development Tools, and Programming Languages
Websites
Meetup Groups
- Title:
- Learning Virtual Reality
- By:
- Tony Parisi
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- November 2015
- Ebook:
- October 2015
- Pages:
- 172
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2283-5
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2283-4
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2277-4
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2277-X
-
Tony Parisi
Tony Parisi is an entrepreneur and career CTO/software architect. He has developed international standards and protocols, created noteworthy software products, and started and sold technology companies. Tony’s passion for innovating is exceeded only by his desire to build great products.
Tony is a pioneer in virtual reality, the co-creator of the VRML and X3D ISO standards for networked 3D graphics, and continues to innovate in 3D technology. Tony is the co-organizer of the San Francisco WebGL Meetup, and the San Francisco WebVR Meetup, and a member of the Khronos COLLADA working group creating glTF, the new file format standard for 3D web and mobile applications. Tony is also the author of O’Reilly Media’s books on WebGL: WebGL Up and Running (2012), and Programming 3D Applications in HTML5 and WebGL (2014).
Tony is currently VP of Platform Products at WEVR, a virtual reality community and VR media player for aspiring and professional creatives.
View Tony Parisi's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Learning Virtual Reality is a Salvin's prion (Pachyptila salvini ). The species is named for the British ornithologist Osbert Salvin.
This small petrel breeds principally on the Île aux Cochons in the Crozet Islands, where four million pairs are thought to nest. Other breeding colonies include Prince Edward Island, St. Paul Island, and Amsterdam Island. At sea they range from South Africa eastwards to New Zealand.
Salvin's prion is only 11 inches long, sporting white and gray feathers and a blue bill with serrated edges that contains between seven and nine horny plates, giving the bird, in part, its name (pri?n is Greek for "saw"). The bill is fitted with lamellae, enabling the prion to filter seawater for krill and amphipods, its main diet.
The prion produces a foul-smelling stomach oil that can be sprayed at predators as a defense mechanism. It also serves as a nutrient-rich food store for chicks and for their parents during long flights over the ocean.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
12/5/2016
5.0
Solid foundation including STEM attributes.
By jj the gp instructor
from Lake County, IL
About Me Curriculum Developer, Educator, Teacher
- Accurate
- Demystifying
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
- Background And History
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
12/11/2015
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
4.0
Thorough start on all things VR
By boomji
from India
About Me Developer, Educator, Training Consultant
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- No Unreal Engine 4
- Too basic
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
|
|