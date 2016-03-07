Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Programming Rust Fast, Safe Systems Development By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2016 Pages: 400 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. This practical book introduces systems programmers to Rust, the new and cutting-edge language. You’ll learn how Rust offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and low-level control—imagine C++, but without dangling pointers, null pointer dereferences, leaks, or buffer overruns. Author Jim Blandy—a former maintainer of GNU Emacs and GNU Guile—demonstrates how Rust has the potential to be the first usable programming language that brings the benefits of an expressive modern type system to systems programming. Rust’s rules for borrowing, mutability, ownership, and moves versus copies will be unfamiliar to most systems programmers, but they’re key to Rust’s unique advantages. This book presents Rust’s rules clearly and economically; elaborates on their consequences; and shows you how to express the programs you want to write in terms that Rust can prove are free of broad classes of everyday errors. Chapter 1 Why Rust? Chapter 2 A Tour of Rust Chapter 3 Basic Types Chapter 4 Ownership and Moves Chapter 5 References and Borrowing Chapter 6 Expressions Chapter 7 Program Structure Chapter 8 Structs Chapter 9 Enums and Patterns Chapter 10 Traits and Generics Chapter 11 Built-in Traits Chapter 12 Closures Chapter 13 Iterators Chapter 14 Collections Chapter 15 Text Handling Chapter 16 Input and Output Streams Chapter 17 Concurrency Chapter 18 Macros Chapter 19 Unsafe Code Title: Programming Rust By: Jim Blandy, Jason Orendorff Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Reviewed by 10 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-10 Back to top 5.0 Excellent, taking into account such fast moving target By Paul Kraszewski from Warsaw, Poland About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Maker, Sys Admin Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

In-depth

Up-to-date

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice 4.0 A detailed and good written reference for the Rust language By Florian from Berlin, Germany About Me Fullstack Devops Pros Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Too Rust Idiomatic Best Uses Expert

Intermediate (4 of 8 customers found this review helpful) 3.0 Examples often don't compile By Brayden from Saskatoon, SK About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Well-written Cons Too many errors Best Uses Intermediate (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Best Introduction to Rust so far By Sal Mangano from Oyster Bay , NY About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Easy to understand

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice (3 of 3 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Adds depth to understanding By Steve from Saint Louis About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate (4 of 4 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Must Read if you are developing in Rust By Venkat from Sunnyvale California About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Must Read

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 4.0 Lots of good details By chas from San Marcos, TX About Me Developer, Sys Admin Pros Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

Student (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 4.0 Programming Rust By MT_linuxUser from Hamilton, MT About Me Developer, Python Dev, Sys Admin Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Not Complete As Reviewed Best Uses Expert

Intermediate (3 of 3 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Rough draft, but great start! By Alan, Alan from San Francisco, CA About Me Developer Pros Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice (3 of 3 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Good start for people comming from imperatif language By brice from france About Me Developer, Educator Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate Displaying reviews 1-10 Back to top