Database Reliability Engineering
Designing and Operating Resilient Database Systems
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 294
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
If you’re an IT professional looking to broaden your knowledge of database administration, this practical book takes you through each component of site reliability and operations within the context of database engines. IT staffers with minimal database operations experience can use this knowledge as a foundation of the architecture and operations within a specific database.
This book uses open-source engines such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cassandra as examples throughout.
Table of Contents
-
Chapter 1 Introducing Database Reliability Engineering
-
Chapter 2 Service Level mMnagement
-
Chapter 3 Risk Assessment
-
Chapter 4 Operational Visibility
-
Chapter 5 Infrastructure Engineering
-
Chapter 6 Infrastructure Management
-
Chapter 7 Backup and Recovery
-
Chapter 8 Release Management
-
Chapter 9 Security