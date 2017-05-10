With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
The boundaries of the digital and physical are blurring. Augmented Reality (AR) is quickly advancing into a new phase of contextually rich experiences that combine sensors, wearable computing, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence.
In this book, Dr. Helen Papagiannis shares stories from inside and outside research labs, spanning a decade of work as a designer, researcher, and public speaker. In nontechnical terms, she highlights and expands upon the inventions and ideas that will forever change the way we live, work, and play.
- Learn about AR and related technologies—and understand the significance of this new communication medium
- Understand the impact and opportunities this second wave of AR presents for business, design, and culture
- Gain deep insight into this emerging field from trailblazers and experts in the field
- Learn how you can contribute to and help define this new technological area, either as a designer, entrepreneur, business or cultural leader, or engaged consumer
Our digital future is no longer a distant promise, but a rapidly growing industry. Consider Facebook’s $2 billion acquisition of Virtual Reality headset maker Oculus, Google’s part in leading a $542 million investment in Augmented Reality company Magic Leap, and Microsoft’s introduction of holographic experiences with HoloLens.
By inspiring design for the best of humanity and the best of technology, Augmented Human is essential reading for designers, technologists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and anyone who desires a peek at our virtual future.