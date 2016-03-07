Programming Rust
Fast, Safe Systems Development
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 622
Rust is a new systems programming language that combines the performance and low-level control of C and C++ with memory safety and thread safety. Rust’s modern, flexible types ensure your program is free of null pointer dereferences, double frees, dangling pointers, and similar bugs, all at compile time, without runtime overhead. In multi-threaded code, Rust catches data races at compile time, making concurrency much easier to use.
Written by two experienced systems programmers, this book explains how Rust manages to bridge the gap between performance and safety, and how you can take advantage of it. Topics include:
- How Rust represents values in memory (with diagrams)
- Complete explanations of ownership, moves, borrows, and lifetimes
- Cargo, rustdoc, unit tests, and how to publish your code on crates.io, Rust’s public package repository
- High-level features like generic code, closures, collections, and iterators that make Rust productive and flexible
- Concurrency in Rust: threads, mutexes, channels, and atomics, all much safer to use than in C or C++
- Unsafe code, and how to preserve the integrity of ordinary code that uses it
- Extended examples illustrating how pieces of the language fit together
Table of Contents
-
Chapter 1 Why Rust?
-
Chapter 2 A Tour of Rust
-
Chapter 3 Basic Types
-
Chapter 4 Ownership and Moves
-
Chapter 5 References and Borrowing
-
Chapter 6 Expressions
-
Chapter 7 Error Handling
-
Chapter 8 Program Structure
-
Chapter 9 Structs
-
Chapter 10 Enums and Patterns
-
Chapter 11 Traits and Generics
-
Chapter 12 Built-in and Utility Traits
-
Chapter 13 Closures
-
Chapter 14 Iterators
-
Chapter 15 Collections
-
Chapter 16 Text Handling
-
Chapter 17 Input and Output Streams
-
Chapter 18 Concurrency
-
Chapter 19 Macros
-
Chapter 20 Unsafe Code