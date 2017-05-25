Fundamentals of Deep Learning

With the reinvigoration of neural networks in the 2000s, deep learning has become an extremely active area of research that is paving the way for modern machine learning. This book uses exposition and examples to help you understand major concepts in this complicated field.
Large companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have taken notice, and are actively growing in-house deep learning teams. For the rest of us however, deep learning is still a pretty complex and difficult subject to grasp. If you have a basic understanding of what machine learning is, have familiarity with the Python programming language, and have some mathematical background with calculus, this book will help you get started.
Preface
Chapter 1The Neural Network
Chapter 2Training Feed-Forward Neural Networks
Chapter 3Implementing Neural Networks in TensorFlow
Nikhil Buduma is a computer science student at MIT with deep interests in machine learning and the biomedical sciences. He is a two time gold medalist at the International Biology Olympiad, a student researcher, and a â??hacker.â? He was selected as a finalist in the 2012 International BioGENEius Challenge for his research on the pertussis vaccine, and served as the lab manager of the Veregge Lab at San Jose State University at the age of 16. At age 19, he had a first author publication on using protist models for high throughput drug screening using flow cytometry. Nikhil also has a passion for education, regularly writing technical posts on his blog, teaching machine learning tutorials at hackathons, and recently, received the Young Innovator Award from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation for re-invisioning the traditional chemistry set using augmented reality.
I like the book because it goes enough into the theoretical explanations but also builds your intuition with nice examples, it's a perfect balance between theory and practice. I guess it's best suited for the curious software engineer. I only which there were more chapters ready!
Good introduction to neural networks, going straight to the point and with examples. But the main problem is that two or three well selected tutorials will cover the chapters so far with equally good quality. And the book is depressingly delayed until March 2017. It seems it will never be finished, at this rate, and even if it is, how good and updated can it be after years?
Based on the content available so far (Chs. 1-6), this is an excellent introduction to deep neural network techniques, and in particular clarifies why deep networks are operationally different from their simpler precursors like perceptrons. The recently-updated Chapter 6 includes a long-awaited, cogent and complete description of the deep-network auto-encoder strategy, which is how deep neural networks are used to do feature extraction.
I have one minor complaint, which is that many of the examples are very strongly tool-centered. This is high value for reproducing the results in TensorFlow (the tool used in this book), which is open-source and widely available, but I feel that the examples would be enhanced if they were also accompanied by a more detailed tool-agnostic description of the steps. The danger is that this might bog down the narrative, of course, so perhaps I should be careful what I wish for, but that's what has struck me so far.
As a number of other reviewers have noted, this book is not even 50% complete. O'Reilly, what are you going to do about this? You can't just offer books for pre-release purchase and then not finish the book - and this is after a full year of waiting. What's going on?
Will you be offering a refund?
Regards, A usually happy O'Reilly customer, who will be looking elsewhere in future for his tech book needs, if this is not dealt with.
