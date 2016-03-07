Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Fast, Safe Systems Development
Programming Rust
Fast, Safe Systems Development
By Jim Blandy, Jason Orendorff
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2016
Pages: 400

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

This practical book introduces systems programmers to Rust, the new and cutting-edge language. You’ll learn how Rust offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and low-level control—imagine C++, but without dangling pointers, null pointer dereferences, leaks, or buffer overruns.

Author Jim Blandy—a former maintainer of GNU Emacs and GNU Guile—demonstrates how Rust has the potential to be the first usable programming language that brings the benefits of an expressive modern type system to systems programming. Rust’s rules for borrowing, mutability, ownership, and moves versus copies will be unfamiliar to most systems programmers, but they’re key to Rust’s unique advantages.

This book presents Rust’s rules clearly and economically; elaborates on their consequences; and shows you how to express the programs you want to write in terms that Rust can prove are free of broad classes of everyday errors.

1/26/2017
 
5.0

Excellent, taking into account such fast moving target

By Paul Kraszewski

from Warsaw, Poland

About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Maker, Sys Admin

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • In-depth
  • Up-to-date
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

    Review of a book still in-writing is a bit early request. Despite still incomplete, this book is the best of all Rust books currently on market (and I've read them all). Excluding Rustonomicon, it is the most in-depth Rust manual, yet starting from reasonably low prior-knowledge requirements.

    It's really hard to write an up-to-date book for such fast moving target as Rust is. Especially in the situation, that plenty of tools and libraries base on Rust-nightly features, making it even more volatile destination.

    One thing I'm missing is some sort of stdlib guide/map/summary - something like second half of Ruby "pickaxe" book. I understand this would make the book obsolete at a much faster pace, though.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    1/9/2017
     
    4.0

    A detailed and good written reference for the Rust language

    By Florian

    from Berlin, Germany

    About Me Fullstack Devops

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

    • Too Rust Idiomatic

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

    I used this book to start learning Rust after feeling a bit overwhelmed by the online Resources. I have strong background in dogmatic object oriented languages like C++, Java and so on.

    The currently available chapters were a very good read and the examples were easy to reproduce and understand.

    Nevertheless i had some difficulties to figure out how to map more dogmatic object oriented concepts into Rust's very lightweight implementation of data binding and inheritance.

    By reading the book understanding the importance and role of probably the most central concept of Rust Patterns was the most challenging problem to overcome. After that programming Rust turned out to become a real joy. Thank you very much!

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    11/6/2016

    (4 of 8 customers found this review helpful)

     
    3.0

    Examples often don't compile

    By Brayden

    from Saskatoon, SK

    About Me Developer

    Verified Reviewer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Well-written

    Cons

    • Too many errors

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

    It's a great book, and I can forgive the examples not compiling because it's still an early-release book. However, for beginners like myself who want to actually compile the example, then tweak the code to see what happens, this book lacks a little bit. It takes quite a bit of effort to get the examples to compile.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    8/31/2016

    (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

     
    5.0

    Best Introduction to Rust so far

    By Sal Mangano

    from Oyster Bay , NY

    About Me Developer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Easy to understand
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate
      • Novice

      Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

      Even though I bought the incomplete early access e-book it has proven to be the resource I was looking for in order to get over the Rust learning curve. I finally feel confident that I can start a significant Rust project and avoid most of the pitfalls I know I would encounter if I relied solely on the docs. The author has a good writing style and a good command of the Rust language. I can't wait until more chapters become available.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      6/5/2016

      (3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)

       
      5.0

      Adds depth to understanding

      By Steve

      from Saint Louis

      About Me Developer

      Verified Reviewer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Expert
        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

        A great example of a book that doesn't patronize, and that does not skimp on conveying real understanding. Having read the free books and got a start into Rust, this book adds real depth. Great work so far!

