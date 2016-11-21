Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Designing and Operating Resilient Database Systems
Database Reliability Engineering
Designing and Operating Resilient Database Systems
By Laine Campbell, Charity Majors
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 300

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Information Technology is undergoing a revolution and database administration is no exception. With this practical book, developers, system administrators, and junior to mid-level DBAs will learn how the modern practice of site reliability engineering applies to the craft of database architecture and operations.

In section one, you'll explore core operational concepts that any database reliability engineer must be expected to master. In sections two and three, you’ll explore examples from MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cassandra to learn how components of site reliability and operations relate to database engines. With a firm foundation in database reliability engineering, you’ll be ready to dive into the architecture and operations of a specific database.

Topics include:

  • Core concepts of operations and site reliability
  • Designing for scale, availability, operations and performance
  • Priorities and focus for database design
  • Operational visibility and alerting
  • Capacity planning, QA, and product development
  • Data stewardship, backup/recovery and continuity
  • Data integrity—why it’s the most critical part of a database reliability engineer’s job
  • Database change and release management
12/15/2016
 
2.0

Very light content

By NNYJ

from NY

Verified Buyer

Comments about oreilly Database Reliability Engineering:

Very little real content don't see why it's even fit for an Early Release.
Perhaps will get better with full release to TBD.

