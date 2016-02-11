Books & Videos

Table of Contents

  1. Chapter 1 Why Service Design?

  2. Chapter 2 What is Service Design?

  3. Chapter 3 Service Design Tools

  4. Chapter 4 Process Overview

  5. Chapter 5 Research

  6. Chapter 6 Ideation

  7. Chapter 7 Prototyping

  8. Chapter 8 Implementation

  9. Chapter 9 Service Design Management

  10. Chapter 10 Service Design Facilitation

  11. Chapter 11 Making Space

  12. Chapter 12 Embedding Service Design in Organizations