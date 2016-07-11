|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2016
Pages: 250
|
With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
Welcome to Scientific Python and its community! With this practical book, you'll learn the fundamental parts of SciPy and related libraries, and get a taste of beautiful, easy-to-read code that you can use in practice. More and more scientists are programming, and the SciPy library is here to help.
Finding useful functions and using them correctly, efficiently, and in easily readable code are two very different things. You'll learn by example with some of the best code available, selected to cover a wide range of SciPy and related libraries—including scikit-learn, scikit-image, toolz, and pandas.
The examples highlight clever, elegant uses of advanced features of NumPy, SciPy, and related libraries. Beginners will learn not the functionality of the library, but its application to real world problems. This book starts from first principles and provides all of the necessary background to understand each example, including idioms, libraries, and scientific concepts.
-
Chapter 1Elegant NumPy: The Foundation of Scientific Python
-
Chapter 2Quantile Normalization with NumPy and SciPy
-
Chapter 3Networks of Image Regions with ndimage
-
Chapter 4Frequency and the Fast Fourier Transform
-
Chapter 5Contingency Tables Using Sparse Coordinate Matrices
-
Chapter 6Linear Algebra in SciPy
-
Chapter 7Optimization
-
Chapter 8Big Data in Little Laptop with Toolz
-
Appendix AEpilogue
-
Appendix BExercise Solutions
- Title:
- Elegant SciPy
- By:
- Juan Nunez-Iglesias, Stéfan van der Walt, Harriet Dashnow
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Safari Books Online
- Early Release Ebook
- Print:
- May 2017 (est.)
- Early Release Ebook:
- July 2016
- Pages:
- 250 (est.)
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2287-3
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2287-7
- Early Release Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-6962-5
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-6962-8
-
Juan Nunez-Iglesias
Juan Nunez-Iglesias is a Research Scientist at the Life Sciences Computation Centre in Melbourne, Australia. Prior positions include Research Associate at HHMI Janelia Farm (where he worked with Mitya Chklovskii) and Research Assistant / PhD student at the University of Southern California (where he studied computational biology supervised by Xianghong Jasmine Zhou). His principal research interests are neuroscience and image analysis. He is also interested in graph methods in bioinformatics, and in biostatistics.
View Juan Nunez-Iglesias's full profile page.
-
Stéfan van der Walt
Stéfan van der Walt is an assistant researcher at the BerkeleyInstitute for Data Science at the University of California, Berkeleyand a senior lecturer in applied mathematics at Stellenbosch University, South Africa. He has been involved in the development of scientific open source software for more than a decade, and enjoys teaching Python at workshops and conferences. Stéfan is the founder of scikit-image and a contributor to numpy, scipy and dipy.
View Stéfan van der Walt's full profile page.
-
Harriet Dashnow
Harriet Dashnow is a bioinformatician and has worked at the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Melbourne and the Victorian Life Sciences Computation Initiative (VLSCI). Harriet obtained a BA (Psychology), a BS (Genetics and Biochemistry), and a MS (Bioinformatics) from the University of Melbourne. She is currently working towards a PhD. She organises and teaches computational skills workshops in such areas as genomics, Software Carpentry, Python, R, Unix and Git version control.
View Harriet Dashnow's full profile page.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
10/7/2016
4.0
Glad I got this excellent book
By clickbeetle
from Central Coast CA
About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Retired, Scientistengineer
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
|
|