Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Database Reliability Engineering Designing and Operating Resilient Database Systems By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 300 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Information Technology is undergoing a revolution and database administration is no exception. With this practical book, developers, system administrators, and junior to mid-level DBAs will learn how the modern practice of site reliability engineering applies to the craft of database architecture and operations. In section one, you'll explore core operational concepts that any database reliability engineer must be expected to master. In sections two and three, you’ll explore examples from MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cassandra to learn how components of site reliability and operations relate to database engines. With a firm foundation in database reliability engineering, you’ll be ready to dive into the architecture and operations of a specific database. Topics include: Core concepts of operations and site reliability

Designing for scale, availability, operations and performance

Priorities and focus for database design

Operational visibility and alerting

Capacity planning, QA, and product development

Data stewardship, backup/recovery and continuity

Data integrity—why it’s the most critical part of a database reliability engineer’s job

Database change and release management Chapter 1 Introducing Database Reliability Engineering Chapter 2 Chapter 3 Chapter 4 Operational Visibility Title: Database Reliability Engineering By: Laine Campbell, Charity Majors Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 300 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2594-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2594-9 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2590-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2590-6 Laine Campbell Laine Campbell is a co-founder at Pythian, where she leads the open source database practice. She specializes in database architecture and operations, particularly MySQL and Cassandra. Laine founded and led PalominoDB, then Blackbird for 8 years, where her team of DBAs supported many of the most exciting database infrastructures in the industry. Before that, she designed, built and supported the Travelocity databases for 8 years with a remarkable team. She lives in Las Vegas, and travels extensively. View Laine Campbell's full profile page. Charity Majors Charity Majors is a Production Engineering Manager working on Parse at Facebook, with over 10 years of experience running operations for some of the world's fastest-growing tech startups. Before Parse she built infrastructure and teams for a series of startups, including Linden Lab and Shopkick. She loves hard scaling problems of all kinds, both technical and cultural, but always seems to end up doing stuff with databases. Rants a lot about ops, devops, performance tuning and culture. Charity lives in San Francisco and is never, ever leaving. View Charity Majors's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 2.0 (based on 1 review) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (0)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (1)

1 Stars (0) Reviewed by 1 customer Clear all filters Displaying review 1 Back to top 2.0 Very light content By NNYJ from NY Displaying review 1 Back to top