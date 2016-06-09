Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Infrastructure as Code Managing Servers in the Cloud By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2016 Pages: 362 Virtualization, cloud, containers, server automation, and software-defined networking are meant to simplify IT operations. But many organizations adopting these technologies have found that it only leads to a faster-growing sprawl of unmanageable systems. This is where infrastructure as code can help. With this practical guide, author Kief Morris of ThoughtWorks shows you how to effectively use principles, practices, and patterns pioneered through the DevOps movement to manage cloud age infrastructure. Ideal for system administrators, infrastructure engineers, team leads, and architects, this book demonstrates various tools, techniques, and patterns you can use to implement infrastructure as code. In three parts, you’ll learn about the platforms and tooling involved in creating and configuring infrastructure elements, patterns for using these tools, and practices for making infrastructure as code work in your environment. Examine the pitfalls that organizations fall into when adopting the new generation of infrastructure technologies

Understand the capabilities and service models of dynamic infrastructure platforms

Learn about tools that provide, provision, and configure core infrastructure resources

Explore services and tools for managing a dynamic infrastructure

Learn specific patterns and practices for provisioning servers, building server templates, and updating running servers Foundations Chapter 1 Challenges and Principles Why Infrastructure as Code? What Is Infrastructure as Code? Challenges with Dynamic Infrastructure Principles of Infrastructure as Code Practices Antifragility: Beyond “Robust” Conclusion What’s Next? Chapter 2 Dynamic Infrastructure Platforms What Is a Dynamic Infrastructure Platform? Requirements for a Dynamic Infrastructure Platform Infrastructure Resources Provided by the Platform Types of Dynamic Infrastructure Platforms Deciding on a Dynamic Infrastructure Platform Mechanical Sympathy with the Cloud and Virtualization Conclusion Chapter 3 Infrastructure Definition Tools Choosing Tools for Infrastructure as Code Configuration Definition Files Working with Infrastructure Definition Tools Configuration Registries Conclusion Chapter 4 Server Configuration Tools Goals for Automated Server Management Tools for Different Server Management Functions Server Change Management Models Containers Conclusion Chapter 5 General Infrastructure Services Considerations for Infrastructure Services and Tools Sharing a Service Between Teams Monitoring: Alerting, Metrics, and Logging Service Discovery Distributed Process Management Software Deployment Conclusion Patterns Chapter 6 Patterns for Provisioning Servers Server Provisioning Patterns for Creating Servers Patterns for Bootstrapping New Servers Conclusion Chapter 7 Patterns for Managing Server Templates Stock Templates: Can’t Someone Else Do It? Provisioning Servers Using Templates The Process for Building a Server Template Origin Images Updating Server Templates Building Templates for Roles Automating Server Template Management Conclusion Chapter 8 Patterns for Updating and Changing Servers Models for Server Change Management General Patterns and Practices Patterns and Practices for Continuous Deployment Patterns and Practices for Immutable Servers Practices for Managing Configuration Definitions Conclusion Chapter 9 Patterns for Defining Infrastructure Environments Organizing Infrastructure Running Definition Tools Conclusion Practices Chapter 10 Software Engineering Practices for Infrastructure System Quality VCS for Infrastructure Management Continuous Integration (CI) Continuous Delivery (CD) Code Quality Managing Major Infrastructure Changes Conclusion Chapter 11 Testing Infrastructure Changes The Agile Approach to Testing Structuring the Test Suite: The Test Pyramid Implementing a Balanced Test Suite Managing Test Code Roles and Workflow for Testing Conclusion Chapter 12 Change Management Pipelines for Infrastructure Benefits of a Change Management Pipeline Guidelines for Designing Pipelines Basic Pipeline Designs Practices for Using a Pipeline Scaling Pipelines to More Complex Systems Techniques for Handling Dependencies Between Components Practices for Managing Interfaces Between Components Conclusion Chapter 13 Workflow for the Infrastructure Team Automate Anything That Moves Using a Local Sandbox Codebase Organization Patterns Workflow Effectiveness Conclusion Chapter 14 Continuity with Dynamic Infrastructure Service Continuity Zero-Downtime Changes Data Continuity Disaster Recovery Security Conclusion Chapter 15 Organizing for Infrastructure as Code Evolutionary Architecture Measuring Effectiveness Organize to Empower Users Governance through Continuous Change Management Conclusion: It’s Never Finished Title: Infrastructure as Code By: Kief Morris Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Excellent resource By cg from paris, france

Concise

Easy to understand

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

To the point and methodical, a valuable library addition. By Gerard from Australia

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate

Fantastic coverage of architecture, process and antipatterns By Daniel from London

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate

Novice

