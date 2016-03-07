|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2016
Pages: 400
|
With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
This practical book introduces systems programmers to Rust, the new and cutting-edge language. You’ll learn how Rust offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and low-level control—imagine C++, but without dangling pointers, null pointer dereferences, leaks, or buffer overruns.
Author Jim Blandy—a former maintainer of GNU Emacs and GNU Guile—demonstrates how Rust has the potential to be the first usable programming language that brings the benefits of an expressive modern type system to systems programming. Rust’s rules for borrowing, mutability, ownership, and moves versus copies will be unfamiliar to most systems programmers, but they’re key to Rust’s unique advantages.
This book presents Rust’s rules clearly and economically; elaborates on their consequences; and shows you how to express the programs you want to write in terms that Rust can prove are free of broad classes of everyday errors.
-
Chapter 1Why Rust?
-
Chapter 2A Tour of Rust
-
Chapter 3Basic Types
-
Chapter 4Ownership and Moves
-
Chapter 5References and Borrowing
-
Chapter 6Expressions
-
Chapter 7Program Structure
-
Chapter 8Structs
-
Chapter 9Enums and Patterns
-
Chapter 10Traits and Generics
-
Chapter 11Built-in Traits
-
Chapter 12Closures
-
Chapter 13Iterators
-
Chapter 14Collections
-
Chapter 15Text Handling
-
Chapter 16Input and Output Streams
-
Chapter 17Concurrency
-
Chapter 18Macros
-
Chapter 19Unsafe Code
Jim Blandy
Jim Blandy has been programming since 1981, and writing Free software since 1990. He has been the maintainer of GNU Emacs and GNU Guile, and a maintainer of GDB, the GNU Debugger. He is one of the original designers of the Subversion version control system. Jim now works on Firefox’s web developer tools for Mozilla.
View Jim Blandy's full profile page.
-
Jason Orendorff
Jason Orendorff hacks C++ for Mozilla, where he is module owner of the JavaScript engine that's in Firefox. He is an active member of the Nashville developer community and an occasional organizer of homegrown tech events. He is interested in grammar, baking, time travel, and helping people learn about complicated topics.
View Jason Orendorff's full profile page.
