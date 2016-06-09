Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Managing Servers in the Cloud
Infrastructure as Code
By Kief Morris
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2016
Pages: 362

Virtualization, cloud, containers, server automation, and software-defined networking are meant to simplify IT operations. But many organizations adopting these technologies have found that it only leads to a faster-growing sprawl of unmanageable systems. This is where infrastructure as code can help. With this practical guide, author Kief Morris of ThoughtWorks shows you how to effectively use principles, practices, and patterns pioneered through the DevOps movement to manage cloud age infrastructure.

Ideal for system administrators, infrastructure engineers, team leads, and architects, this book demonstrates various tools, techniques, and patterns you can use to implement infrastructure as code. In three parts, you’ll learn about the platforms and tooling involved in creating and configuring infrastructure elements, patterns for using these tools, and practices for making infrastructure as code work in your environment.

  • Examine the pitfalls that organizations fall into when adopting the new generation of infrastructure technologies
  • Understand the capabilities and service models of dynamic infrastructure platforms
  • Learn about tools that provide, provision, and configure core infrastructure resources
  • Explore services and tools for managing a dynamic infrastructure
  • Learn specific patterns and practices for provisioning servers, building server templates, and updating running servers
12/29/2016
 
5.0

Excellent resource

By cg

from paris, france

About Me Architect, Sys Admin

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Well-written

    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    The book gives me a broader culture and a grip on proven patterns when it comes to infrastructure automation. It drives the reader from a comprehensive introduction to the insights of infrastructure as code.

    I work as in a IT company that transitions from a long tradition of on-premise hosting to public and hybrid cloud hosting. We want (and need) to take advantage on this transition to push the cultural changes associated with full infrastructure automation.

    I am not done with reading yet (I'm about mid-part 3), but so far it enriched my daily work and gave me perspective on some topics.

    To make things even nicer, the book is written in a lively style that I enjoy. It sometimes is disturbing how a few bad habits we have at the company are perfectly described in the "Antipatterns" highlights :).

    I recommended the book to a few coworkers. However, I think the book would not be that useful to people that are already used to coding their infrastructures.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    5.0

    To the point and methodical, a valuable library addition.

    By Gerard

    from Australia

    About Me Project Manager

    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

      • Expert
      • Intermediate
      • Novice

      Still reading the book. Well written, explains a complex topic well and should a good ongoing reference.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      5.0

      Fantastic coverage of architecture, process and antipatterns

      By Daniel

      from London

      About Me Developer, Devops Engineer, Sys Admin

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

        • Expert
        • Intermediate
        • Novice
        • Student

        A fantastic book that provides the same coverage of the concept of 'Infrastructure as Code' as Humble and Farley's book did for continuous delivery, and Newman's book did for microservices. This book is relevant whether you're operating in the public IaaS cloud, community cloud, private VM-based IaaS datacenter, or bare-metal cloud.

        A quick word of caution - don't expect to be a Terraform/Ansible/Puppet/OpenStack/AWS expert after you have finished reading, as this is not the point of this book (and besides, there are already many great books covering specific technologies). However, Morris has managed to cram an excellent high-level overview of all of these tools in only 300 pages, and more importantly, he provides the context, application and antipatterns of using these tools.

        I believe nearly everyone in the infrastructure space will get something out of this book - seasoned operators/sysadmins will be able to take away a coherent view to the new style of building and managing infrastructure (not to mention a bunch of new tools and techniques to research); and those new to the scene will be able to develop an appreciation for the how everything knits together, and gain an understanding of the architectural patterns and practices surrounding practices that the like of Google, AWS and Netflix have been using for years.

        Big kudos to the author, Kief Morris - I don't think he could have written a better book that both summarises the current state-of-the-art for architecting, deploying and managing infrastructure, and also provides excellent recommendations and documents well-established antipatterns for both associated architecture and process. A job well done!

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

