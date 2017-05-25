The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
Designing Next-Generation Machine Intelligence Algorithms
Larger Cover
Fundamentals of Deep Learning
Designing Next-Generation Machine Intelligence Algorithms
By Nikhil Buduma
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Pages: 304

With the reinvigoration of neural networks in the 2000s, deep learning has become an extremely active area of research that is paving the way for modern machine learning. This book uses exposition and examples to help you understand major concepts in this complicated field.

Large companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have taken notice, and are actively growing in-house deep learning teams. For the rest of us however, deep learning is still a pretty complex and difficult subject to grasp. If you have a basic understanding of what machine learning is, have familiarity with the Python programming language, and have some mathematical background with calculus, this book will help you get started.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews

REVIEW SNAPSHOT®

by PowerReviews
oreillyFundamentals of Deep Learning
 
3.3

(based on 22 reviews)

Ratings Distribution

  • 5 Stars

     

    (9)

  • 4 Stars

     

    (4)

  • 3 Stars

     

    (1)

  • 2 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 1 Stars

     

    (8)

64%

of respondents would recommend this to a friend.

Pros

  • Easy to understand (11)
  • Helpful examples (11)
  • Well-written (10)
  • Accurate (9)
  • Concise (7)

Cons

  • Not comprehensive enough (3)

Best Uses

  • Intermediate (11)
  • Novice (8)
  • Student (5)
    • Reviewer Profile:
    • Developer (10), Educator (6)

Reviewed by 22 customers

Displaying reviews 1-10

Back to top

Previous | Next »

5/2/2017
 
3.0

Margins eat code

By JAP

from Illinois

About Me Educator

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Helpful examples

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

    Book is great but this release has many pages with code incomplete because the right margin eats a portion of the lines of code!! can you fix please?

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    4/11/2017
     
    1.0

    Cash grab

    By "I am not mad I am disappointed"

    from Warsaw, Poland

    About Me Data Scientist

    Pros

      Cons

      • Not comprehensive enough
      • Too basic
      • Too late
      • Too many errors

      Best Uses

        Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

        This book really makes me doubt O'Reilly's professionalism as a publisher.

        Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        1/3/2017

        (6 of 10 customers found this review helpful)

         
        1.0

        I feel like I have been scammed

        By YCeron

        from Somewhere over the rainbow

        Verified Reviewer

        Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

        I know this is an early release book but the release date keeps changing. I feel like I have been scammed.At this point it seems this book will never be released.
        I am very disappointed.

        Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

        (6 of 10 customers found this review helpful)

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        12/7/2016

        (1 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

         
        4.0

        perfect balance between intution and math

        By Mircea

        from Deutschland

        Verified Reviewer

        Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

        I like the book because it goes enough into the theoretical explanations but also builds your intuition with nice examples, it's a perfect balance between theory and practice. I guess it's best suited for the curious software engineer. I only which there were more chapters ready!

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        (1 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        12/1/2016

        (4 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

         
        1.0

        Too little, too slow

        By atreo1

        from United Kingdom

        About Me Data Scientist, Designer

        Verified Reviewer

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Concise
        • Easy to understand

        Cons

        • Not comprehensive enough
        • Too many errors
        • Unfinished

        Best Uses

        • Novice
        • Student

        Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

        Good introduction to neural networks, going straight to the point and with examples. But the main problem is that two or three well selected tutorials will cover the chapters so far with equally good quality. And the book is depressingly delayed until March 2017. It seems it will never be finished, at this rate, and even if it is, how good and updated can it be after years?

        Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

        (4 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        10/6/2016

        (0 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

         
        4.0

        So far, so good!

        By Speaker to Computers

        from Washington DC

        About Me Developer, Sys Admin

        Verified Buyer

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Helpful examples
        • Well-written

        Cons

          Best Uses

          • Intermediate

          Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

          Based on the content available so far (Chs. 1-6), this is an excellent introduction to deep neural network techniques, and in particular clarifies why deep networks are operationally different from their simpler precursors like perceptrons. The recently-updated Chapter 6 includes a long-awaited, cogent and complete description of the deep-network auto-encoder strategy, which is how deep neural networks are used to do feature extraction.

          I have one minor complaint, which is that many of the examples are very strongly tool-centered. This is high value for reproducing the results in TensorFlow (the tool used in this book), which is open-source and widely available, but I feel that the examples would be enhanced if they were also accompanied by a more detailed tool-agnostic description of the steps. The danger is that this might bog down the narrative, of course, so perhaps I should be careful what I wish for, but that's what has struck me so far.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          (0 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

          Was this review helpful? Yes / No

           - You may also flag this review

          9/13/2016

          (8 of 9 customers found this review helpful)

           
          1.0

          This book is a scam

          By Frank

          from Dublin

          About Me Developer

          Verified Reviewer

          Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

          As a number of other reviewers have noted, this book is not even 50% complete. O'Reilly, what are you going to do about this? You can't just offer books for pre-release purchase and then not finish the book - and this is after a full year of waiting. What's going on?

          Will you be offering a refund?

          Regards,
          A usually happy O'Reilly customer, who will be looking elsewhere in future for his tech book needs, if this is not dealt with.

          Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

          (8 of 9 customers found this review helpful)

          Was this review helpful? Yes / No

           - You may also flag this review

          8/25/2016

          (9 of 10 customers found this review helpful)

           
          1.0

          Full Price; Half Book

          By Richard

          from Tampa, FL

          Verified Reviewer

          Pros

          • Easy to understand

          Cons

            Best Uses

              Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

              I purchased this book with the impression that it would be completed soon since it is on a rapidly evolving topic which has a limited lifetime.

              14 months later and the book is not even 50% complete and the web page that a link to see the release history has no information about upcoming releases.

              I believe that Oreilly should refund my money and quit offering it for sale even with the disclaimer that it is an early release version. 14 months for a current technical topic is a lifetime.

              Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

              (9 of 10 customers found this review helpful)

              Was this review helpful? Yes / No

               - You may also flag this review

              7/5/2016

              (1 of 5 customers found this review helpful)

               
              5.0

              Great book

              By mcasl

              from León, Spain

              About Me Educator, Researcher

              Verified Reviewer

              Pros

              • Accurate
              • Concise
              • Easy to understand
              • Well-written

              Cons

              • Not comprehensive enough

              Best Uses

              • Intermediate
              • Novice

              Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

              I am reading the early released version of the book. So far the book provides very clear explanations and I am looking forward to read more chapters as they are ready.

              Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

              (1 of 5 customers found this review helpful)

              Was this review helpful? Yes / No

               - You may also flag this review

              5/5/2016

              (6 of 7 customers found this review helpful)

               
              4.0

              Pretty good so far

              By Robert

              from San Jose, CA

              Verified Buyer

              Comments about oreilly Fundamentals of Deep Learning:

              It's pretty good so far, but it clearly needs some proofreading and it really needs to be finished. Is there a schedule?

              Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

              (6 of 7 customers found this review helpful)

              Was this review helpful? Yes / No

               - You may also flag this review

              Displaying reviews 1-10

              Back to top

              Previous | Next »

              		  
              Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
              Buying Options
              Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
              Ebook:  $37.99
              Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
              This item is not available.
              Print & Ebook:  $48.39
              This item is not available.
              Pre-Order  Print:  $43.99
              June 2017 (est.)
              Safari Books Online - Read now >
               