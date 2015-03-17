Books & Videos

Table of Contents

  1. Chapter 1 The Puppet Design Philosophy

  2. Chapter 2 Code and Data; High Level Design

  3. Chapter 3 Coding Practices

  4. Chapter 4 Puppet Module Design

  5. Chapter 5 ypes and Providers

  6. Chapter 6 Hiera

  7. Chapter 7 Roles and Profiles

  8. Chapter 8 Node Classification

  9. Chapter 9 Release Engineering and r10k

  10. Chapter 10 Development Tools

  11. Chapter 11 Extending Puppet

  12. Chapter 12 The Ecosystem of Infrastructure Management Tools