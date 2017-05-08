Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Spock: Up and Running Writing Expressive Tests in Java and Groovy By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 372 Most developers would agree that writing automated tests is a good idea, but writing good, well-structured tests is still an elusive skill for many. For Java and Groovy developers, however, there’s good news. This practical guide shows you how to write concise and highly readable tests with Spock, the most innovative testing and specification framework for the JVM since JUnit. Author Rob Fletcher takes you from Spock basics to advanced topics, using fully worked integration examples. Through the course of this book, you’ll build a simple web application—Squawker—that allows users to post short messages. You’ll discover how much easier it is to write automated tests with Spock’s straightforward and expressive language. Start by learning how to write simple unit tests

Understand the lifecycle of Spock specifications and feature methods

Dive into interaction testing, using Spock’s intuitive syntax for dealing with mocks and stubs

Learn about parameterized tests—writing feature methods that run for multiple sets of data

Move into advanced topics, such as writing idiomatic Spock code and driving parameterized tests with file or database input

Learn how everything works together in a standalone, fully-worked, test-driven development example Spock 101 Chapter 1 The “Up and Running” Part Installation Running with the JUnit Runner Running with Gradle Running with Maven Chapter 2 Specification Basics Anatomy of a Specification An Introduction to Spock’s Blocks The Specification Lifecycle Block Descriptions Summary Chapter 3 Spock Assertions The Importance of Good Diagnostics The Power Assert Using Groovy for Effective Assertions Expecting Exceptions Grouping Assertions on the Same Object Summary Chapter 4 Managing Resources How (Not) to Approach Persistence Testing Testing a Persistence Layer Specifications and Inheritance Summary Chapter 5 Interaction Testing Asserting that a Method Is Called Specifying Invocation Cardinality Declaring the Return Value from a Mocked Method Parameter Predicates Disallowing Unexpected Calls or “Strict Mocking” Looser Matching with Wildcard Parameters Defining Behavior for Mocked Methods Removing Invocation Constraints with Stubs Summary Chapter 6 Parameterized Specifications Paramaterization in JUnit Spock’s where: block Separating Iteration Reporting by Using @Unroll Multiple Data Pipes Data Tables Fields and Methods as Data Providers Derived Values Summary Advanced Spock Chapter 7 Idiomatic Spock Organizing Tests Well-Factored Specifications The Grammar of Blocks Method Parameter Capture with Mocks @Stepwise Specifications Conditional Specifications Automatically Cleaning Up Resources Documenting Specifications Summary Chapter 8 Advanced where: Blocks A Primary Key Verifier A Static Site Link Checker Summary Chapter 9 Asynchronous Testing Blocking Constructs Testing Nonblocking APIs by Using Callbacks Polling for Eventual State Asynchronous Interaction Testing Summary Chapter 10 Extending Spock The Message Timeline Hamcrest Matchers JUnit Rules Spock Extensions Global Extensions Summary Chapter 11 Test-Driven Development: The Diamond Kata The Diamond Kata Implementation Summary Integrating Spock Chapter 12 Spock and Spring What Do We Mean by “Integration Tests”? Spring Compatibility Testing Annotation-Driven Transactions Mock and Stub Beans Declarative Test Data Tests in Transactions Summary Chapter 13 Testing REST APIs Defining the Application URL A First Specification Web Application Lifecycle Creating Data for End-to-End Tests Requests with Data Testing for HTTP Errors Verifying Response Data Multiple HTTP Requests in a Feature Method Backdoors or “Pure” API Testing? Handling Redirect Responses REST API Security Summary Chapter 14 End-to-End Web Testing Geb Getting Started with Geb A First Frontend Test Introducing Page Models Authentication Modules Parameterized Pages Interacting with Forms Form Validation Chapter 15 Testing JavaScript Using Spock Why Test JavaScript from the JVM? Setting Up Nashorn for Tests Calling JavaScript Functions Testing an Isomorphic View Component Passing Mocks to JavaScript Rendering a View with the Handlebars Library Summary Chapter 16 Test Driving an RxJava Application Tests, Behaviors, and Properties The Skeleton Implementation Test Driving the Implementation Polling at Regular Intervals Final Implementation Appendix Groovy Primer History Syntactic and Semantic Differences to Java Dynamic-Typed Variables List and Map literals Truthiness Properties Strings in Groovy Operator Overloading Operators Not Present in Java Operator-Like Keywords Closures The Groovy Development Kit AST Transformations Summary Title: Spock: Up and Running By: Rob Fletcher Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 372 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2329-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2329-6 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2323-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2323-7 Rob Fletcher Rob Fletcher is a Senior Software Engineer at Netflix, where he focuses on using automated testing as design tool. He has over 15 years of experience in the software industry, and has contributed to several open source projects including Groovy, Geb, Ratpack, and Grails. View Rob Fletcher's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Spock: Up and Running is a large treeshrew (Tupaia tana), a mammal found in Borneo, Sumatra, and other small islands in Indonesia and Malaysia. Tupaia is derived from tupai, the Malaysian word for squirrel. Despite their common name, they are not true shrews, and this particular species spends more time on the ground than any other treeshrew. Large treeshrews have reddish-brown fur that becomes darker toward the tail. They are 7 to 13 inches long on average, and weigh between 5.5 to 11 pounds. Though they don't see well in daylight, their night vision is very good, and they also have an acute sense of smell and hearing. The animal lives in a forest habitat (primarily tropical), and does spend part of its time in trees. Most of their foraging is done on the forest floor, however, as they feed on fruit, earthworms, insect larvae, and arthropods like centipedes. Treeshrews have the highest brain-to-body-mass ratio among mammals, including humans. Such a high ratio is common in smaller animals such as mice and bats, but is only a rough indicator of intelligence. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Meyers Kleines Lexicon.