Thoughtful Machine Learning with Python

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: January 2017
Pages: 216
|
Gain the confidence you need to apply machine learning in your daily work. With this practical guide, author Matthew Kirk shows you how to integrate and test machine learning algorithms in your code, without the academic subtext.
Featuring graphs and highlighted code examples throughout, the book features tests with Python’s Numpy, Pandas, Scikit-Learn, and SciPy data science libraries. If you’re a software engineer or business analyst interested in data science, this book will help you:
- Reference real-world examples to test each algorithm through engaging, hands-on exercises
- Apply test-driven development (TDD) to write and run tests before you start coding
- Explore techniques for improving your machine-learning models with data extraction and feature development
- Watch out for the risks of machine learning, such as underfitting or overfitting data
- Work with K-Nearest Neighbors, neural networks, clustering, and other algorithms
Chapter 1Probably Approximately Correct Software
Writing Software Right
Writing the Right Software
The Plan for the Book
Chapter 2A Quick Introduction to Machine Learning
What Is Machine Learning?
Supervised Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Reinforcement Learning
What Can Machine Learning Accomplish?
Mathematical Notation Used Throughout the Book
Conclusion
Chapter 3K-Nearest Neighbors
How Do You Determine Whether You Want to Buy a House?
How Valuable Is That House?
Hedonic Regression
What Is a Neighborhood?
K-Nearest Neighbors
Mr. K’s Nearest Neighborhood
Distances
Curse of Dimensionality
How Do We Pick K?
Valuing Houses in Seattle
Conclusion
Chapter 4Naive Bayesian Classification
Using Bayes’ Theorem to Find Fraudulent Orders
Conditional Probabilities
Probability Symbols
Inverse Conditional Probability (aka Bayes’ Theorem)
Naive Bayesian Classifier
Naiveté in Bayesian Reasoning
Pseudocount
Spam Filter
Conclusion
Chapter 5Decision Trees and Random Forests
The Nuances of Mushrooms
Classifying Mushrooms Using a Folk Theorem
Finding an Optimal Switch Point
Pruning Trees
Conclusion
Chapter 6Hidden Markov Models
Tracking User Behavior Using State Machines
Emissions/Observations of Underlying States
Simplification Through the Markov Assumption
Hidden Markov Model
Evaluation: Forward-Backward Algorithm
The Decoding Problem Through the Viterbi Algorithm
The Learning Problem
Part-of-Speech Tagging with the Brown Corpus
Conclusion
Chapter 7Support Vector Machines
Customer Happiness as a Function of What They Say
The Theory Behind SVMs
Sentiment Analyzer
Aggregating Sentiment
Mapping Sentiment to Bottom Line
Conclusion
Chapter 8Neural Networks
What Is a Neural Network?
History of Neural Nets
Boolean Logic
Perceptrons
How to Construct Feed-Forward Neural Nets
Building Neural Networks
Using a Neural Network to Classify a Language
Chapter 9Clustering
Studying Data Without Any Bias
User Cohorts
Testing Cluster Mappings
K-Means Clustering
EM Clustering
The Impossibility Theorem
Example: Categorizing Music
Conclusion
Chapter 10Improving Models and Data Extraction
Debate Club
Picking Better Data
Feature Transformation and Matrix Factorization
Ensemble Learning
Conclusion
Chapter 11Putting It Together: Conclusion
Machine Learning Algorithms Revisited
How to Use This Information to Solve Problems
What’s Next for You?
- Title:
- Thoughtful Machine Learning with Python
- By:
- Matthew Kirk
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- January 2017
- Ebook:
- January 2017
- Pages:
- 216
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2413-6
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2413-6
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-2407-5
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-2407-1
-
Matthew Kirk
Matthew Kirk has always been “the math guy” to those that know him best. He started his career as a quantitative financial analyst with Parametric Portfolio. While there, he studied momentum and reversal effects in Emerging Markets and optimized their 30 billion dollarportfolio.
He left the finance industry to build the current version of Wetpaint.com, an entertainment website that is visited by over 10 million unique visitors each month. One of hisaccomplishments while there was the initial prototype of their patent pending Social Publishing Platform, which optimizes their publication strategy for Facebook posting.
He left Wetpaint to work with a small startup in Kansas City called SocialVolt as their Chief Scientist. While there, he worked on sentiment analysis tools and spam filtering of social media data.
In 2012 he started Modulus 7, which is a data science and startup consulting firm. His clients have included Ritani, The Clymb, Siren, Sqoop, and many others.
Matthew holds a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Applied and Computational Mathematical Sciences with a concentration in Quantitative Economics from the University of Washington. He is also studying for his M.S. in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
He has spoken around the world about using machine learning and data science with Ruby. When he’s not working, he enjoys listening to his 2000+ vinyl record collection on his Thorens TD160 Mk2 turntable.
View Matthew Kirk's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Thoughtful Machine Learning with Python is the Cuban solenodon (Solenodon cubanus), also know as the almiqui. The Cuban solenodon is a small mammal found only in the Oriente province of Cuba. They are similar in appearance to members of the more common shrew family, with long snouts, small eyes, and a hairless tail.
The diet of the Cuban solenodon is varied, consisting of insects, fungi, and fruits, but also other small animals, which they incapacitate with venomous saliva. Males and females only meet up to mate, and the male takes no part in raising the young. Cuban solenodons are nocturnal and live in subterranean burrows.
The total number of Cuban solenodons is unknown, as they are rarely seen in the wild. At one point they were considered to be extinct, but they are now classified as endangered. Predation from the mongoose (introduced during Spanish colonization) as well as habitat loss from recent construction have negatively impacted the Cuban solenodon population.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
|
|