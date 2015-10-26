Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Developing Immersive Experiences and Applications for Desktop, Web, and Mobile
Learning Virtual Reality
Developing Immersive Experiences and Applications for Desktop, Web, and Mobile
By Tony Parisi
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2015
Pages: 172

As virtual reality approaches mainstream consumer use, a vibrant development ecosystem has emerged in the past few years. This hands-on guide takes you through VR development essentials for desktop, mobile, and browser-based applications. You’ll explore the three go-to platforms—OculusVR, Gear VR, and Cardboard VR—as well as several VR development environments, programming tools, and techniques.

If you’re an experienced programmer familiar with mobile development, this book will help you gain a working knowledge of VR development through clear and simple examples. Once you create a complete application in the final chapter, you’ll have a jumpstart on the next major entertainment medium.

  • Learn VR basics for UI design, 3D graphics, and stereo rendering
  • Explore Unity3D, the current development choice among game engines
  • Create native applications for desktop computers with the Oculus Rift
  • Develop mobile applications for Samsung’s Gear VR with the Android and Oculus Mobile SDKs
  • Build browser-based applications with the WebVR Javascript API and WebGL
  • Create simple and affordable mobile apps for any smartphone with Google’s Cardboard VR
  • Bring everything together to build a 360-degree panoramic photo viewer
12/5/2016
 
5.0

Solid foundation including STEM attributes.

By jj the gp instructor

from Lake County, IL

About Me Curriculum Developer, Educator, Teacher

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Demystifying
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

  • Very Dynamic Topic

Best Uses

  • Background And History
  • Intermediate
  • Novice
  • Student

Comments about oreilly Learning Virtual Reality:

This could be considered as part of the texts adopted for a 100 level course exploring topics such as VR, AR, and hybrid implementations.

More in depth than "the engine manages the algorithms", less detailed than describing how the Nvidia chipset implements it. The text presents what is happening how in concept so an interested developer can deepen their understanding.

Found the language of math was translated to an easy to digest and less intimidating process in the text. Don't look for proofs, do expect to see some complex algorithms explained in a way everyday people can get an understanding from.

For example there are excellent descriptors of transforms, without being overly tied down in specifics.

Even with the understanding of how they work, matrix math operations are much more engaging in application, especially in VR applications.

As all technology goes, especially with print, it is complemented by ongoing developments.

Portions of the text are being implemented in my lectures.

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

12/11/2015

(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

 
4.0

Thorough start on all things VR

By boomji

from India

About Me Developer, Educator, Training Consultant

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples

Cons

  • No Unreal Engine 4
  • Too basic

Best Uses

  • Intermediate
  • Novice
  • Student

Comments about oreilly Learning Virtual Reality:

Great Job !
The book covers a lot of bases to get you started on almost every VR platform.
PC,Mobile Google Cardbopard ,WebVR all via the Free Unity Engine so you stay consistent within one single develoment ennvironment.

This book should be followed up with a volume 2 that explores more ambitious projects.

Yo cant ingnore Unreal Engine 4 from Epic when it comes to VR so perhaps that should have been touched on in the book or extended out to a webpage repo.

Between this and the book "Oculus Rift in Action", you have everything you need to know and excel at VR development.

Great Job Tony...more !
behram patel

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

