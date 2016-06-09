|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2016
Pages: 362
Virtualization, cloud, containers, server automation, and software-defined networking are meant to simplify IT operations. But many organizations adopting these technologies have found that it only leads to a faster-growing sprawl of unmanageable systems. This is where infrastructure as code can help. With this practical guide, author Kief Morris of ThoughtWorks shows you how to effectively use principles, practices, and patterns pioneered through the DevOps movement to manage cloud age infrastructure.
Ideal for system administrators, infrastructure engineers, team leads, and architects, this book demonstrates various tools, techniques, and patterns you can use to implement infrastructure as code. In three parts, you’ll learn about the platforms and tooling involved in creating and configuring infrastructure elements, patterns for using these tools, and practices for making infrastructure as code work in your environment.
- Examine the pitfalls that organizations fall into when adopting the new generation of infrastructure technologies
- Understand the capabilities and service models of dynamic infrastructure platforms
- Learn about tools that provide, provision, and configure core infrastructure resources
- Explore services and tools for managing a dynamic infrastructure
- Learn specific patterns and practices for provisioning servers, building server templates, and updating running servers
-
Kief Morris
Kief Morris has been designing, building, and running automated IT server infrastructure for nearly twenty years, having started out with shell scripts and Perl, moving on to CFengine, Puppet, Chef, and Ansible among other technologies as they’ve emerged. He is the head of ThoughtWorks’ European practice for Continuous Delivery and DevOps, helping clients find more effective ways of building and managing infrastructure operations.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Infrastructure as Code is Rüppell's vulture (Gyps rueppellii), native to the Sahel region of Africa (a geographic zone that serves as a transition between the Sahara Desert and the savanna). It is named in honor of a 19th-century German explorer and zoologist, Eduard Rüppell.
It is a large bird (with a wingspan of 7–8 feet and weighing 14–20 pounds) with mottled brown feathers and a yellowish-white neck and head. Like all vultures, this species is carnivorous and feeds almost exclusively on carrion. They use their sharp talons and beaks to rip meat from carcasses, and have backward-facing spines on their tongue to thoroughly scrape bones clean. While normally silent, these are very social birds who will voice a loud squealing call at colony nesting sites or when fighting over food.
The Rüppell's vulture is monogamous and mates for life, which can be 40–50 years long. Breeding pairs build their nests near cliffs, out of sticks lined with grass and leaves (and often use it for multiple years). Only one egg is laid each year—by the time the next breeding season begins, the chick is just becoming independent. This vulture does not fly very fast (about 22 mph), but will venture up to 90 miles from the nest in search of food.
Rüppell's vultures are the highest-flying birds on record; there is evidence of them flying 37,000 feet above sea level, as high as commercial aircraft. They have a special hemoglobin in their blood that allows them to absorb oxygen more efficiently at high altitudes.
This species is considered endangered and populations have been in decline. Though loss of habitat is one factor, the most serious threat is poisoning. The vulture is not even the intended target: farmers often poison livestock carcasses to retaliate against predators like lions and hyenas. As vultures identify a meal by sight and gather around it in flocks, hundreds of birds can be killed each time.
Customer Reviews
