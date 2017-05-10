Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Augmented Human How Technology Is Shaping the New Reality By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 200 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. The boundaries of the digital and physical are blurring. Augmented Reality (AR) is quickly advancing into a new phase of contextually rich experiences that combine sensors, wearable computing, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. In this book, Dr. Helen Papagiannis shares stories from inside and outside research labs, spanning a decade of work as a designer, researcher, and public speaker. In nontechnical terms, she highlights and expands upon the inventions and ideas that will forever change the way we live, work, and play. Learn about AR and related technologies—and understand the significance of this new communication medium

Understand the impact and opportunities this second wave of AR presents for business, design, and culture

Gain deep insight into this emerging field from trailblazers and experts in the field

Gain deep insight into this emerging field from trailblazers and experts in the field

Learn how you can contribute to and help define this new technological area, either as a designer, entrepreneur, business or cultural leader, or engaged consumer Our digital future is no longer a distant promise, but a rapidly growing industry. Consider Facebook's $2 billion acquisition of Virtual Reality headset maker Oculus, Google's part in leading a $542 million investment in Augmented Reality company Magic Leap, and Microsoft's introduction of holographic experiences with HoloLens. By inspiring design for the best of humanity and the best of technology, Augmented Human is essential reading for designers, technologists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and anyone who desires a peek at our virtual future. Chapter 1 A New Wave of Reality Chapter 2 Seeing the World Anew Chapter 3 Tactile Sensations Chapter 4 Audio and Hearables Chapter 5 Digital Smell and Taste Chapter 6 Storytelling and the Human Imagination Chapter 7 Evolving Avatars and Shape-shifting Objects Chapter 8 The Body as Interface Chapter 9 Conclusion

Helen Papagiannis Dr. Helen Papagiannis is recognized as a world leading expert in the field of Augmented Reality (AR). She has been working with AR for a decade as a researcher, designer, and technology evangelist with a focus on storytelling and creating compelling experiences in AR. Dr. Papagiannis was named among the NEXT 100 Top Influencers (#16) of the Digital Media Industry in 2013, and is featured as an innovator in the book, "Augmented Reality: An Emerging Technologies Guide to AR", published in 2013. Her work and research in the field include her past roles as Chief Innovation Officer at Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. (New York City and Tel Aviv), and Senior Research Associate at York University's Augmented Reality Lab in the Department of Film, Faculty of Fine Art (Toronto).



Dr. Papagiannis has presented her interactive work and Ph.D. research at global conferences and invited events including TEDx (Technology, Entertainment, Design), ISMAR (International Society for Mixed and Augmented Reality) and ISEA (International Symposium for Electronic Art). Her TEDx 2011 talk was featured among the Top 10 Talks on Augmented Reality and Gamified Life. Prior to her augmented life, Dr. Papagiannis was a member of the internationally renowned Bruce Mau Design studio where she was project lead on "Massive Change: The Future of Global Design", an internationally touring exhibition and best-selling book examining the new inventions, technologies, and events changing the world.