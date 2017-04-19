|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 220
|
Bad design is everywhere, and its cost is much higher than we think. In this thought-provoking book, authors Jonathan Shariat and Cynthia Savard Saucier explain how poorly designed products can anger, sadden, exclude, and even kill people who use them. The designers responsible certainly didn’t intend harm, so what can you do to avoid making similar mistakes?
Tragic Design examines real case studies that show how certain design choices adversely affected users, and includes in-depth interviews with authorities in the design industry. Pick up this book and learn how you can be an agent of change in the design community and at your company.
You’ll explore:
- Designs that can kill, including the bad interface that doomed a young cancer patient
- Designs that anger, through impolite technology and dark patterns
- How design can inadvertently cause emotional pain
- Designs that exclude people through lack of accessibility, diversity, and justice
- How to advocate for ethical design when it isn’t easy to do so
- Tools and techniques that can help you avoid harmful design decisions
- Inspiring professionals who use design to improve our world
Chapter 1Introduction
The Interface that Killed Jenny
The Role and Responsibilities of Designers
Conclusion
Key Takeaways
Chapter 2Design Can Kill
Stupid Errors Versus Stupid Users
Case Study 1: Therac-25
Case Study 2: Ferry Crash in New York City
Case Study 3: Ford Pinto
Case Study 4: Flight 148
Alternatives to Modes
Fault Tree Analysis
Conclusion
Key Takeaways
Chapter 3Design Can Anger
Why Should You Care About Emotions?
Characteristics of Impolite Technologies
Dark Patterns
Conclusion
Key Takeaways
Chapter 4Design Can Sadden
The “Dribbblelisation” of Our Users
Inadvertent Cruelty
Self-Blame and Humiliation
“Power User” Features
Allowing for Abuse
How to Prevent Causing Sadness
Conclusion
Key Takeaways
Chapter 5Design Can Exclude
Accessibility
Diversity, Inclusive Design, Design for All
Injustice
Conclusion
Key Takeaways
Chapter 6Tools and Techniques
Gather as Much Data as You Can
Learn to Recognize Emotions
Conclusion
Key Takeaways
Chapter 7What We Can Do
What We All Can Do
What Designers Can Do
Chapter 8They Are Doing Good
Physical Good
Emotional Good
Inclusion
Justice
What Will You Do?
Appendix Companies, Products, and Links
Appendix About the Authors
- Title:
- Tragic Design
- By:
- Jonathan Shariat, Cynthia Savard Saucier
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- April 2017
- Ebook:
- April 2017
- Pages:
- 220
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2361-0
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2361-X
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2355-9
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2355-5
-
Jonathan Shariat
Jonathan Shariat has been in design for over 10 years, and is currently the Director of Product for a small start-up in Silicon Valley. He is also co-host of the Design Review Podcast. He's written for publications such as Medium.com, most notably a #1 most recommended article “How bad UX Killed Jenny,” a story about a patient who died because the EHR UI distracted the nurses and caused a critical error. He's passionate about shedding light on the negative impact of bad design and an advocate for thoughtful, purposeful design.
View Jonathan Shariat's full profile page.
-
Cynthia Savard Saucier
Passionate about human beings and their means of communication, Cynthia has always sought a deeper understanding of how people think, interact, connect. Communication has thus been a key ingredient in her technological endeavours. A Université de Montréal graduate in industrial design, she is now Director of Design at Shopify. On top of her daytime job, Cynthia mentors startups and is regularly invited to speak at events around the world, where her playful approach both startles and charms. In her conferences, she shares her passion and her point of view: user-centered design is a reality, not a utopian methodology.
View Cynthia Savard Saucier's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Tragic Design is a Portuguese man-o-warjellyfish.The cover image is a color illustration by Karen Montgomery, basedon a black and white engraving from Tenney. The cover fonts are URWTypewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Scala; and the headingfont is Gotham.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
12/13/2016
5.0
A must read in design schools!
By Dan makes UX
from San Francisco
About Me Designer, Educator
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
12/13/2016
(2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)
By Evan Burchard
from Berkeley, CA
About Me Developer, Educator
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
11/30/2015
(8 of 8 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
Fascinating look at the consequences of bad UX design
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Interesting
- Unique
- Well-written
- Business
- Expert
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
|
|