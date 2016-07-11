The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
The Art of Scientific Python
Elegant SciPy
The Art of Scientific Python
By Juan Nunez-Iglesias, Stéfan van der Walt, Harriet Dashnow
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2016
Pages: 250

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Welcome to Scientific Python and its community! With this practical book, you'll learn the fundamental parts of SciPy and related libraries, and get a taste of beautiful, easy-to-read code that you can use in practice. More and more scientists are programming, and the SciPy library is here to help.

Finding useful functions and using them correctly, efficiently, and in easily readable code are two very different things. You'll learn by example with some of the best code available, selected to cover a wide range of SciPy and related libraries—including scikit-learn, scikit-image, toolz, and pandas.

The examples highlight clever, elegant uses of advanced features of NumPy, SciPy, and related libraries. Beginners will learn not the functionality of the library, but its application to real world problems. This book starts from first principles and provides all of the necessary background to understand each example, including idioms, libraries, and scientific concepts.

10/7/2016
 
4.0

Glad I got this excellent book

By clickbeetle

from Central Coast CA

About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Retired, Scientistengineer

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate
    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Elegant SciPy:

    Clearly written introduction to scientific uses of Python, with very efficient code.
    States the resources needed and made available for its examples.
    Educates the reader in many interesting directions too, programming and scientific.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

