Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Fundamentals of Deep Learning Designing Next-Generation Machine Intelligence Algorithms By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 304 With the reinvigoration of neural networks in the 2000s, deep learning has become an extremely active area of research that is paving the way for modern machine learning. This book uses exposition and examples to help you understand major concepts in this complicated field. Large companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have taken notice, and are actively growing in-house deep learning teams. For the rest of us however, deep learning is still a pretty complex and difficult subject to grasp. If you have a basic understanding of what machine learning is, have familiarity with the Python programming language, and have some mathematical background with calculus, this book will help you get started. Preface Chapter 1 The Neural Network Chapter 2 Training Feed-Forward Neural Networks Chapter 3 Implementing Neural Networks in TensorFlow Chapter 4 Beyond Gradient Descent Chapter 5 Convolutional Neural Networks: Chapter 6 Embedding and Representation Learning Chapter 7 Models for Sequence Analysis Chapter 8 Deep Reinforcement Learning Title: Fundamentals of Deep Learning By: Nikhil Buduma With: Nicholas Locascio Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Nikhil Buduma Nikhil Buduma is a computer science student at MIT with deep interests in machine learning and the biomedical sciences. He is a two time gold medalist at the International Biology Olympiad, a student researcher, and a â??hacker.â? He was selected as a finalist in the 2012 International BioGENEius Challenge for his research on the pertussis vaccine, and served as the lab manager of the Veregge Lab at San Jose State University at the age of 16. At age 19, he had a first author publication on using protist models for high throughput drug screening using flow cytometry. Nikhil also has a passion for education, regularly writing technical posts on his blog, teaching machine learning tutorials at hackathons, and recently, received the Young Innovator Award from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation for re-invisioning the traditional chemistry set using augmented reality. View Nikhil Buduma's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Fundamentals of Deep Learning is a North Pacific crestfish (Lophotus capellei), also known as the unicornfish. It's part of the Lophotidae family and lives in the deep waters of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Because of their seclusion from researchers, little is known about this fish. Some have been caught, however, that are six feet in length. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is by Karen Montgomery, based on a black and white engraving from Lydekker's Royal Natural History. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.

