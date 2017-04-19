Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Tragic Design The Impact of Bad Product Design and How to Fix It By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Pages: 220 Bad design is everywhere, and its cost is much higher than we think. In this thought-provoking book, authors Jonathan Shariat and Cynthia Savard Saucier explain how poorly designed products can anger, sadden, exclude, and even kill people who use them. The designers responsible certainly didn’t intend harm, so what can you do to avoid making similar mistakes? Tragic Design examines real case studies that show how certain design choices adversely affected users, and includes in-depth interviews with authorities in the design industry. Pick up this book and learn how you can be an agent of change in the design community and at your company. You’ll explore: Designs that can kill, including the bad interface that doomed a young cancer patient

Designs that anger, through impolite technology and dark patterns

How design can inadvertently cause emotional pain

Designs that exclude people through lack of accessibility, diversity, and justice

How to advocate for ethical design when it isn’t easy to do so

Tools and techniques that can help you avoid harmful design decisions

Inspiring professionals who use design to improve our world Chapter 1 Introduction The Interface that Killed Jenny The Role and Responsibilities of Designers Conclusion Key Takeaways Chapter 2 Design Can Kill Stupid Errors Versus Stupid Users Case Study 1: Therac-25 Case Study 2: Ferry Crash in New York City Case Study 3: Ford Pinto Case Study 4: Flight 148 Alternatives to Modes Fault Tree Analysis Conclusion Key Takeaways Chapter 3 Design Can Anger Why Should You Care About Emotions? Characteristics of Impolite Technologies Dark Patterns Conclusion Key Takeaways Chapter 4 Design Can Sadden The “Dribbblelisation” of Our Users Inadvertent Cruelty Self-Blame and Humiliation “Power User” Features Allowing for Abuse How to Prevent Causing Sadness Conclusion Key Takeaways Chapter 5 Design Can Exclude Accessibility Diversity, Inclusive Design, Design for All Injustice Conclusion Key Takeaways Chapter 6 Tools and Techniques Gather as Much Data as You Can Learn to Recognize Emotions Conclusion Key Takeaways Chapter 7 What We Can Do What We All Can Do What Designers Can Do Chapter 8 They Are Doing Good Physical Good Emotional Good Inclusion Justice What Will You Do? Appendix Companies, Products, and Links Appendix About the Authors Title: Tragic Design By: Jonathan Shariat, Cynthia Savard Saucier Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 220 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2361-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2361-X Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2355-9 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2355-5 Jonathan Shariat Jonathan Shariat has been in design for over 10 years, and is currently the Director of Product for a small start-up in Silicon Valley. He is also co-host of the Design Review Podcast. He's written for publications such as Medium.com, most notably a #1 most recommended article “How bad UX Killed Jenny,” a story about a patient who died because the EHR UI distracted the nurses and caused a critical error. He's passionate about shedding light on the negative impact of bad design and an advocate for thoughtful, purposeful design. View Jonathan Shariat's full profile page. Cynthia Savard Saucier Passionate about human beings and their means of communication, Cynthia has always sought a deeper understanding of how people think, interact, connect. Communication has thus been a key ingredient in her technological endeavours. A Université de Montréal graduate in industrial design, she is now Director of Design at Shopify. On top of her daytime job, Cynthia mentors startups and is regularly invited to speak at events around the world, where her playful approach both startles and charms. In her conferences, she shares her passion and her point of view: user-centered design is a reality, not a utopian methodology. View Cynthia Savard Saucier's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Tragic Design is a Portuguese man-o-warjellyfish.The cover image is a color illustration by Karen Montgomery, basedon a black and white engraving from Tenney. The cover fonts are URWTypewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Scala; and the headingfont is Gotham. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 5.0 (based on 3 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (3)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) 100% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (3)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) Pros Easy to understand (3)

Helpful examples (3) Cons No Cons Best Uses No Best Uses Reviewed by 3 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-3 Back to top 5.0 A must read in design schools! By Dan makes UX from San Francisco About Me Designer, Educator Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Short Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

Student (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Amazing so far By Evan Burchard from Berkeley, CA About Me Developer, Educator Pros Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses (8 of 8 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Fascinating look at the consequences of bad UX design By Sam from Sunnyvale, CA About Me Maker, Marketer Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Interesting

Unique

Well-written Cons Short Best Uses Business

Expert

Intermediate

Novice

Student Displaying reviews 1-3 Back to top Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $33.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF This item is not available. Print & Ebook: $43.99 This item is not available. Print: $39.99