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        5/24/2016

        (4 of 4 customers found this review helpful)

         
        5.0

        Must Read if you are developing in Rust

        By Venkat

        from Sunnyvale California

        About Me Developer

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Concise
        • Easy to understand
        • Helpful examples
        • Must Read
        • Well-written

        Cons

          Best Uses

          • Intermediate
          • Novice

          Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

          I have started reading this book through Early access. I have read first 5 chapters. Even with that I can confidently say, if you are planning to use Rust in development, this book is must read. I can't wait for the rest of the book to be available. Authors do a thorough job of explaining concepts and giving concise examples. I wish they will write more such books in Rust in future.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          5/12/2016

          (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

           
          4.0

          Lots of good details

          By chas

          from San Marcos, TX

          About Me Developer, Sys Admin

          Verified Buyer

          Pros

          • Helpful examples
          • Well-written

          Cons

            Best Uses

            • Intermediate
            • Novice
            • Student

            Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

            I got this during the early edition, and I already cannot wait for the next chapters to come out. As a beginner to Rust I found this book very useful. The graphics are very helpful to getting a visual understanding of different borrowing type restrictions. There is much to Rust that is going on, and the simple syntax can actually be misleading. I can see why it can be such a joy to work in this language, because many of the features of the language work so well together that the code can look so simple. One example is the Rust try! macro. By taking advantage of the the type system Rust reminds me how simple Haskell makes dealing with errors as they seem to just flow through the code as the type system helps you handle them in an elegant way. Both Go and Rust make you deal with all errors, however, I find in Go the first thing many programmers try to do is find a way to simplify all the error checking. Rust can do this naturally for you. There has been much detail presented in each Chapter I've read so far, and I can already tell when the book is finished I will have to read it all over again to try to cement in each the concepts presented. I believe it will make me a much more proficient Rust programmer.

            Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

            4/26/2016

            (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

             
            4.0

            Programming Rust

            By MT_linuxUser

            from Hamilton, MT

            About Me Developer, Python Dev, Sys Admin

            Verified Buyer

            Pros

            • Accurate
            • Concise
            • Easy to understand
            • Helpful examples
            • Well-written

            Cons

            • Not Complete As Reviewed

            Best Uses

            • Expert
            • Intermediate

            Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

            I am new to Rust. This book, so far, has been beneficial to my learning Rust. While not complete, the viewable chapters (1-9), have helped me get my head around Rust's semantics and ownership rules.

            Rust looks to solve the memory problems that most systems programming languages have problems with. Programming Rust well written. The author is knowledgeable on the subject. I am glad I purchased this book and eagerly await new chapters.

            Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

            4/22/2016

            (3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)

             
            5.0

            Rough draft, but great start!

            By Alan, Alan

            from San Francisco, CA

            About Me Developer

            Verified Buyer

            Pros

            • Easy to understand
            • Helpful examples

            Cons

              Best Uses

              • Intermediate
              • Novice

              Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

              I'm glad to have a real introduction completed with examples to programming in Rust. I'm sure things will change between this rough draft and the final release, but it's great to have access to an author's writings as it evolves over time.

              I work primarily in a field that primarily uses dynamic programming and do not have a background in CS, and so concepts involving static typing or lower-level system programming are foreign to me, and yet they are the basis with which online resources tend to compare Rust.

              I think that the explanation of different concepts help cohere all the things I've read about Rust online, but never could find a way to truly get started. Rust continued to seem impenetrable, but this book has helped new light pierce through the dun obscurity.

              I look forward to buy a paper copy when it comes out.

              Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

              4/7/2016

              (3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)

               
              5.0

              Good start for people comming from imperatif language

              By brice

              from france

              About Me Developer, Educator

              Verified Buyer

              Pros

              • Accurate
              • Concise
              • Easy to understand
              • Helpful examples
              • Well-written

              Cons

                Best Uses

                • Intermediate

                Comments about oreilly Programming Rust:

                Comming from imperatif language, I can easely understand the new concept of borrow checker and safe multhread programming needed to implement a secured program.

                Now waiting for rust internals book to understand the mecanisms behind the iterator, lazy optimisation, and lot of stuff coming from functional programming. Need also to see a chapter dealing with macro and AST and use all these information to program a safe and optimized embeedded rust system OS like zinc.

                Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

